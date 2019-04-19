High school roundup: Fort Mill girls, boys’ lacrosse march on. Here’s how it happened

Fort Mill’s #23 Zach Terry scores a goal in the second half as Fort Mill Hosts Nation Ford in boys varsity lacrosse quarterfinal playoff action, 4-18-2019. Special to The Herald

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams swept their playoff doubleheader Thursday and moved onto the 5A state semifinals.





The Fort Mill boys beat rivals Nation Ford 16-7 and will face Dorman at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home with the winner going to the state finals. The Jackets were led by Trenton Wylie, who scored five goals and Zach Terry, who added four goals as well.

The Fort Mill girls’ lacrosse team (14-3) dominated the game against the Riverside Warriors winning 14-3 to advance to the 5A state semifinals with the help of six unanswered goals in the second half. Fort Mill will now play defending 5A state champions J.L. Mann, who topped Nation Ford in the second round, next Tuesday at Bob Jones Stadium.

The Fort Mill (13-3) boys swept the season series over Nation Ford (12-6) winning both match ups, but beating a rival three times in the same season isn’t easy.





“It is always a tough battle,” said Fort Mill head coach Parker Thomas. “I think we just wore them down in the second half and made some plays.”





The game was close from the opening whistle as both teams traded goals throughout the first quarter. Fort Mill’s Terry scored both goals in the opening quarter for the Jackets, while Nation Ford got scores from Kevin Adkisson and Ty Keaton.





The Jackets were able to create some distance from their rivals with about three minutes left in the first half. Wylie scored to break a 3-3 tie and then Terry got a hat trick capping off the scoring before the half.





Fort Mill controlled possession more in the third quarter and extended their lead to 6-3 on Wylie’s second goal of the game. The Jackets kept the momentum scoring three more goals in the quarter to open up a sizable lead. Right before the end of the quarter, Wylie would score his third and fourth goals of the game to put the score at 11-4 in Fort Mill’s favor.

Meanwhile, Fort Mill’s girls, who reached the 5A state final last year, built a big lead over the visitors from Greenville and never relented.

“They are finally able to ride out the momentum when we get a big lead,” said coach Kellianne Wunk. “They know anything can happen.”





The Warriors struck first scoring about three and a half minutes into the game, but Fort Mill came back to rattle off three straight goals and take their first lead of the game. Two of those first three goals came from Sydney Ziemer, who scored five in the game.

The Warriors’ defense keyed in on Fort Mill’s Charlotte Anderson, which opened opportunities for players like Ziemer and Sydney Coston to get more involved. Ziemer had a hat trick by the half ]and the Jackets had an 8-2 lead.

The second half showed much of the same thing for Fort Mill as they continued to control play from the opening whistle. Ziemer opened play with her fourth goal of the game just 46 seconds into the second half.





Anderson got a hat trick for Fort Mill with about 17:30 left in the second half and put the score at 11-3 in the Jackets’ favor. Fort Mill got to a point of a running clock due to their 10-point lead with about 13 minutes left in the game.





Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

BASEBALL

Fort Mill 13, Independence 4

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets ripped Independence 13-4 in the Queen City Classic Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets blew the game open with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning. They added two more in the fifth and five in the sixth to close out the one-sided victory.

Connor Rasmussen led the assault with three hits and two RBI. Brady Stone and Dylan Helms added three and two hits respectively, and Steven Neese got one hit and drove in three runs.

Isaac Beirne worked five innings and recorded seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

Yellow Jackets are 23-2 on the year.

Nation Ford divides two games

The Nation Ford Falcons split a pair of games on Wednesday and Thursday.

They edged the Indian Land Warriors 4-3 on Wednesday in the Queen City Classic.

The Warriors led 3-0 after six innings, but the Falcons rallied for three in the seventh to tie the game before tallying once in the eighth for the victory.

Noah Petty led Nation Ford with two hits and one RBI. Steven Johnson added one hit and drove in a pair of runs. Chase Dougherty was the top hitter for Indian Land with three hits. Trace White added two hits for the Warriors, who are 11-12 overall.

Taylor Sprinkle pitched the final two innings and earned the win.

On Thursday the Falcons dropped a 4-3 decision to the Carolina Royals at Nation Ford.

The Royals broke a 1-1 tie with a single run in the fourth and two in the sixth for a 4-1 cushion, before the Falcons’ two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh came up short.

The Falcons are 15-10 on the year.

Rock Hill wins twice in Mingo Bay

The Rock Hill Bearcats won a pair of contests in the Mingo Bay Tournament in Myrtle Beach Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday the ‘Cats defeated Jefferson (Va.) 5-2.

Willie Lumpkin and Blake Sherrill led Rock Hill with a pair of hits and one RBI each. Jordan Thurmond added two hits to the winning cause, while Maddox Mobley got one hit and drove in a run.

Lumpkin was outstanding on the mound. He pitched a complete game and struck out eight to collect the win.

On Thursday Rock Hill pounded out 17 hits and routed Tuscarora (VA) 19-7. The Bearcats blew the game open by scoring 13 runs in the sixth inning.

Lumpkin led the change offensively with five hits and three runs batted in. Mobley and Cole Bitting added three hits and knocked in four runs each. Luke Banks contributed three hits, and Peyton Williams and Ryan Deal added a hit each. Williams drove in three runs, while Deal knocked in two.

Deal worked two innings in relief and picked up the win. Rock Hill is 15-10 on the year.

Northwestern split two contests at Southwest Classic

The Northwestern Trojans divided two game in the Southwest Classic in Hartsville on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday the Trojans blasted Queens Grant 9-0. They exploded for five runs in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead and cruised from there for the win.

Will Joyner led the offense with two hits and two RBI. Joel Haney added two hits and drove in one run, while Ben Venables got one hit and knocked in a pair of runs.

Dustin Noller worked six innings and struck out nine to record the win with a dominating performance.

On Thursday Georgia Premier Academy defeated the Trojans 3-0. Georgia Premier scored a run in the second, fourth, and seventh innings and used a solid pitching effort to gain the win. The Trojans are 9-11 on the year.

Clover splits two at Shelby Tournament

The Clover Blue Eagles split a pair of games on Wednesday and Thursday in the Shelby Tournament.

On Wednesday they topped Shelby 7-0. The Blue Eagles scored three in the third and four in the fourth to put the game away.

Jake Hylinski led Clover with two hits and four RBI. Hunter Fryzowicz added a hit and knocked in a pair of runs.

On Thursday the Blue Eagles lost to Jefferson Forest by a score of 10-8. Clover fell behind 9-0 after one inning, but battled back as the contest progressed and came up short.

Fryzowicz led the attack with two hits and pair of RBI. Timothy Keefauver and William Van Scoyoc added two hits to the Blue Eagles offense. The Blue Eagles are 9-14 on the year.

York splits two at Mingo Bay

The York Cougars earned a split in games on Wednesday and Thursday in the Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach.

On Wednesday they lost 15-0 to Fairfax (Va.). The Cougars manged only two hits in the game. Fairfax scored seven runs in both the first and third innings in a contest that lasted only four frames.

On Thursday the Cougars made the most of five hits and nipped George Washington (Va.) 2-1.

York erased a 1-0 deficit with a two-run game-winning rally in the bottom of the sixth. Caleb Benton pitched a complete game and struck out six to record the victory. York is 14-8 on the year.

South Pointe gets a win and a loss

The South Pointe Stallions split games on Wednesday and Thursday in the Shelby Tournament.

On Wednesday the Stallions lost to Jefferson Forest by a score of 8-0. Jefferson Forest scored four times in the third for a 5-0 cushion and coasted from there for the win.

On Thursday South Pointe edged Shelby 4-3. The Golden Lions took a 3-0 lead after one inning, but South Pointe scored twice in both the third and sixth frames to take the come-from-behind win.

Cody Craig and Dreu Bodiford led the Stallions with one hit and one RBI each. Ryan Beam also drove in a run to aid the winning cause. Tyren Turner pitched into the seventh and struck out seven to register the victory.

The Stallions are 6-10 on the year.

Lewisville splits two games





The Lewisville Lions split a pair of games in the Mingo Bay Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, they dropped a 2-1 decision to Richard Winn Academy. The Lions led 1-0 after four innings, but Richard Winn scored a run in both the sixth and seventh frames to claim the victory.

On Thursday, Lewisville routed Doddridge County (WV) 23-2. The Lions scored in every inning in a game that required only four innings. The Lions have an overall mark of 10-7.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover splits two matches in Palmetto Cup

The Clover Blue Eagles divided a pair of matches on Wednesday in the Palmetto Cup.

The Blue Eagles edged A. C. Flora 4-3 and dropped a 5-4 decision to Cardinal Newman.

The Blue Eagles battled A. C. Flora to a scoreless tie in regulation and won it 4-3 in a shootout.

Clover erased a 1-0 deficit at halftime against Cardinal Newman to forge a 1-1 tie in regulation. They lost it 5-4 in a shootout.

Clover is 21-1 on the year.