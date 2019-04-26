HS roundup: region track championship results + Football City USA Skills Camp info

Rock Hill Schools and the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation are partnering with alumni from Northwestern, Rock Hill, and South Pointe high schools who have played or are playing in the National Football League to host the district’s first-ever Football City USA Skills Camp and Night of Champions banquet.





The Night of Champions, which will feature a VIP meet-and-greet with current and former NFL players in addition to a dinner and program, is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at Southern Charms Events. Proceeds from the banquet will support the Saturday, June 29 skills camp in addition to high school athletic programs and a new teacher grants program being launched by the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation focusing on innovative health and fitness programs and initiatives for students in Rock Hill Schools. Sponsorship packages for the banquet can be purchased from the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation beginning Monday, April 29 via the foundation’s website, www.rhsdfoundation.org. Individual tickets will go on sale, Wednesday, May 15. To attend the banquet, guests must be at least 21-years-old.





The free Skills Camp on Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at District Three Stadium and is limited to the first 350 children ages 5-14 who register. Campers will receive a T-Shirt and on-field instruction from middle school and high school coaches in Rock Hill Schools and district alumni who have played or are currently playing in the NFL.





“We have invited many District Three alumni home for this event, including 2019 Super Bowl champions Stephon Gilmore and Cordarelle Patterson,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Mychal Frost. “The camp and Friday night benefit were both ideas brought to us by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Northwestern High School alumni Mason Rudolph. We’re thankful he and others are planning to come home to help us make these two events at success.”





Other players that are expected to participate include Ben Watson, Chris Hope, Rick Sanford, DeVonte Holloman, Tori Gurley, Jaleel Scott, Derek Ross and Ko Simpson. As additional players are confirmed, the list of participants will be updated at www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/footballcityusa.





TRACK AND FIELD

The Region 3-5A meet unfolded at Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon with the top four finishers in each event advancing to the Upper State Meet.

Girls results

100 - 1 . Haley Bishop (NF) 11.74, 2. Tierra Frasier (RH) 11.98, 3. Camryn Lorick (NF) 12.10, 4. Imani Rivas (C) 12.35; 200 - 1. Haley Bishop (NF) 24.33, 2. Tierra Frasier (RH) 24.81, 3. Camryn Lorick (NF) 25.43, 4. Imani Rivas (C) 26.31; 400 - 1 . Jada Jones (RH) 57.39, 2. Tierra Frasier (RH) 59.66, 3. Victoria Jordan (NF) 1:01.37, 4. Tiona Walls (C) 1:02.14; 800 - 1 . Jada Jones (RH) 2:25.16, 2. Katie Pou (NF) 2:26.12, 3 .Ansley Archuleta (NF) 2:30.66, 4. Rachel Arwood (RH) 2:34.16; 1600 - 1. Morgan Werner (NF) 5:23.80, 2. Genesis Simpson (FM) 5:23.97, 3. Katie Pou (NF) 5:25.36, 4. Mary Drolet (FM) 5:38.96; 3200 - 1. Morgan Werner (NF) 12:05.77, 2. Katie Pou (NF) 12:08.78, 3. Abby Dawson (FM) 12:35.00, 4. Molly Passmore (FM) 12:52.22; 100 hurdles- 1. Ivana McLamb (N) 14.54, 2. Amber Ferguson (N) 15.40, 3. Brooke Ferguson (N) 15.54, 4. Emma Johnson (C) 16.23; 400 hurdles - 1. Ashya Evans (FM) 1:10.40; 2. Morgan Johnson (C) 1:13.10, 3. Paige Peters (FM) 1:14.63, 4. Niyanne Anderson (C) 1:14.68; 4x100 relay - 1. Nation Ford 46.75 (1. Victoria Jordan, 2. Camryn Lorick, 3. Jasmine Hope, 4. Haley Bishop), 2. Clover 49.79 (1. Mindal Reese, 2. Tiona Walls, 3. Morgan Johnson, 4. Emma Johnson), 3. Northwestern 49.86 (1. Ivana McLamb, 2. Megan Hamilton, 3. Mycah Green, 4. Arionna Davis), 4. Fort Mill 50.83 (1. NaShayla Warren, 2. Ashya Evans, 3. Naturee Thomas, 4. Brianna Fox); 4x400 relay - 1. Nation Ford 4:00.45 (1. Skylar Holmes, 2. Victoria Jordan, 3. Elaine Griffith, 4. Haley Bishop), 2. Rock Hill 4:04.92 (1. Tierra Frasier, 2. Tayla Cuthbertson, 3. Sydney Billman, 4. Jada Jones), 3. Clover 4:17.64 (1. Emma Johnson, 2. Nikayla Pirece, 3. Morgan Johnson, 4. Tiona Walls), 4. Fort Mill 4:23.35 (1. Naturee Thomas, 2. Genesis Simpson, 3. Regan Hodge, 4. NaShayla Warren); 4x800 relay - 1. Rock Hill 10:17.38 (1. Rachel Arwood, 2. Tayla Cuthbertson, 3. Sydney Billman, 4. Jada Jones), 2. Fort Mill 10:45.26 (1. Elise Baradale, 2. Mary Drolet, 3. Abby Dawson, 4. Regan Hodge), 3. Clover 11:33.66 (1. Lauren Deal, 2. Abby Knabenshue, 3. Olivia Fife, 4. Jolee Satterfield), 4. Nation Ford 12:27.48 (1. Katie Pou, 2. Addy Rogers, 3. Ansley Archuleta, 4. Morgan Werner]; High jump - 1. Ivana McLamb (N) 5-06.00, 2. Camryn Lorick (NF) 5-04.00, 3. Amber Ferguson (N) 5-04.00, 4. Brooke Ferguson (N) 5-02.00; Pole vault - 1. Sommer Isley (NF) 10-00.00, 2. Ansley Archuleta (NF )10-00.00, 3. Alyssa Flink (RH) 7-00.00; Long jump - 1. Jasmine Hope (NF) 17-11.00, 2. Skylar Holmes( NF) 7-09.00, 3. Morgan Lewis (NF) 16-10.00, 4. NaShayla Warren (FM) 15-11.00; Triple jump - 1. Skylar Holmes (NF) 37-08.00, 2. Morgan Lewis (NF) 35-03.00, 3. Savanna Woodall (FM) 33-05.00, 4. Ashlee Creque (RH) 32-02.5; Shot put- 1. Taniyah Thomas (FM) 36-02.00, 2. Ann Cromer (N) 33-10.50, 3. Kaj Campbell (FM) 33-02.00, 4. Taylor Thomas (C) 32-09.00; Discus - 1. Ann Cromer (N) 109-07, 2. Andrea Barnes (FM) 103-09, 3. Taylor Thomas (C) 103-05, 4. Kaj Campbell (FM) 98-03.





Boys results





100 - 1. Fentrell Cypress (N) 10.86, 2. Gavin McFadden (N) 10.91, 3. Jaylin Lane (C) 11.13, 4. Zy’Quon Edwards (RH) 11.13; 200 - 1. Simeon Richardson (RH) 21.69, 2. Gavin McFadden (N) 21.70, 3. Darvae Williams (RH) 22.27, 4. Zy’Quon Edwards (RH) 22.36; 400 - 1. Simeon Richardson (RH) 49.15, 2. Darvae Williams (RH) 50.70, 3. Austin Simpkins (N) 50.92, 4. Andrew Berkeland (NF) 52.48; 800 - 1. Isaiah Barnes (RH) 2:01.92, 2. Dalton Jones (FM) 2:04.14, 3. Caleb Smith (FM) 2:04.68, 4. Connor Hassing (NF) 2:05.07; 1600 - 1. Dalton Jones (FM) 4:40.08, 2. Ben Allen (FM) 4:41.34, 3. Connor O’Flynn (NF) 4:42.36, 4. Isaiah Barnes (RH) 4:45.6; 3200 - 1. Mason Thomas (N) 10:11.66, 2. Connor O’Flynn (NF) 10:21.03, 3. Dane Dobleske (FM) 10:29.38, 4. Evan Crockford (N) 10:31.76; 110 hurdles - 1. Dion Livingstone (RH) 15.20, 2. Michael Stinson (N) 15.28, 3. Narii Gaither (RH) 15.53, 4. Donald Medley (N) 15.65; 400 hurdles - 1. Reece Peters (FM) 57.30, 2. Ahmad Miles (N) 58.84, 3. Dion Livingstone (RH) 59.11, 4. Donald Medley (N) 1:00.42; 4x100 relay - 1. Rock Hill 41.94 (1. Zy’Quon Edwards, 2. Simeon Richardson, 3. Narii Gaither, 4. Darvae Williams), 2. Northwestern 42.07 (1. Fentrell Cypress, 2. Austin Simpkins, 3. Gavin McFadden, 4. Anton Davis), 3. Nation Ford 43.31 (1. Quinton Jackson, 2. Jason Pugh, 3. Malik Bryant, 4. Andre Hodge), 4. Clover 43.88 (1. Ethan Causey, 2. Jaylin Lane, 3. Jonah Capousis, 4. Zion Robbins); 4x400 relay - 1. Rock Hill 3:24.95 (1. Darvae Williams, 2. Isaiah Barnes, 3. Dion Livingstone, 4. Simeon Richardson), 2. Northwestern 3:31.50 (1. Austin Simpkins, 2. Ahmad Miles, 3. Jerrick Sims, 4. Gavin McFadden), 3. Fort Mill 3:33.55 (1. Reece Peters, 2. Oliver Jacckli, 3. Aidan McNiell, 4. Ben Allen), 4. Nation Ford 3:33.59 (1. Jonathan Hairston, 2. Andrew Berkeland, 3. Alex Conetta, 4. Andre Hodge); 4x800 relay - 1 .Fort Mill 8:26.01 (1. Caleb Smith, 2. Dane Dobleske, 3. Dalton Jones, 4. Aidan McNiell), 2. Nation Ford 8:33.88 (1. Jacob Kerridge, 2. Andrew Berkeland, 3. Connor O’Flynn, 4. Connor Hassing), 3. Clover 8:42.68 (1. Daniel Gooding, 2. Caleb Hensley, 3. Drew Jackson, 4. Chris Bessman), 4. Northwestern 8:50.90 (1. Mason Thomas, 2. Will Bramlet, 3. Timothy Notarangelo, 4. Mark Walsh); High jump - 1. Jawan Strong (N) 6-08.00, 2. Channing Ferguson (N) 6-06.00, 3. Eliel Cuesta (RH) 6-02.00, 4. Malik Bryant (NF) 6-00.00; Pole vault - 1. Jalon Mickle (N) 12-06.00, 2. Sam Cecil (RH) 11-06.00, 3. Eric Freeman (N) 11-00.00, 4. Eliel Cuesta (RH) 10-06.0; Long jump - 1. Fentrell Cypress (N) 22-09.50, 2. Jarius Crawford (N) 20-08.50, 3. Eliel Cuesta (RH) 20-02.00, 4. Ladarian Adams (C) 20-01..00; Triple jump - 1. Jayshon Williams (N) 44-01.00, 2. Eliel Cuesta (RH) 42-06.50, 3. Jailyn Ervin (N) 41-10.50, 4. Chris Singleton (NF) 41-07.50; Shot put - 1. Isaiah Farmer (C) 51-10.00, 2. Reese Key (FM) 47-05.00, 3. Marcus Brinkley (FM) 42-06.00, 4. Greg Johnson (N) 40-08.0; Discus - 1. Isaiah Farmer (C) 142-01, 2. Marayo Bankole (N) 115-09, 3. Zach Blanchard (C) 115-03 4. Logan Hicks (RH) 109-00.

Check the high school roundup online Sunday, in print Monday for Region 3-4A meet results.

BASEBALL

Fort Mill 10, T. L. Hanna 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets pounded out 11 hits and routed T. L. Hanna 10-2 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Fort Mill.

The Jackets broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the bottom of the second and cruised from there for the win.





Connor Manco led Fort Mill with two hits and 3 RBI. Carson Jones and A. J. Jaworowski added two hits each to the attack. J. T. Marr added a hit and knocked in three runs, and Connor Rasmussen got a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Isaac Bierne pitched into the fifth inning and got the victory.

The win improved Fort Mill to 25-2 on the year, and they advanced to District III championship game at home on Monday.

J. L. Mann 9, Nation Ford 0

J. L. Mann got 11 hits and defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 9-0 in the second round of the 5A playoffs at J. L. Mann Thursday night.

Mann got four runs in the second, added three more in the fourth and moved on from there for the win. Steven Johnson led Nation Ford with two hits.

The Falcons are 16-11 and will play at home on Saturday against the Hillcrest-Boiling Springs winner in the third round of action.

Easley 7, Northwestern 3

Easley topped the Northwestern Trojans 7-3 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Northwestern.

Easley broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh to earn the win. Dwight Priest led Northwestern with a pair of hits.

The Trojans, who finished third in Region 3-5A, completed the season with a record of 9-13.

Greenville 7, York 1

Greenville defeated the York Cougars 7-1 in the second round of the 4A playoffs at Greenville Thursday night.

Greenville got single runs in the first, third, and fourth innings for a 3-0- lead. They broke it open with four runs in the fifth. Hunter Parks led York with a pair of hits and one RBI. Ethan Mitchell added two hits for the Cougars.

York is 15-9 and will host Palmetto on Saturday in the third round.

Greer 5, South Pointe 0

Greer collected eight hits and rode a solid pitching performance to defeat the South Pointe Stallions 5-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Thursday night at South Pointe.

Greer got one run in both the first and third innings and capped off the win with a three-run rally in the seventh.

The Stallions, who manged only one hit, fell to 7-10 overall on the year. They will host the winner of the Travelers Rest-Belton-Honea-Path game on Saturday in the third round.

Wren 6, Lancaster 4

Wren defeated the Lancaster Bruins 6-4 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Thursday night at Wren.

The loss ends the season for the Bruins with a record of 8-14.

Union County 12, Indian Land 3

Union County pounded out 15 hits and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 12-3 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Thursday night at Indian Land.

Union County scored two runs in the first, tacked on six more in the third, and coasted on from there for the win.

Indian Land is 12-13 overall and will host the winner of the Pendleton-Chesnee game on Saturday in the third round of play.

Mid-Carolina 17, Chester 7

Mid-Carolina routed the Chester Cyclones 17-7 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Thursday night at Mid-Carolina.

The loss ends the season for the Cyclones with a record of 4-12.

Fox Creek 11, Lewisville 1

Fox Creek collected 14 hits and defeated the Lewisville Lions 11-1 in the second round of the 2A playoffs Thursday night at Fox Creek.

Fox Creek built a 10-0 after three innings in a game that last only five frames.

The Lions season ends with a record of 10-11.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 6, Greenwood 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Greenwood 6-1 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Fort Mill.

The Jackets broke a 1-1 tied with one run in the third. They added a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth frames.





Fort Mill is 18-5 overall and will host Boiling Springs in the second round.

Clover 7, Gaffney 5

The Clover Blue Eagles toppled Gaffney 7-5 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs at Clover Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 4-3 deficit, and they hung on down the stretch for the win. Jenna Venturelli led Clover with three hits and three RBI. Shelby Carpenter picked up the pitching victory.

The Blue Eagles are 16-8 on the year and will travel to Woodmont on Saturday in the second round of play.

Blythewood 8, Nation Ford 5

Blythewood defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 8-5 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Blythewood.

The Falcons are 11-11 on the year and will host Laurens in the second round of play.

York 6, Wren 5

The York Cougars scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and nipped Wren 6-5 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Thursday night at York.

The Cougars scored three in the third to erase a 1-0 deficit. After Wren got three in the fifth, York regained the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Wren tied it with a score in the sixth, before the Cougars won it in the seventh.

Ramsey Green led the York offense with three hits. Kaiden Quinn struck out 10 and earned the win.

York is 13-9 and will host Belton-Honea Path in the second round of play.

Lancaster 23, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

The Lancaster Bruins drubbed Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23-0 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Thursday night at Lancaster.

The Bruins are 14-4 and will travel to Blue Ridge on Saturday for a second round contest.

South Pointe 7, Greer 6

The South Pointe Stallions edged Greer 7-6 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Thursday night at South Pointe.

Isabella Dunn led the Stallions offense with a pair of hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Dunn also picked up the win on the mound.

The Stallions are 10-6 overall and will travel to Palmetto for a second round game.

Indian Land 4, Liberty 2

The Indian Land Warriors defeated Liberty 4-2 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Thursday night at Indian Land.

The Warriors will host the winner of the Woodruff-Carolina game on Saturday in second round action.

Chester 2, West Oak 1

The Chester Cyclones nipped West Oak 2-1 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Thursday night at Chester.

The Cyclones are 7-5 and will play the winner of the Union County-Chapman contest on Saturday in the second round.

Lewisville 10, Brashier Middle College 0

The Lewisville Lions routed Brashier Middle College 10-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs Thursday in Piedmont.

Abby Furr spearheaded the offense with a grand slam home run.

The Lions are 11-8 in all games and will play the winner of the Ninety-Six-Southside Christian game on Saturday in the second round of play.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 6, Easley 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Easley 6-0 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Thursday afternoon at Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-0 on the year will host the winner of the Riverside-Wade Hampton match on Tuesday in the second round.

Nation Ford 4, Dorman 2

The Nation Ford Falcons topped Dorman 4-2 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Thursday afternoon at Dorman.

Nation Ford will play the winner of the T. L. Hanna-Byrnes match next Tuesday in the second round.

Lugoff-Elgin 4, Rock Hill 2

Lugoff-Elgin toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 4-2 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Thursday afternoon at Lugoff-Elgin. The loss ends the season for the ‘Cats.

Spring Valley 4, Clover 2

Spring Valley defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 4-2 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Thursday afternoon at Spring Valley.

The loss ends the season for the Blue Eagles.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Clover 5, Nation Ford 0

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 5-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles finished the regular season 24-2 overall and 8-0 in the region. Nation Ford completed its regular season with a 14-4 mark in all matches and a 4-4 region record.

Rock Hill 2, Northwestern 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats scored a goal in each half and topped the Northwestern Trojans 2-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday night.

Daniel Guzman and Colin Muschik got the goals for the Bearcats.

Rock Hill, who topppled Indian Land 5-0 on Wednesday night, completed the regular season 12-6-1 overall and 5-3 in region play. Northwestern finished the regular season with an overall mark of 5-9-1 and a region slate of 1-7.

Buford 7, Lancaster 6

Buford edged Lancaster 7-6 in a non-region match at Buford Thursday night.

After the two teams played to a 2-2 deadlock, Buford outscored the Bruins 5-4 in penalty kicks the pick up the win.

Lancaster is 9-8 overall.

Camden 4, Lewisville 1

Camden scored a pair of goals in each half and topped the Lewisville Lions 4-1 in a non-region match at Camden Thursday night.

The Lions are 1-8 overall.

Chester 11, Fairfield Central 2





The Chester Cyclones took an 8-2 lead at intermission and routed Fairfield Central 11-2 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Wednesday night.

The Cyclones are 4-12 overall and 4-4 against region foes.

Coaches announce latest polls

The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association has announced its latest polls and three area team made the lists.

5A - 1. Clover, 2. Dutch Fork, 3. Wando, 4. River Bluff, 5. J. L. Mann, 6. Nation Ford, 7. Dorman, 8. Mauldin, 9. James Island, 10. Socastee.



4A - 1. A. C. Flora, 2. Eastside, 3. Myrtle Beach, 4. Daniel, 5. Dreher, 6. Hartsville, 7. Bluffton, 8. Wren, 9. Berea, 10. North Augusta.



3A - 1. Bishop England, 2. Academic Magnet, 3. May River, 4. Indian Land, 5. Waccamaw, 6. Emerald, 7. Gilbert, 8. Seneca, 9. Carolina Academy, 10. Chapman. 2A - 1. Oceanside Collegiate, 2. Andrew Jackson, 3. Gray Collegiate, 4. St. Joseph’s Catholic, 5. Southside Christian, 6. Saluda, 7. Batesburg-Leesville, 8. Greer Middle College, 9. Christ Church Episcopal, 10. Woodland. 1A - 1. Dixie, 2. Royal Live Oaks Academy, 3. Bridges Prep, 4. Palmetto Scholars Academy, 5. Ridge Spring-Monetta. GIRLS’ SOCCER

Northwestern 4, Rock Hill 1

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 4-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Thursday night.

The Trojans are 7-9 overall and 2-6 in region play, while Rock Hill is 2-11 in all matches and 0-7 against region foes.

Andrew Jackson 1, Lancaster 0

Andrew Jackson scored the only goal of the match in the first half and edged the Lancaster Bruins 1-0 in a non-region match at Lancaster Thursday night.

The Bruins are 1-15 on the year.

Chester 5, Fairfield Central 4

The Chester Cyclones nipped Fairfield Central 5-4 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Wednesday night.

The Cyclones led 2-1 at halftime, but Fairfield Central tied it in the second half and forced overtime. Chester outscored Fairfield Central 3-2 on penalty kicks to earn the win..

Chester is 4-11 in all matches and 4-4 in the region.

Coaches release most recent poll

The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association has announced its latest poll and four local teams are included.

5A - 1. River Bluff, 2. J. L. Mann, 3. Wando, 4. Clover, 5. Wade Hampton (G), 6. Fort Mill, 7. Riverside, 8. Mauldin, 9. Dorman, 10. Spring Valley.







4A - 1. South Aiken, 2. Daniel, 3. Myrtle Beach, 4. Greenville, 5. A. C. Flora, 6. Eastside, 7. Wren, 8. North Augusta, 9. Airport, 10. South Pointe.







3A - 1. Bishop England, 2. Academic Magnet, 3. Swansea, 4. May River, 5. Indian Land, 6. Hanahan, 7. Waccamaw, 8. Woodruff, 9. Powdersville, 10. West-Oak.







2A/1A - 1. St. Joseph’s Catholic, 2. Southside Christian, 3. Oceanside Collegiate, 4. Christ Church Episcopal, 5. Gray Collegiate Academy.

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Country Day 155, Fort Mill 156

Charlotte Country Day edged the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets by one stroke in a non-region match at Springfield Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

The Jackets completed the regular season with a mark of 10-3.