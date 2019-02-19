Even with Nation Ford star sidelined, Falcon playoff game vs. Mauldin went to the end

The Mauldin Mavericks upset the Nation Ford Falcons 79-75 in the third round of the 5A boys basketball playoffs going on a 6-0 run with about 90 seconds left in the game to take the lead.





Mauldin went up 70-69 at that point and was able to hold off the Falcons down the stretch.

“We got nine seniors and guys that have been in the program three to four years,” Nation Ford coach Jared Adamson said. “They have worked really hard and put in a lot of time and effort into the program. I am proud of them guys. They have done everything we could have asked. They have competed. It has been a fun ride. I have really enjoyed it.”

Despite warming up before the game, the 5A Player of the Year Nation Ford senior Zeb Graham didn’t play in the game. He was held out after a left foot injury surfaced in the Falcons’ second-round game Saturday against Wade Hampton.

Nation Ford was led by seniors Shaman Alston, who scored 27, and Malik Bryant, who scored 23 points. Bryant took the game over in the second quarter for the Falcons scoring 12 points of the 22 Nation Ford scored in the period. Nation Ford season ends with a 24-5 record.





“Lot of credit to Mauldin,” Adamson said. “They made plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter when they needed to. They played hard. They played well.”

The Falcons took an 11-point lead into the half at 37-26. Nation Ford opened the second quarter on a 13-3 run spurred on by Bryant and Alston. The Falcons didn’t shoot much taking just seven second-quarter shots but did the majority of their damage at the foul line.

This is the second time Nation Ford played Mauldin this season. The Falcons won 74-61 during Christmas break in a tournament in Greenville. Graham had 31 points in that game.

Mauldin now faces Dorman in the Upper State finals 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenville at the Bon Secours Arena.