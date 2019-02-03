High school roundup: five local wrestling squads advance in state playoffs

Rock Hill and Fort Mill advance in 5A bracket





The Rock Hill Bearcats and the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets each won a pair of matches on Saturday to move to the third round of the 5A wrestling playoffs.

The Bearcats routed Laurens 62-15 in the first round and came from behind to topple Dorman 42-25 in the second round.

In the first round match the Bearcats got nine pins en route to the one-sided victory. Irin Stratford (106), Palmer Floyd (113), Andrew Simpson (138), Bailey Wilkins (145), Thomas Neff (160), Alex English (182), Manny Velazquez (195), Timonthy Goodman (220), and Devon Rice (285) all recorded pins for Rock Hill.

In the second match the Bearcats fell behind Dorman 22-13 with eight weight classes in the books. Noah Thompson’s pin at 170 gave Rock Hill an early 9-3 lead, but Dorman outscored Rock Hill 19-4 to take that nine point advantage.

With six weight classes remaining Rock Hill battled back. Floyd (113) and Danny Love (126) recorded pins, and after a Dorman forfeit, the ‘Cats were in front 30-25. Simpson (138) and Wilkins (145) both won by pin and Rock Hill moved to the third round with a 42-25 decision.

Rock Hill will host Hillcrest on Monday at 7 p.m. in the third round of competition.

Fort Mill beat Boiling Springs 48-24 in the opening round and followed with a 42-33 decision over Woodmont.

The Yellow Jackets will be on the road on Monday against Byrnes at 7 p.m.

The Clover Blue Eagles claimed a 69-12 win over Blythewood in the first round, but lost to Byrnes 65-10 in the second round match.

South Pointe moves to third round

The South Pointe Stallions won a second round match on the opening day of the 4A wrestling playoffs.

The Stallions got a first round bye and then routed Blue Ridge 63-9 in the next round to secure a spot in the third round.

South Pointe got the first 33 points of the match to take a commanding lead. Cole Arington (126), Pearson Boarders (132), Matthew Belk (138), and Savion White (152) all recorded pins in the scoring spree. Dylan Lacey (170), Isaac Ekanem (182), Jake Morgan (285), Spencer Cox (106), and Kemari Reaves (113) picked up pins the rest of the way to account for the one-sided win.

The Stallions will host the third round match on Monday night against Travelers Rest at 6 p.m.

The Lancaster Bruins dropped a 48-24 decision to Greer in the opening round of action.

Indian Land, Chester move to the third round

The Indian Land Warriors and the Chester Cyclones moved to the third round of the 3A competition with a pair of wins on Saturday.

The Warriors, who were at home, toppled Liberty in the first round and beat Woodruff in the second round.

Indian Land travels to West Oak on Monday for the third round at 6 p.m.

The Chester Cyclones also won twice to advance to the next round. Chester beat Powdersville 58-18 in the opening round, and then upset Union County 49-21 in the second round.

The Cyclones will be at Crescent on Monday night at 6 p.m.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Nation Ford 72, Northwestern 69

The Nation Ford Falcons came from behind in the final period and nipped the Northwestern Trojans 72-69 in a Region 3-5A battle at Northwestern Friday night.

Northwestern took a 25-23 lead after one period and went to the locker room at half with a 40-37 edge. When the third period was over the Trojans were in front 55-52. Nation Ford charged back in the final stanza and pulled out the hard-fought win.

Zeb Graham and Khy Smith led the Falcons with 20 points each. Malik Bryant added 13 and Shaman Alston chipped in 11. Zay Martin paced Northwestern with a game high 28 points. Mason Grigg added 17, while Ashton Parker tossed in 10.

Nation Ford improved to 21-4 overall and 7-0 in region contests. Northwestern fell to 18-5 in all games and 3-3 in the region.

Fort Mill 77, Clover 52

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 77-52 in a Region 3-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets sprinted to a 22-8 lead after one period and upped it to 39-21 at halftime. They sailed from there for the victory.

Jacobi Wright led Fort Mill with 24 points. Keyan Mims scored 17 and Will Ross added 12. Clover was led by Markus Nastase with 22 points. Heze Massey added a dozen for the Blue Eagles.

The Yellow Jackets are 20-3 overall and 5-1 in the region. Clover dropped to 12-12 in all games and 0-7 in region action.

South Pointe 68, York 56

The South Pointe Stallions toppled the York Cougars 68-56 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night.

The Stallions, who have won three in a row, are 8-14 overall and 5-3 in the region. The Cougars are 2-19 in all games and 0-8 in region action.

Westwood 79, Lancaster 59

Westwood toppled the Lancaster Bruins 79-59 in a Region 3-4A contest at Lancaster Friday night. Lancaster dropped to 8-12 overall and 3-5 in the region.

Chester 68, Camden 65





The Chester Cyclones edged Camden 68-65 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night. The Cyclones improved to 8-10 overall and 5-2 in region action.

Keenan 98, Indian Land 62

Keenan blistered the Indian Land Warriors 98-62 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Friday night. Indian Land is 4-14 in all games and 1-5 in region action.

York Prep 56, Wesleyan Christian 53

The York Prep Patriots edged Wesleyan Christian 56-53 in a non-region game at Wesleyan Christian Friday night.

Deuce Dean led the Patriots with 27 points. Isaiah Benjiman joined him in double figures with 14. York Prep is 9-15 on the year.

Andrew Jackson 58, Lewisville 57





Andrew Jackson edged the Lewisville Lions 58-57 in a Region 4-2A game at Andrew Jackson Friday night.

The Lions are now 14-10 overall and 6-4 in the region.

Great Falls 53, Timmonsville 49

The Great Falls Red Devils edged Timmonsville 53-49 in a Region 2A game at Timmonsville Friday night. The Red Devils are 15-3 overall and 6-0 in the region, and their victory over the Whirlwinds clinched the region title.

Great Falls (SC) High School basketball standout Kelton Talford talked about the Red Devils' strong start to 2019, which currently sees them ranked No. 1 in South Carolina's 1A classification.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Pointe 74, York 31

The South Pointe Stallions blasted the York Cougars 74-31 in a Region 3-4A contest at York Friday night.

The Stallions sprinted to a 30-7 lead after one period and never let up. By halftime they were in front 46-13, and they coasted from there for the victory.

Trinity Adams led South Pointe with a career high 25 points. Randi Neal added 17 to the winning effort.

The Stallions are 22-3 overall and 8-0 in the region. York fell to 3-18 in all games and 1-7 in region play.

Nation Ford 52, Northwestern 14

The Nation Ford Falcons routed the Northwestern Trojans 52-14 in a Region 3-5A contest at Northwestern Friday night.

The Falcons are 20-5 overall and 7-0 in the region. Northwestern is 4-15 in all games and 0-6 in region action.

Clover 41, Fort Mill 22

The Clover Blue Eagles topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 41-22 in a Region 3-5A contest at Fort Mill Friday night.

Marianna Ballard led the Blue Eagles with 17 points. Clover improved to 18-7 overall and 5-2 in the region. Fort Mill fell to 14-9 overall and 1-5 in region play.

Westwood 92, Lancaster 31

Westwood routed the Lancaster Bruins 92-31 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Friday night.

Westwood took a 20-9 lead after one period and never looked back. They were up 48-20 at halftime, and cruised from there for the win. The Bruins fell to 7-11 overall and 1-7 in the region.

Keenan 53, Indian Land 37

Keenan beat the Indian Land Warriors 53-37 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Friday night.

Keenan raced to a 14-2 lead after quarter and upped the count to 30-13 at intermission. Keenan led 44-23 after three periods and coasted from there for the victory. Indian Land is 3-13 overall and 2-5 in the region.

Andrew Jackson 47, Lewisville 39

Andrew Jackson pulled away in the final minutes and defeated the Lewisville Lions 47-39 in a Region 4-2A contest at Andrew Jackson Friday night.

The Lions led 12-11 after quarter, but Andrew Jackson took a 21-18 lead at halftime. Andrew Jackson led 28-26 heading to the final period, and they hung on for the win.

Amber Bass led Lewisville with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Indy Tobias added eight points and pulled down 12 rebounds. The Lions are 6-10 overall and 2-8 in region play.

Wesleyan Christian 60, York Prep 49

Wesleyan Christian toppled the York Prep Patriots 60-49 in a non-region game at Wesleyan Christian Friday night.

Wesleyan Christian led 16-10 after one quarter, but York Prep cut the deficit to 26-24 at halftime. Wesleyan Christian increased the lead to 41-34 after three periods and pulled away down the stretch for the victory. The Patriots are 9-13 overall.