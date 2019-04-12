HS roundup: Nation Ford sprinter eying state title, but still has time to help others

Haley Bishop had this idea when she was an eighth grader, to help teammates acquire track and field running spikes so that they could run better. She had a few teammates that couldn’t afford spikes and had to run in tennis shoes, and another that had a hole in their spike. Bad footwear prevented them from reaching their true speed potential.





Bishop knows all about speed potential. She’s finished second in the state in the 100-meter dash each of the last two years, and the Nation Ford junior is dialed in on making the breakthrough and winning a championship this spring.

But even as her high school career got off to a great start -- she also ran a leg on Nation Ford’s 5A state title-winning 4x100 relay in 2018 -- the idea to help underprivileged track and field athletes in York County by giving them donated running spikes festered in her mind. She finally acted on it in January of this year.

“I love giving back to my community, helping when I can,” said Bishop. “That’s just something that’s been a part of me, something I was raised with. When you can, help others.”

Bishop set up a GoFundme campaign to raise money for her initiative, which she calls Spikes For The Soul, and it easily hit its $600 goal within two weeks.





“I did not expect that much money to come in and I am so grateful,” Bishop said after her Wednesday practice. “For two weeks, I was like, ‘wow, you guys are amazing.’”

New spikes were purchased, then given to coaches at Sullivan Middle School and Fort Mill Middle School, then distributed discreetly to kids that needed them.

“It wasn’t till a week or so later that I realized Haley was still in high school and on the track team herself,” said Ted Huechkter, Sullivan’s boys’ track and field coach. “It’s hard to believe someone as busy as she is finds the time to help other athletes. When I told Haley of the success our students using her spikes have had, you could tell she didn’t care about any attention, she truly just wanted to help. We are very grateful for Haley’s help and we wish her luck in her quest for winning a state title in track herself!”

Bishop has recruiting interest from schools in the ACC, SEC, Big 10 and Ivy League. Her older brother, Quinest, runs track and Troy University. Bishop produced the videos of her Spikes for the Soul deliveries and she says she’s interested in studying marketing or communications in college. Regardless of the career path Bishop pursues, she hopes to incorporate community service and non-profit work into her life, especially Spikes for the Soul.

“What spikes do essentially is they help you run on the balls of your feet so that you get speed and maintain your form,” said Bishop. “So a new pair of spikes can really change someone’s running career.”

The Falcons’ 4x100 girls’ relay lost only one of its four members, though it was the fastest of the four, Angelnique Bryant, who is excelling as a college freshman sprinter at USC Upstate. But Bishop said the group has adjusted and is very excited for this weekend’s Bojangles Classic track and field meet at Spring Valley High School, a sort of dry run for the state meet held at the same venue in May.

“We just have to focus on us,” said Bishop. “And that’s what I intend on doing in all my races, just focusing on doing the best I can do, instead of focusing on everyone else around me.”

Anyone interested in contacting Bishop can email her at wesetthepaceorg@gmail.com.

Boyd tabbed for SCACA Hall of Fame

Steve Boyd will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame on July 28, 2019. The event will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston.

Boyd joins five other outstanding coaches in this year’s class of inductees.

Boyd was head football coach at three area schools. He began at Indian Land and later moved to Fort Mill. He finished his distinguished career as the head coach at York. He also served as Athletic Director at all three schools.

BASEBALL

Northwestern wins two of three

The Northwestern Trojans won two of three games against the Nation Ford Falcons earlier in the week.

The Falcons won 6-5 on Wednesday night at Northwestern. The Falcons built a 6-0 lead after two innings and held off a late Trojans’ comeback attempt.

Justin Lehman led Nation Ford with two hits. Ryan Brown led Northwestern with three hits and two RBI.

Jeffery Maidhof pitched five innings with seven strikeouts and picked up the win.

The Trojans swept a twin bill on Thursday night at Nation Ford. They won the first game 6-5 and got the nightcap 11-4.

In the opening contest Northwestern trailed 3-2 after one inning, but they scored twice in both the third and sixth innings, and held off a late Nation Ford rally for the win.

Will Dorrell led Northwestern with two hits. Dustin Noeller added one hit and drove in three runs.

Noeller pitched into the sixth and struck out five to record the win.

The Trojans completed the doubleheader sweep with an 11-4 rout in the second contest. Northwestern took a 5-0 lead after one frame and were never threatened.

Dorrell led the Trojans with two hits and three RBI. Noeller added a hit and drove in a run, and Wil Joyner contributed a hit to the winning cause. Maidhof led the Falcons with two hits. Mitch Kyzer added a hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Ryan Brown pitched five innings and struck out seven to earn the victory.

Nation Ford is 14-7 overall and 8-4 in the region. They finished second in the region. Northwestern is 10-10 in all games and 5-7 against region competition. They were third in the region.





Rock Hill wins two from Clover

The Rock Hill Bearcats won a pair of Region 3-5A games from the Clover Blue Eagles earlier in the week.

The Bearcats won 3-1 at Clover on Wednesday night. Rock Hill took a 3-0 lead after three innings and hung on for the win.

Willie Lumpkin led Rock Hill with three hits. Allen Coye pitched a complete game and earned the win. He allowed only one hit and struck out five.

Rock Hill won 6-2 on Thursday night at Rock Hill. The Bearcats scored four runs in the fifth for a 6-0 lead and went on from there for the victory.

Luke Banks and Noah Chapman led Rock Hill with two hits and 2 RBI each. Willie Lumpkin pitched a complete game and got the win. He scattered six hits and struck out six.

Rock Hill is 13-8 overall and 3-8 in region play. Clover is 8-12 in all games and 3-8 against region competition.

Richland Northeast 3, York 2

Richland Northeast scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and edged the York Cougars 3-2 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Thursday night.

York took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the fifth, but RNE tied the count with two in the sixth, before winning the contest on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

Ethan Mitchell got York’s only hit and drove in both runs.

York is 12-6 overall and 8-2 in the region. The Cougars finished second in the region.

Fort Mill wins twice

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won a pair of non-region games earlier in the week.

They pounded out 13 hits and topped Buford 9-3 in a non-region game at Buford on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets scored seven runs in the last two innings to pull away for the win.

Carson Jones led Fort Mill with two hits and two RBI. A. J. Jaworowski and Connor Rasmussen added two hits each to the attack. Dylan Helms worked four innings and picked up the win.

On Thursday night they scored six runs in the third for a 6-1 cushion and held off a late rally to edge the Carolina Royals 7-6 at Fort Mill.

Rasmussen led the Jackets with a hit and a pair of RBI. Charles Miles pitched four innings and recorded the win.

Fort Mill is 20-1 overall on the year.

Lancaster 6, South Pointe 5

The Lancaster Bruins nipped the South Pointe Stallions 6-5 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Thursday night.

J. P. Cunningham led the Bruins with a pair of hits and two RBI. Raul Garcia-Mora added one hit and drove in a pair of runs to aid the win. Garcia-Mora worked six innings and struck out four to get the win. Cunningham earned a save.

The Bruins, who lost 10-2 to Richland Northeast on Wednesday night, are 8-13 overall and 4-6 in the region. South Pointe, who dropped an 8-7 decision to Westwood on Wednesday night, is 7-9 in all games and 4-6 in region play.

Buford 8, Indian Land 5

Buford built a 6-1 lead after three innings and went on to defeat the Indian Land Warriors 8-5 in a non-region contest at Buford Thursday night.

Kyle Raynor and Trace White led the Warriors with two hits each. Chase Dougherty and Lawson Otte added one hit and two RBI each.

The Warriors are 11-8 overall on the year.

Whitmire 4, Great Falls 1

Whitmire toppled the Great Falls Red Devils 4-1 in a non-region game at Great Falls Thursday night.

The Red Devils are 0-10 overall on the year.

Lewisville 9, North Central 1

The Lewisville Lions routed North Central 9-1 in a Region 4-2A game at Lewisville Wednesday night.

The Lions are 8-9 overall and 3-7 in region play.

SOFTBALL

Clover splits two games

The Clover Blue Eagles split a pair of Region 3-5A home games earlier in the week.

On Wednesday night they dropped a 10-9 decision to the Nation Ford Falcons. Clover led 8-3 after five innings, but the Falcons rallied for seven runs in the last two frames to take the win.

The Blue Eagles rebounded for a 5-1 win over the Rock Hill Bearcats on Thursday night. The Blue Eagles scored four runs in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie.

Sophia Sprouse and Abbie Welborn led Clover with a double and one RBI each. Shelby Carpenter pitched a complete game, scattered two hits, and struck out nine to record the victory.

Clover is 12-5 overall and 5-3 in region play. Rock Hill is 4-9 in all games and 0-6 against region foes.





Nation Ford 7, Northwestern 5





The Nation Ford Falcons edged the Northwestern Trojans 7-5 in a Region 3-5A game at Nation Ford Thursday night.

Nation Ford, who edged Clover 10-9 on Wednesday night, is 12-10 overall and 5-3 in the region. Northwestern is 2-12 overall and 0-6 against region competition.

York 15, Richland Northeast 0

The York Cougars scored 10 runs in the second inning and ripped Richland Northeast 15-0 in a Region 3-4A game at York Thursday night.

The Cougars are 13-8 overall and 9-1 against region competition. They will be the top seed from the region when the playoffs start in several weeks.

Lancaster 11, South Pointe 9

The Lancaster Bruins edged the South Pointe Stallions 11-9 in a Region 3-4A contest at Lancaster Thursday night.

The Bruins, who ripped Richland Northeast 21-0 on the road on Wednesday, are 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the region. They finished second in the region. South Pointe, who routed Westwood 15-3 on the road on Wednesday, is 9-5 in all games and 7-3 against region foes. The Stallions finished third in the region.

Fort Mill 12, Rock Hill 2

Fort Mill scored five runs in the first inning and topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 12-2 in a Region 3-5A game at Rock Hill Wednesday night.

Fort Mill is 15-4 overall. They won the region with an 8-0 record.

Lewisville 5, North Central 3

The Lewisville Lions topped North Central 5-3 in a Region 4-2A game at North Central Wednesday night.

Riley Coyle, Payton Wishert, and Skylar Bogan led the Lions with one hit and one RBI each. Abby Thomas and Ashley Wood added one each to the winning attack.

Wood pitched a complete game and picked up the victory.

The Lions are 8-5 overall and 6-5 in region play.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover 4, Northwestern 1

The Clover Blue Eagles pulled away in the second half and toppled the Northwestern Trojans 4-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles led 1-0 at intermission, and they outscored the Trojans 3-1 in the second half to record the win.

Clover is 17-0 overall and 6-0 in region play. Northwestern is 5-8-1 in all matches and 1-5 against region foes.

Rock Hill 2, St. Joseph’s 1

The Rock Hill Bearcats edged St. Joseph’s 2-1 in a non-region match in Greenville Thursday night.

The ‘Cats are 7-5-1 overall on the year.

Lancaster 4, South Pointe 3

The Lancaster Bruins edged the South Pointe Stallions 4-3 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Thursday night.

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime and 3-3 after regulation and two overtime sessions. The Bruins outscored South Pointe 3-1 on penalty kicks to earn the win.

Lancaster is 9-6 overall and 7-3 in the region. South Pointe is 6-9-1 overall and 5-5 against region competition.

Indian Land 4, Camden 3

The Indian Land Warriors edged Camden 4-3 in overtime in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Wednesday night.

The Warriors led 2-1 at intermission, but Camden tied it in the second half. Indian Land won it with a goal in the first overtime session.

The Warriors are 13-5 overall and 6-0 in region play.

Nation Ford 7, York Prep 0

The Nation Ford Falcons took a 5-0 lead at halftime and defeated the York Prep Patriots 7-0 in a non-region match at Nation Ford Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcons are 13-3 in all games.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clover 5, Northwestern 0

The Clover Blue Eagles built a 3-0 lead at halftime and defeated the Northwestern Trojans 5-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Thursday night.

Annie Thomas led the Blue Eagles with two goals. Alondra Nieves, Olivia McPherson, and Angelica Castro added one goal each to the winning effort.

Clover is 14-1-1 overall and 6-0 in region play. Northwestern, who dropped a 4-0 decision to Fort Mill on Wednesday night, is 6-9 in all matches and 1-6 against region competition.

Fort Mill 2, Nation Ford 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Nation Ford Falcons 2-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Thursday night.

Alyssa De Leo and Jordan Morris scored the goals for the Yellow Jackets.

Fort Mill, who topped Northwestern 4-0 on Wednesday night, is 13-2-2 overall and 7-1 in region play. Nation Ford is 4-10 in all matches and 3-4 against region competition.

South Pointe 9, Lancaster 0

The South Pointe Stallions took a 5-0 lead at halftime and routed the Lancaster Bruins 9-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Thursday night.

Kailah Marshall and Carly Kennedy led the Stallions with three goals each. Hannah Austin, Frances Morton, and Ava Robitaille added one goal each to the winning effort.

South Pointe is 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the region. Lancaster is 1-12 in all matches and 0-10 in region action.

Indian Land wins twice

The Indian Land Warriors won a pair of Region 4-3A matches on consecutive nights.

On Wednesday the Warriors scored two goals in the second half and defeated Camden 2-0 on the road.

On Thursday night they got six goals in each half and routed the Chester Cyclones 12-0 at Indian Land.

The Warriors are 9-9 overall and 5-1 in the region.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 12, Nation Ford 9

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 12-9 in a Region 3-5A contest at Nation Ford Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-3 overall and 6-0 in the region. The Falcons are 11-5 in all games and 5-2 in region action.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Fort Mill 12, Nation Ford 11

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets edged the Nation Ford Falcons 12-11 in a Region 3-5A contest at Fort Mill Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 11-5, but rallied to score the last six goals to take the win, which earned them the region title.

Fort Mill is 12-3 overall and 7-0 in region action. Nation Ford is 11-4 in all games and 4-2 against region foes.

Clover 20, Dutch Fork 5

The Clover Blue Eagles built a 17-1 lead at halftime and ripped Dutch Fork 20-5 in a non-region game at Clover Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles are 9-7 overall on the year.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 6, Clover 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets clinched the Region 3-5A title with a 6-0 win over the Clover Blue Eagles Wednesday afternoon at Clover.

Zach Dodson (No. 1), Taylor Bogucki (No. 2), Charlie Lynch (No. 3), Trey Robertson (No. 4), and Simon Huertas (No. 5) all won their singles matches. Dillon Fraser and Tejas Padmanabham teamed up to win the number two doubles to complete the sweep.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 overall on the year.

York 6, Westwood 0

The York Cougars toppled Westwood 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Wednesday afternoon.

Blake Williams (No. 1), Daniel Good (No. 2), Jackson Montgomery (No. 3), Jake Good (No. 4), and Hank Thomas (No. 5) all won their singles matches, and David Tripp and Grayson Munn teamed up to claim the number two doubles to complete the sweep. York won every match in straight sets.

The win gave the Cougars the regular season region title.

BOYS’ GOLF

Fort Mill 151, South Pointe 165, Northwestern 171

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets picked up a pair of wins in a tri-match at Fort Mill Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets defeated South Pointe by 14 strokes in a non-region match and topped Northwestern by 20 strokes in a Region 3-5A match.

Cam Cappuzo carded an even par 36 to earn medalist honors for the match.

Rock Hill 154, Nation Ford 163

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Nation Ford Falcons by nine strokes in a Region 3-5A match at Springfield Golf Club Thursday afternoon.