Live updates from 2019 high school sports National Signing Day in The Herald’s area

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 was National Signing Day across the country. Student-athletes everywhere, including York, Chester and Lancaster counties, made their future plans official by signing, in some cases, national letters of intent. Check out the success stories from The Herald’s area:

Rock Hill High got things started

Three Bearcat football players got the day started by signing letters of intent to colleges in the Carolinas.

Narii Gaither, Gardner-Webb - Gaither also considered Tennessee Tech and East Tennessee State, but opted for Gardner-Webb because the coaches seemed the most genuine.

“They really treated me and my family like we were part of the Runnin’ Bulldog family,” said Gaither. “That’s a big deal.”

Gaither was The Herald’s All-Area defensive player of the year in 2017, and the offensive player of the year in 2018. He’ll play running back at Gardner-Webb, which plays FCS football, and study either communications or accounting. He has a 3.97 GPA, which any good accountant would round up to 4.0.

Logan Hicks, Wingate - Hicks had a familiar face showing him around his official visit of Wingate’s campus: his brother, Kendrick. Kendrick plays linebacker for the Bulldogs and was part of the appeal for Logan signing with the program on Wednesday. Logan, a defensive tackle, has a 3.5 GPA and wants to study biology so he can become a physician’s assistant. He said that the official visit to Wingate felt just like 10th grade when he last played football with his brother.

“It felt like deja vu basically,” Logan Hicks said.

Hicks had offers from nine Division II and III schools. He’s excited to play for the coaches at Wingate, “and they win,” Hicks said. “Everybody loves to win.”

Tavin Jackson, Erskine - Erskine has relaunched its football program for the first time since the 1950s and Jackson will be part of the Flying Fleet’s first class. Jackson will likely play tight end and was eager to be involved with building something from the ground up.





“That was probably the main reason,” he said. “Just having a clean slate. And I think the coaches really had faith in me to be part of that first class.

Jackson has a 4.0 GPA and wants to major in biology. He loves animals -- his family owns four dogs -- and would love to do something connected to zoology.





- Bret McCormick

Nine sign at South Pointe

South Pointe continued its strong run of student-athletes signing college sports agreements with nine more Stallions doing so on Wednesday.

Ty Good, College of Charleston - Highly-promising baseball prospect will play at the College of Charleston. Good said he thinks he’s got a shot to play as a true freshman for the Cougars. A 4.0 GPA student, Good was a 4A All-State selection in 2018, as well as the Region 3-4A pitcher of the year. He was also named All-State in 2017, and plans to pitch (and hit) for the Cougars.

“When I went up there to visit, they were really for me, they showed that they really wanted me to come,” said Good.

His sister, Shunteria, graduated from College of Charleston, so Good already knew what to expect from the school and its beautiful city. He plans to major in business management, with the goal of becoming an entrepreneur.





Dorian Jamison, Hutchinson Community College - The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle is a strong student and qualified academically for NCAA football (3.7 GPA), but opted for Hutchinson, based in Kansas and one of the nation’s premier junior college football programs.

Jamison had offers from Presbyterian, Mississippi Valley State and Stetson, but felt he could reach a higher level with another opportunity. Hutchinson, which produced recent Rock Hill Super Bowl winner Cordarrelle Patterson, offers that potential.

“I wasn’t satisfied with my offers,” said Jamison, who plans to focus on slimming down, and strengthening, his physique.

Marice Whitlock, Ellsworth Community College - Whitlock was a dynamic play-maker for the Stallions the last two seasons, and will play at least a year of junior college football in Iowa. Ellsworth just got a new head coach and he reached out to Whitlock quickly, a positive solution to a recruiting process that didn’t go exactly like Whitlock wanted.

“It felt good,” he said. “First, I was down about it, the slow recruiting, but then I had to look on the brighter side of it and just take the chance.”

Whitlock will play a similar role to what he did at South Pointe, mainly using his speed to create problems for opponents.

Gavin Bennett, South Carolina - Bennett had some four-year school options but decided to take a preferred walk-on spot with Gamecock football. The Stallions’ left tackle plans on studying engineering, then following his father’s footsteps into that field post-college. He’s got a 4.2 GPA, and now he’s got a chance to play football at an SEC program, South Carolina.

“My dad’s boss has season tickets, so when they don’t go we go,” Bennett said about his family. “I love going to the games.”

Bennett went to an offensive line camp and talked to South Carolina coaches about walking on, but he didn’t hear anything from them until last December, when a preferred walk-on spot quickly materialized.

Dorian Manning, Newberry - Manning’s hulking frame immediately hints at his football prowess, but he admitted Wednesday that he never thought he’d be signing an NLI to play the game at the college level.





After he’d actually put pen to paper, “It just felt good,” said Manning, who isn’t sure on the subject he’ll major in, yet.

The family atmosphere that Manning felt at Newberry convinced him to sign with the Wolves. He’ll be joined by two South Pointe teammates in this signing class, making about a dozen Stallions playing football at the in-state college.

Savion White, Newberry - Look for White to redshirt his freshman year of football at Newberry, pack on weight and muscle, then resume the regular backfield visits he had scheduled as a Stallion defensive standout. White had 120 tackles and 11 for a loss as a senior, the cap on a strong South Pointe career.

“I liked the fact that it wasn’t as big, it’s more family-based, and they’ve got a good program down there,” said White.

Knowing people already at the school (former and current South Pointe teammates) will only ease White’s college transition.

“I can go down there and be myself and see familiar faces,” said White, who is an A/B student and plans on majoring in either criminal justic or psychology.

Adam Foxx, North Greenville - North Greenville is kind of off by itself in the outskirts of Greenville, which Foxx liked, and it’s faith-based university, which Foxx also liked. He’ll play defensive tackle for the Crusaders’ football team.

“That’s where I think I can stand out the most,” said Foxx, who woke up excitedly at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. “It’s not too crazy so that I get lost.”

Foxx was a central part of three state titles at South Pointe. He’ll study either sports management or criminal justice.

Dwayne Davis, Wingate - Stout linebacker is headed just over the North Carolina border to Division II Wingate University to play football.

“When I took a visit up there, it just made me want to come back,” Davis said. “I felt like I fit in with the program.”

Davis and the other South Pointe seniors signing Wednesday won 53 of the 57 games they played in during high school. So joining a winning program was important for Davis. He’s an avid graphic designer in his spare time and plans on majoring in graphic art at Wingate.

Jackson Chappell, Newberry - Shrine Bowl pick opted for Newberry’s football program over Wingate and a few other Division I preferred walk-on offers. Chappell played center and was the centerpiece of a very strong South Pointe offensive line this season. He plans on studying either business or sports management at Newberry.





Chappell, who has a 4.13 GPA, said he felt wanted by the Wolves’ coaching staff.

“The coaches have always been there supporting everyone, but it was constant communication,” said Chappell.

- BM

Lancaster Bruins headed to college football

Four Lancaster High School players signed Wednesday afternoon to play college football.

North-South all-star offensive lineman Jalen Tatah is headed to Wingate, while the star QB he paved the way for, Kemarkio Cloud, signed with North Greenville. First team All-Area safety Jaelan Harfield is headed to Erskine to join the Flying Fleet in their first year of football at the school since it relaunched its program, and speedy receiver Zach Truesdale will play college ball at the University of the Cumberlands, located in Kentucky.

- BM

Juco players sign with four-year schools

Ali Shockley, Hampton - Shockley starred at Ellsworth Community College this past season, earning All-American honors from the NJCAA. The former Northwestern Trojan signed with FCS-level Hampton University on Wednesday where he’ll play in the Pirates’ secondary.

Trae’von Hinton, West Georgia - Hinton, another former Northwestern Trojan, spent the 2018 season at Eastern Arizona. He signed Wednesday with Division II West Georgia. Hinton will play middle linebacker for the Wolves, who have a strong program based in Carrollton, Ga.

- BM

