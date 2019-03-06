HS roundup: Tri-County classic, showcasing local basketball standouts, this weekend

BASKETBALL

The second annual Tri-County Classic will be played Saturday, March 9 at Northwestern High School.

The girls contest will pit Team Butler (South Pointe head coach Stephanie Butler) against Team Childers (Fort Mill head coach Brett Childers) and tips off at 1 p.m. The boys’ game will be between Team Bramlett (Northwestern head coach John Bramlett) and Team Wright (Andrew Jackson head coach Danny Wright) and will begin at 3 p.m.

The rosters are as follows:

Girls - Team Butler: Scarlett Gilmore (South Pointe), Sierra McCullough (South Pointe), Ashley Crank (Rock Hill), Brittany Bumpers (Northwestern), Abby Jordan (Northwestern), LaTerriya Tobias (Chester), NaAsi Gaither (Chester).





Team Childress: Ellona Moulds (Nation Ford), MaKayla Blackwell (Nation Ford), Tiona Walls (Clover), Jaleah Long (York), Ramsay Green (York), Tamiya Cloud (Great Falls), Tikyevah Mackey (Lancaster).

Boys - Team Bramlett: Zay Martin (Northwestern), Ashton Parker (Northwestern), Zuric Harvey (Northwestern), Leon Goldsborough (Chester), Dorrian Bagley (Chester), Malik Logan (Rock Hill), Ron Stevenson (Great Falls), Zy’Derrick Jordan (Great Falls), Carson Morton (Fort Mill).

Team Wright: Jamey Hinson (Andrew Jackson), Joey Walters (Andrew Jackson), Jadakiss Talford (Lewisville), Heze Massey (Clover), Andres Dalton (Clover), Thomas Pietila (South Pointe), Austin Wilson (South Pointe), Isaac Ross(South Pointe), Isaiah Benjamin (York Prep Academy).

Four local players in North-South game





The North-South All-Star game will be played on March 16th at Lexington High School and four area standouts will be playing for the North squad..

The South Pointe duo of Scarlett Gilmore and Sierra McCullough will play for the North girls. Zeb Graham and Malik Bryant, both of Nation Ford, will play for the North boys.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rock Hill boys win twice

The Rock Hill Bearcats swept a three-way meet Tuesday afternoon at Rock Hill.

They topped Fort Mill 77-64, and won against Indian Land by a count of 100-39. Fort Mill defeated Indian Land in the same meet by a count of 84-52.

Each team won a relay. Rock Hill won the4x100, Fort Mill claimed the 4x800, and Indian Land finished first in the4x400.

Rock Hill had double winners in Isaiah Barnes (800 and 1600) and Eliel Cuesta (Long jump and Triple jump). Fort Mill’s double winner was Reese Key (Shot put and Discus). Rock Hill’s other winners were Dion Livingston (110 hurdles), Simeon Richardson (400), and Sam Cecil (Pole Vault). Fort Mill’s other first place finishers were Reece Peters (400 hurdles) and Dan Dobleske (3200). Indian Land’s top finishers were Marlin Davis (100), Devonte Harris (200), and Monquavian Neely (High jump).

Fort Mill girls win twice

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won a pair of meets at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets edged Rock Hill 72-69 and topped Indian Land 88-44. Rock Hill defeated Indian Land 105-36 in the same meet.

Fort Mill won the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. The Jackets also won six individual events. The winners were Genesis Simpson (1600), Regan Hodge (800), Abby Dawson (3200), Savanna Woodall (Triple jump), Taniya Thomas (Shot put), and Andrea Barnes (Discus).

Rock Hill won the 4x100 relay and seven individual events. Tierra Frasier won three first places (100, 200, 400), Haley Duggar won two (100 hurdles and 400 hurdles), and Alysa Flink finished first in two events (High jump, Pole Vault).

Indian Land’s only first place finish came from Empress Fitzgerald in the long jump.





York sweeps Union County





The York Cougars swept a non-region meet from Union County at York Monday afternoon.

The York girls won 117-18, and the boys claimed a 100-36 win.

The Cougar girls won all three relays and every individual event in the meet. York had four participants win two events. Diamond Worthy won the shot put and discus, and Raina Andrews won the 1600 and 3200. Nautica Chisolm finished first in the long jump and triple jump, while Brittany Mills claimed the 100 hurdles and the 400 hurdles. Deasia Matthews won the 100, Isabella Dugger was first in the 400, Lauren Childers won the 800, Breayah Taylor claimed the 200, Angel Averey was first in the high jump, and Victoria Burgess was the top performer in the pole vault.

The York boys claimed first in all three relays and nine individual events. Brannon Burns was York’s only double winner in the boys’ division. He won the 3200 and the 1600. York had seven other individual winners. David Welsh won the 800, and Justin Grant claimed the 100 hurdles. Joseph Milton finished first in the 400, while Clay Crowe was the top performer in the pole vault. Lamico Robinson finished first in the long jump, Lane Towery claimed the shot put, and Chris Cartwright was the best in the discus.

BASEBALL

York 9, Clover 1

The York Cougars defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 9-1 in a non-region contest at York Tuesday night.

The Cougars scored three in the bottom of the first before Clover cut it to 3-1 with a run in the third. York exploded for six runs in the fifth to put the game away.

Nick Clayton pitched six innings and got the win.

York is 3-0 on the year, while Clover dropped to 5-1 overall.

Northwestern 3, Spring Valley 1

The Northwestern Trojans edged Spring Valley 3-1 in a non-region contest at Northwestern Tuesday night.

The Trojans got single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead and move on from there for the win.

Dustin Noeller led Northwestern with three hits and one RBI. Kyle Perdue pitched into the fifth inning and picked up the win. He struck out seven.

Northwestern is 2-1 on the year.

South Pointe 7, Indian Land 5

The South Pointe Stallions came from behind in the final three innings and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 7-5 in a non-region game at Indian Land Monday night.

The Stallions took a 3-0 lead after one inning, but the Warriors answered with four runs in the third and one in the fourth for a 5-3 advantage. South Pointe scored once in both the fifth and sixth frames to tie the game, and won it in the top of the seventh with a two-run rally.





Chris King led the Stallions with three hits and one RBI. Colby Guy added three hits to the attack, while Ty Good got three hits in the 11-hit attack.

South Pointe improved to 3-0 on the year. Indian Land dropped to 1-4.

Clover 14, Chester 4

The Clover Blue Eagles toppled the Chester Cyclones 14-4 in a non-region game at Clover Monday night.

The Blue Eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning and coasted from there for the one-sided victory.

Hunter Fryzowicz and Jake Hylinski led Clover with two hits and three runs batted in each. Whugray Clack led the Cyclones with two hits.

Michael Kramer and Markus Nastase combined to pitch a seven-hitter for the Blue Eagles. Kendrick McAbee took the loss for Chester. McAbee had 11 strikeouts in the contest.

Clover is 5-0 on the year, while Chester falls to 1-3.

Fort Mill 9, Carolina Royals 3

The Fort Mill Yellow topped the Carolina Royals 9-3 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets took a 7-3 lead after two innings and coasted from there for the victory. They added a pair of runs in fourth to complete the scoring.

J. T. Marr and Connor Rasmussen led Fort Mill with two hits each. Marr also drove in a pair of runs. Trey Adamek worked five innings and recorded the win. He struck out three.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 5-0 on the year.

Fort Mill wins Carolina Ale Tournament

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the Carolina Ale Tournament this past weekend by topping Irmo 8-0 in the championship game.

The Yellow Jackets pounded out ten hits and played perfect in the field in recording the one-sided win. They scored once in the first and added four more in the second. They completed the scoring with a three-run rally in the fourth.

Carson Jones led Fort Mill with three hits and one RBI. J. T. Marr added a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Brady Stone added two hits and Connor Manko got one hit and knocked in a run.

Isaac Beirne pitched six innings and got the win. He struck out four.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 on the year.

Rock Hill wins Gilbert Tournament

The Rock Hill Bearcats won the Gilbert Invitational Tournament with three impressive wins this past weekend.

The Bearcats opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over James Island. They tied the game with a run in the fourth inning and won it with another tally in the fifth frame. Luke Banks and Blake Sherrill drove in the runs for Rock Hill. Dylan King pitched a complete game and got the win.

Rock Hill defeated Aiken 6-3 in the second round of play. Rock Hill took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. After the two teams traded two-run rallies in the third, the ‘Cats got single runs in the fourth and fifth to seal the win. Allen Coye and Luke Banks led Rock Hill with one hit and one RBI each. Cole Bitting added an RBI to the winning effort. Willie Lumpkin tossed a complete game and struck out four in recording the win.

Rock Hill claimed the championship with a 7-3 win over Gilbert. Coye led the Bearcats with a hit and two RBI. Jordan Thurmond added a hit and drove in one run. Sherrill turned in a complete game on the mound and picked up the victory.

The Bearcats are 3-0 on the year.

SOFTBALL

Rock Hill 6, Spring Valley 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats toppled Spring Valley 6-0 in a non-region contest at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

The Bearcats, who led 5-0 after four innings, are 1-0 on the year.

Nation Ford 6, York 2

The Nation Ford Falcons beat the York Cougars 6-2 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

Nation Ford is 1-1, while York is 0-1.

Clover 13, Andrew Jackson 1

The Clover Blue Eagles routed Andrew Jackson 13-1 in a non-region contest at Andrew Jackson Monday night.

Clover scored six times in the fifth to take a 10-1 lead, and they cruised from there for the win.

Tiffany Domingue and Dakota Peters led the Blue Eagles’ 13-hit attack with three hits each. Abbie Welborn added a double and a triple and drove in three runs. Sami Davis had a double and knocked in a pair of runs. Gracie McSwain pitched a complete game and picked up the win.

Clover is 1-0 on the year

Lewisville 12, Whitmire 1

The Lewisville Lions routed Whitmire 12-1 in a non-region game at Lewisville Monday night.

Lewisville scored three runs in the first, and added two more in the second. They added four in the third and closed out the contest with three in the fourth.

Amber Bass, Abby Furr and Payton Wishert each had two hits for the Lions. Wishert drove in three runs, while Bass and Furr knocked in one run each. Cristyn Reynolds and Madison Wishert added one hit each to the 11-hit Lewisville attack.

Abby Thomas pitched a complete game and got the win. She struck out four.

The Lions are 1-0 n the year.

White Knoll 16, Nation Ford 0

White Knoll routed the Nation Ford Falcons 16-0 in a non-region contest at White Knoll Monday night.

White Knoll scored eight runs in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead. They closed out the game with a seven run rally in the fourth.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover 3, Eastside 0

The Clover Blue Eagles scored three goals in the second half and topped Eastside 3-0 in a non-region match at Clover Monday night.

The Blue Eagles improved to 8-0 on the year.

Fort Mill 6, Providence 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Providence 6-0 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Monday night.

Sinjin Shiver led the Yellow Jackets with two goals. Rylan Lynch, Travis Boling, Braden Held, and Lucas McCoy added one goal each to the winning effort.

Fort Mill is now 2-2 on the year.

Rock Hill 10, York 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats routed the York Cougars 10-0 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday night.

Challen Stowe scored four of the first six goals for the Bearcats as they cruised to an 8-0 lead at halftime.

Rock Hill is 3-2-1 on the year.

Lancaster 3, Buford 2 (2OT)

The Lancaster Bruins edged Buford 3-2 in double overtime in a non-region match at Lancaster Monday night.

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime and 2-2 at the end of regulation. The Bruins scored in the second overtime to claim the victory to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Indian Land 2, Andrew Jackson 0

The Indian Land Warriors took a 2-0 lead at intermission and made it stand up for a 2-0 win over Andrew Jackson in a non-region match at Indian Land Monday night.

Indian Land is 2-3 on the year.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

York 1, Rock Hill 0

The York Cougars nipped the Rock Hill Bearcats 1-0 in a non-region match at York Tuesday night.

Hailey Crawley got the only goal of the contest.

York is 2-2-1, while Rock Hill is 0-1.

Clover 6, Eastside 0

The Clover Blue Eagles pulled away in the second half and defeated Eastside 6-0 in a non-region match at Clover Tuesday night.

Clover is 5-0-1 on the year.

Indian Land 2, Parkwood 1

The Indian Land Warriors edged Parkwood 2-1 in a non-region match at Indian Land Tuesday night.

The Warriors led 1-0 at halftime, but Parkwood tied it late in regulation. After two overtime periods, the Warriors outscored Parkwood 3-2 in penalty kicks to record the win, which was their first of year after losing four straight.

Tatiana Ramirez scored the Warriors goal in regulation. Ramirez, Haley Havermann, and Sam Ammann got the penalty kicks for Indian Land.

Lewisville 5, Union County 1

The Lewisville Lions topped Union County 5-1 in a non-region match at Lewisville Monday night.

Alyssa Key led the Lions with four goals. Aerial Brown added one goal to the winning effort.

The Lions are 1-0 on the year.

Northwestern goes 2-1 at Cavalier Kickoff

The Northwestern Trojans won two of three matches in the Cavalier Kickoff at Richland Northeast this past weekend.

The Trojans topped Sumter 3-0 in the opening round and got by Richland Northeast 3-0 in the second round. They dropped a 4-0 decision to White Knoll in the final round.

Northwestern is 2-2 on the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Clover 11, Boiling Springs 9

The Clover Blue Eagles edged Boiling Springs 11-9 in a non-region contest at Clover Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles are 2-3 on the year.

Nation Ford 14, Providence Day 9

The Nation Ford Falcons topped Providence Day 14-9 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Monday night.

The Falcons fell behind 6-1, but rallied and scored seven straight goals for an 8-6 lead. They pulled away down the stretch.

Nation Ford is now 2-0 on the year.

Fort Mill 8, Providence Day 7

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets edged Providence Day 8-7 in a non-region match at Providence Day over the weekend.

Providence Day led 2-1 after one period, but the Yellow Jackets took a 5-3 lead at halftime. After three period, Fort Mill was in front 6-3.

Fort Mill is 4-1 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Clover 11, Boiling Springs 1

The Clover Blue Eagles routed Boiling Springs 11-1 in a non-region contest at Boiling Springs Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles are 5-0 on the year.

BOYS’ GOLF

Fort Mill 156, York 187

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the York Cougars by 31 strokes in a non-region match at Fort Mill Country Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

Griffin Tarver of Fort Mill carded an ever par 36 to earn medalist honors for the match.

Rock Hill 150, Northwestern 189

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Northwestern Trojans by 39 strokes in a Region 3-5A match at Waterford Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

Rock Hill’s Zach Reuland carded a 35 to earn medalist honors for the match.

Rock Hill - Zach Reuland 35, Jackson Berry 37, Nick Mayfield 38, Manning Sloop 40.

Northwestern - Payne Gettys 46, Wes Wilson 47, Garrett Jackson 48, Carson Kessler 48.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Lancaster 5, Indian Land 1

The Lancaster Bruins defeated the Indian Land Warriors 5-1 n a non-region match at Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.

Isaac Thomas (No. 1), Brevon McKinney (No. 2), Connor Parman (No. 3), Jakob Sapp (No. 4), and Preston Bailey (No. 5) all won in straight sets in singles to give the Bruins a 5-0 lead. Logan Preddy and Carter Yasinski of Indian Land won the No. 2 doubles.