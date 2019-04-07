High school roundup : which teams won York County track meet?

GIRLS’ TRACK

Rock Hill finishes third at Beach Run

The Rock Hill Bearcats were third in the 51 team field in the Beach Run Classic at Myrtle Beach on Friday and Saturday, and they had numerous top 10 finishes.

They were second in the 4x800 relay, third in the 4x400 relay, fourth in the 4x200 relay, and seventh in the 4x100 relay.

Tierra Frasier led the way in the individual events. She won the 100, the 200, and finished second in the 400. She was named as the Female MVP for the event. Jada Jones was first in the 400, while Serenity Salta was eighth in the 1600 and ninth in the 3200. Rachael Arwood was ninth in the 1600, and Alysa Flink finished tenth in both the long jump and the pole vault.

Nation Ford wins York County Meet





The Nation Ford Falcons piled up 160.5 points and won the York County Meet at York last Thursday afternoon. The Falcons won two relays and seven individual events. Morgan Werner led the way with first place finishes in the 1600 and 3200.

Northwestern was second with 87 points, while Fort Mill tallied 86 and finished third. Clover (75), York (69.5), and South Pointe (44) completed the field.

4x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 49.11, 2. Clover 49.49, 3. York 50.72; 4x800 Relay - 1. Fort Mill 10:15.01, 2. York 10:29.69, 3. Clover 11:19.79; 110 Hurdles - 1 . Ivana McLamb (N) 14.85, 2. Amber Ferguson (N) 15.08, 3. Emma Johnson (C) 15.45; 100 - 1. Haley Bishop (NF) 11.94, 2. Imani Rivas (C) 12.26, 3. Jasmine Hope (NF) 12.74; 1600 - 1. Morgan Werner (NF) 5:10.36, 2. Genesis Simpson (FM) 5:29.04, 3. Raina Andrews (Y) 5:31.51; 400 - 1. Casey Douglas (SP) 58.41, 2. Haley Bishop (NF) 1:00.16, 3. Skylar Holmes (NF) 1:01.03; 400 Hurdles - 1. Niyanne Anderson (C) 1:11.36, 2. Emilee Carter (N) 1:12.17, 3. Raina Andrews (Y) 1:14.74; 800 - 1. Ansley Archuleta (NF) 2:28.66, 2. Addy Rogers (NF) 2:30.35, 3. Regan Hodge (FM) 2:32.46; 200 - 1. Imani Rivas (C) 25.30, 2. Casey Douglas (SP) 26.01, 3. Emma Johnson (C) 26.37; 3200 - 1. Morgan Werner (NF) 11:17.93, 2. Raina Andrews (Y) 12:08.32, 3. Abby Dawson (FM) 12:16.21; 4x400 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 4:11.77, 2. South Pointe 4:16.42, 3. Fort Mill 4:19.20; High jump - 1. Ivana McLamb (N) 5-3, 2. Amber Ferguson (N) 5-2, 3. Brooke Ferguson (N) 5-0; Pole vault - 1. Sommer Isley (NF) 11-0, 2. Ansley Archuleta (NF) 9-6, 3. Victoria Burgess (Y) 6-0; Long jump - 1. Jasmine Hope (NF) 17-10.5, 2. Skylar Holmes (NF) 16-11.5, 3. Morgan Lewis (NF) 15-10.5; Triple jump - 1. Skylar Holmes (NF) 37-9.50, 2. Nautica Chisolm (Y) 32-7, 3. Morgan Lewis (NF) 32-1; Shot put - 1. Taniyah Thomas (FM) 35-8, 2. Ann Cromer (N) 33-6, 3. Kaj Campbell (FM) 31-6; Discus - 1. Diamond Worthy (Y) 113-4.5, 2. Ann Cromer (N) 111-9; 3. Andrea Barnes (FM) 108-7.

BOYS’ TRACK

Rock Hill finishes fifth in Beach Run

The Rock Hill Bearcats finished fifth in the 51 team field in the Beach Run Classic in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, and they turned in several top 10 finishes.

They were second in the 4x200 relay, third in both and 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and eighth in the 4x800 relay.

The Bearcats had seven top ten finishes in the individual events. The best was by Sam Cecil, who finished second in the pole vault. Simeon Richardson was third in the 200 and seventh in the 100. Dion Livingstone was fourth in the 400 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Eliel Cuesta completed the top ten performers with a sixth place finish in the high jump and a seventh place finish in the long jump.





Northwestern wins York County Meet

The Northwestern Trojans totaled 186 points and won the York County Meet at York last Thursday afternoon. The Trojans won two relays and seven individual events. Fentrell Cypress led the Trojans with wins in the 100 and the long jump.

South Pointe was second with 92 points, and Fort Mill earned 87 points for third. Clover (63), York (54) and Nation Ford (42) completed the field.

4x100 - 1. Northwestern 42.62, 2. Nation Ford 43.27, 3. Clover 43.52; 4x800 - 1. Fort Mill 8:23.08, 2. Northwestern 8:35.32, 3. Clover 9:01.30; 110 Hurdles - 1. Antonio Mann (SP) 15.40, 2. Melvin Hall (SP) 15.50, 3. Michael Stinson (N) 15.93; 100 - 1. Fentrell Cypress (N) 11.09, 2. Gavin McFadden (N) 11.11, 3. Garrett Mann (C) 11.22; 1600 -1. Dalton Jones (FM) 4:36.67, 2. Brannon Burns (Y) 4:40.42, 3. Bailey Nichols (N) 4:41.25; 400 - 1 . Austin Simpkins (N) 50.79, 2. Garrett Mann (C) 52.82, 3. Joseph Milton (Y) 52.95; 400 Hurdles - 1 . Reece Peters (FM) 58.15, 2. Antonio Mann (SP) 1:00.43, 3. Donald Medley (N) 1:01.43; 800 - 1. Dalton Jones (FM) 2:03.40, 2. Aidan McNiell (FM) 2:03.66, 3. Connor Hassing (NF) 2:05.13; 200 - 1. Gavin McFadden (N) 22.52, 2. Austin Simpkins (N) 22.74, 3. Jaylin Lane (C) 22.98; 3200 - 1. Mason Thomas (N) 9:55.43, 2. Connor O’Flynn (NF) 10:14.99, 3. Dane Dobleske (FM) 10:21.00; 4x400 - 1. Northwestern 3:32.06, 2. York 3:33.59, 3. Fort Mill 3:35.26; High jump - 1. Jawan Strong (N) 6-2, 2. Devontae Murray (SP) 6-1, 3. Morgan Galusha (SP) 6-0; Pole vault - 1. Jaylon Mickle (N) 12-6, 2. Ethan Haskin (SP) 9-6, 2. Eric Freeman (N) 9-6; Long jump - 1. Fentrell Cypress (N) 22-9, 2. Lamico Robinson (Y) 21-7, 3. Jarius Crawford (N) 21-1; Triple jump - 1. Jared Jackson (SP) 41-9, 2. Jaylen Ervin (N) 41-0.75, 3. Ethan Causey (C) 40-7.50; Shot put - 1. Isaiah Farmer (C) 50-2, 2. Reese Key (FM) 46-5, 3. Rontarius Aldrige (SP) 41-0; Discus - 1. Isaiah Farmer (C) 128-1.5, 2. Chance Lopez-Coleman (SP) 117-8, 3. Rontarius Aldridge (SP) 116-5.

BASEBALL

Nation Ford 11, Rock Hill 2

The Nation Ford Falcons used a pair of big innings to defeat the Rock Hill Bearcats 11-1 in a Region 3-5A contest at Rock Hill Friday night.

The Falcons opened the game with a five-run outburst in the first inning. They added another five-run rally in the fifth as they swept the series 3-0.

Tyler Causey led the Falcons’ attack with three hits. Xavier Cumbee added a pair of hits, and Justin Lehman contributed a hit and drove in two runs. Jefferey Maidhof and Noah Perry both drove in a pair of runs for Nation Ford.

Bradley Bott worked four innings and struck out eight to earn the victory.

Nation Ford is 13-5 overall and 7-2 in the region, and they have locked up second place in the region. Rock Hill is 11-8 in all games and 1-8 in region play.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill wins three at Aiken tourney

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won three of four games at the Aiken Invitational Tournament over the weekend.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Chapin 9-7 in eight innings in the first round of play on Friday night. On Saturday they routed Midland Valley 18-6 and topped Spring Valley 10-2. They lost to Palmetto 3-0 in the final game of the two-day event.

The Yellow Jackets are 15-4 overall on the year.

York splits with Chesnee





The York Cougars split a doubleheader with Chesnee at Chesnee on Saturday afternoon.

Chesnee scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to come from behind and win the first game 4-3. Joanna Howell led York with a pair of hits and one RBI.

In the second game the Cougars scored three times in the third and held on for a 3-2 win. Ally Morales led the Cougars with one hit and two RBI. Bre Moss added two hits and drove in one run. Madi Green was the winning pitcher for York.

The Cougars are 11-8 overall on the year.

Lancaster 10 ,Westwood 2

The Lancaster Bruins defeated Westwood 10-2 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Friday night.

The Bruins are 9-4 overall and 6-2 against region foes.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover 6, T. L. Hanna 2

The Clover Blue Eagles took a 4-0 lead at halftime and topped T. L. Hanna 6-2 in a non-region contest at the Manchester Cup Saturday afternoon.

Clover improved to 15-0 overall on the year.

Rock Hill 5, Fort Mill 2

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 5-2 on penalty kicks in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Friday night.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime and 2-2 after regulation and two overtime sessions. The ‘Cats outscored the Jackets 3-0 on penalty kicks to earn the win.

Rock Hill is 8-3-1 overall and 4-1 in the region. Fort Mill is 7-6 in all matches and 1-4 in region play.

Nation Ford 4, Northwestern 1

The Nation Ford Falcons broke a 1-1 tie at intermission and toppled the Northwestern Trojans 4-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Friday night.

The Falcons are 12-3 overall and 3-2 in the region. Northwestern is 3-7-1 in all matches and 0-4 in region play.

South Pointe 5, York 3

The South Pointe Stallions toppled the York Cougars on penalty kicks in a Region 3-4A match at York Friday night.

York led 2-1 at halftime, but South Pointe tied it and sent the match to overtime. They outscored the Cougars 3-1 on penalty kicks to pick up the win.

South Pointe is 5-7-1 in all matches and 4-4 in region action. York is 4-15 overall and 2-6 in region play.

Lancaster 5, Westwood 3

The Lancaster Bruins broke a 3-3 tie at halftime and defeated Westwood 5-3 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Friday night.

The Bruins are 7-6 overall and 5-3 against region foes.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

South Pointe 4, York 1

The South Pointe Stallions scored three second half goals to pull away and top the York Cougars 4-1 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Friday night.

Ava Robitaille and Kailah Marshall scored two goals each for the Stallions.

South Pointe is 8-1 overall and 7-1 in region action. York is 10-6 in all matches and 6-2 against region foes.

Nation Ford 2, Northwestern 0

The Nation Ford Falcons scored one goal in each half and toppled the Northwestern Trojans 2-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Friday night.

Nation Ford is 4-8 overall and 3-2 in the region. Northwestern is 6-7 in all matches and 0-4 in region play.

Westwood 6, Lancaster 0

Westwood took a 5-0 lead at halftime and defeated the Lancaster Bruins 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Friday night.

Lancaster is 1-10 overall and 0-8 against region competition.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford 10, Chapin 6

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated Chapin 10-6 in a non-region game at Chapin Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons are 11-3 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford 19, Riverside 13

The Nation Ford Falcons took an 11-2 lead at halftime and toppled Riverside 19-13 in a non-region contest at Riverside Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons are 10-3 overall on the year.

Christ Church 19, Clover 3





Christ Church topped the Clover Blue Eagles 19-3 in a non-region contest at Christ Church Friday night.

The Blue Eagles are 8-6 overall on the year.