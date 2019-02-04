High school wrestling: South Pointe, Indian Land still alive, while Rock Hill falls

South Pointe advances
The South Pointe Stallions routed Travelers Rest 58-12 in the third round of 4A playoffs Monday night at South Pointe.
The Stallions were solid all night and recorded eight pins in the one-sided match. Justin Corbin (195), Jake Morgan (285), Spencer Cox (106), Kemari Reaves (113), and Matt Hutto (120) all scored pins to offset a Travelers Rest minor decision, and South Pointe was ahead 30-3 after six weight classes.
Cole Arington (126) won a 4-3 decision in four overtimes and Pearson Borders (132) followed with a pin and the Stallions led 38-3. After Travelers Rest won a minor decision, ShyQuan Ferguson (145) won a 13-6 decision and South Pointe clinched the match with a 41-6 lead. The Stallions did not let up. Savion White (152) got a pin and Eric Mitchell (160) followed with a 15-0 technical fall and a 52-6 advantage.
After Travelers Rest scored a pin, Isaac Ekanem got a pin and the Stallions had a 58-12 victory and a trip to the Upper State finals on Wednesday. They will be on the road against the winner of the match between Eastside and Belton-Honea Path.
“We wrestled better tonight,” said South Pointe head coach Eddie Cook. “Every opponent is tough when you get this far in the playoffs. We will have to be ready and at our best on Wednesday. We will need every point we can get.”
Hillcrest edges Rock Hill
The Hillcrest Rams got by the Rock Hill Bearcats 34-26 in the third round of the 5A playoffs Monday night at Rock Hill.
Hillcrest opened with a pin, but Rock Hill’s Danny Love (120) scored a pin to tie it at 6-6. The Rams got another pin, but Andrew Simpson (132) scored a 9-4 decision for Rock Hill to cut the deficit to 12-9.
Ely Rhoads (138) picked up a 12-5 decision and the match was knotted at 12-12. The Bearcats’ Bailey Wilkins (145) got a pin for an 18-12 lead, but Hillcrest cut the deficit to 18-15 with a minor decision. Michael Ramirez’s (160) 13-1 decision gave the ‘Cats a 22-15 cushion, but the Rams countered with a major decision and a minor decision to tie the count at 22 with four divisions remaining.
Hillcrest followed with a pin and a minor decision for a 31-22 lead. Rock Hill’s Devon Rice (HWT) won a 13-3 decision to cut the deficit to 31-26, but the Rams took a minor decision to hang on and win 34-26.
The loss ended the Bearcats’ attempt at a 20th state championship.
Byrnes defeats Fort Mill
Top-ranked Byrnes beat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 38-30 in the third round of the 5A playoffs Monday night at Byrnes.
Byrnes took a 6-3 lead after three matches and added a pair of pins for an 18-3 lead. They outscored the Yellow Jackets 16-3 in the next five weight classes to take a 34-6 advantage with four divisions remaining, and Byrnes forfeited all of them.
Indian Land tops West Oak
The Indian Land Warriors edged West Oak 35-31 in the third round of the 3A playoffs Monday night at West Oak.
West Oak has won five state titles, including the 2018 championship. The Warriors’ win sends them to the Upper State finals at home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night against Crescent, which knocked off the Chester Cyclones in the third round.
