HS roundup: basketball postseasons start Monday. Which teams are headed where?

Boys’ playoffs start Tuesday





The first round of the basketball playoffs for all classifications begins on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday with eight area teams in the boys’ field.

The 3A playoffs start on Tuesday with Chester hosting Powdersville at 6:30 p.m.

Six more games are on the card on Wednesday night. In 5A action, Region 3-5A champs Nation Ford will be at home to take on J. L. Mann, Northwestern won the Region 3-5A tie-breaker over Fort Mill and thus hosts Boiling Springs, while Fort Mill travels to Irmo. South Pointe plays at home against Eastside and Lancaster hits the road to tangle with A. C. Flora in the 4A bracket. And in 2A, Lewisville travels to Abbeville. All six of those contests have 7 p.m. starts.

No. 1 Great Falls got a bye in the opening round thanks to its Region 2-A title. The Red Devils will be at home on Friday to take on the winner of the opening round game between Dixie and Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Nation Ford 73, Fort Mill 71

The Nation Ford Falcons edged the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 73-71 in a Region 3-5A contest at Nation Ford Friday night.

Nation Ford established a 20-14 lead after one period. They were in front 40-30 at halftime. When the third period was complete they had a 62-48 lead. Fort Mill stormed back into the game in the final eight minutes, but Nation Ford held on for the victory.

Zeb Graham led Nation Ford with 22 points. Khy Smith added 18, and Malik Bryant chipped in 11 to the winning cause. Jacobi Wright led Fort Mill with a game-high 27 points. Carson Morton added 15 and Keyan Mims added 14.

Nation Ford improved to 22-4 overall and completed an 8-0 region slate. Fort Mill dropped to 20-5 in all games and 5-3 in region action.

Northwestern 85, Rock Hill 65

The Northwestern Trojans hammered the Rock Hill Bearcats 85-65 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night.

The Trojans led 16-12 after one period, but the ‘Cats charged back to tie it a 26-26 at halftime. Northwestern scored 30 points in the third quarter for a 56-39 lead and coasted from there for the win.

Zay Martin led Northwestern with 28 points.

The Trojans improved to 20-5 overall and 5-3 in the region. Rock Hill finished its season with an overall record of 11-12 and a 2-6 slate in region play.

Richland Northeast 70, York 31

Richland Northeast routed the York Cougars 70-31 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Friday night. York finished the season with marks of 2-21 overall and 0-10 in the region.

Lewisville 78, Chesterfield 47

The Lewisville Lions defeated Chesterfield 78-47 in a Region 4-2A game at Chesterfield Friday night.

The Lions led 20-13 after one period and 33-29 at halftime. They pulled away in the second half to pick up the big region road win. Lewisville improved to 16-10 in all games and 8-4 in the region.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Girls’ postseason play starts Monday

The first round of the playoffs starts on Monday and continues on Tuesday, and six local teams are participating.

The 3A playoffs open on Monday when Indian Land travels to Seneca for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

There are five more games on Tuesday with all of them starting at 7 p.m. In 5A, Nation Ford will host Greenwood, Clover will be at home to take on Boiling Springs, and Rock Hill travels to Sumter.

No. 2 seed South Pointe will be at home to take on Crestwood and Lancaster goes to Lower Richland in 4A action.

Nation Ford 47, Fort Mill 30

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 47-30 in a Region 3-5A game at Nation Ford Friday night.

The Falcons took a 15-7 lead after one period and increased it to 23-13 at halftime. They used a strong third period to take a 43-21 lead and went on from there for the win.

Nation Ford was led by Makala Blackwell with 12 points. Izzy Giarizzi was the top scorer for Fort Mill with 6 points.

The Falcons improved to 21-5 overall and 8-0 in the region. The Yellow Jackets completed its season with a 15-10 record in all games and 2-6 mark in the region.





Rock Hill 46, Northwestern 28

The Rock Hill Bearcats toppled the Northwestern Trojans 46-28 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night.

The Bearcats held a 7-6 lead after one period and stretched it to 21-12 at intermission. When the third period was in the books, the ‘Cats were in front 32-16, and they cruised from there for the victory.

Rock Hill improved to 13-12 overall and 4-4 in the region. Northwestern fell to 4-17 in all games and 0-8 in the region.

Chesterfield 39, Lewisville 32

Chesterfield edged the Lewisville Lions 39-32 in a Region 4-2A contest at Chesterfield Friday night.

Chesterfield led 6-5 after one quarter, but Lewisville rebounded for an 18-11 lead at halftime. The Lions led 25-21 after three periods, but Chesterfield came back in the final eight minutes to claim the win.

Amber Bass led Lewisville with 15 points and nine rebounds. She finished her career with 990 points. Malaurie Martin added 10 points for the Lions.

Lewisville finished the year with an overall record of 7-11 and a region mark of 3-9.