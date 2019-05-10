Roundup: York soccer hall inductees, Legion hires baseball coach + All-Stars named

Charter school in Rock Hill SC to offer focus on elite athletics, academics Legion Collegiate Academy, a new dual enrollment charter high school that focuses on athletics and academics, is set to open in August 2019 in Rock Hill. Similar schools already exist, such as Oceanside Academy in Mount Pleasant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Legion Collegiate Academy, a new dual enrollment charter high school that focuses on athletics and academics, is set to open in August 2019 in Rock Hill. Similar schools already exist, such as Oceanside Academy in Mount Pleasant.

Three tabbed for York County Soccer Hall of Fame

Three individuals and a special team will be inducted at the York County Soccer Hall of Fame ceremonies at the Courtyard Marriott at Kingsley in Fort Mill on August 31. There will be a cocktail hour starting at 6:00 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:45 with Hall of Fame induction speeches and Teams of Distinction recognition starting around 7:30 PM. Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets online at www.YorkCountySoccerHOF.com or by calling 803-524-2501.

Dom Wren, Ian Davidson, and Courtney Swanson Costales will be inducted as will the Discoveries Soccer Team, which won the 2009 National Championship. That team was coached by Wren and assisted by David Benson.

The team was 12-0-0 through South Carolina play, Region 3 competition and the National Tournament. Clayton Gladden won the Golden Glover award for least goals allowed and Sebastian Velasquez was the Golden Boot winner for the most goals scored in the National Tournament.

Wren is currently the head soccer coach at Northwestern High School and a staff coach for Discoveries Soccer Club (now Charlotte Independence Soccer Club). At Northwestern, he has won four South Carolina State Championships and one National Championship.

Wren has also been a four-time Coach of the Year while at Northwestern. While coaching at Discoveries Soccer Club (CISC) he has won five South Carolina State Cups, one Region III Championship and the 2009 National Championship. He was voted National Coach of the Year in 2009.

Wren has coached eight current or former professional players during his career. Wren is a graduate of Winthrop University and a four year starter for the Eagles. His senior year he was captain of the team.

Davidson played a large role growing the game of soccer in Rock Hill and York County in the early 1970’s and 1980’s. Davidson worked in close partnership with Robert Hope and the YMCA to create a series of youth-sponsored day camps and was also vital in the creation of the first adult soccer club in Rock Hill.

He was a moving force behind the ongoing advances of soccer in York County as he was known to arrange matches, maintain facilities, oversee travel and in general just made things happen. In the early 1980’s Davidson helped facilitate with local officials to field an under-19 travel team which went on to win a state championship in its first year of existence. He pushed tirelessly and successfully to get soccer as a sport in the local high schools.

Costales was a standout women’s soccer player at Fort Mill High School and Presbyterian College. She spent many years playing on boys’ teams and played junior varsity on the boys’ team until girls’ soccer became an official high school sport when she was in the ninth grade.

Costales was also a member of the South Carolina Olympic Development program and played for Trident United in Charleston. She was a three-time Conference Player of the Year while at Fort Mill. In addition to her excellent career in soccer she was also an All-State performer in basketball.

After an impressive high school career, Costales went on to have an even more decorated career at Presbyterian College. She was a four-year starter and was a four-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection. She earned NSCAA All-Region honors in 1997, 1999 and 2000 and was named an NSCAA/NCAA II All-America selection in 1997 and 1999. In 2000 she earned South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year honors. She also earned South Atlantic Conference All-Tournament honors all four years.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 2, Hillcrest 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped Hillcrest 2-0 in a 5A elimination game in the Upper State Tournament Wednesday night at Fort Mill.

Emma Tisdale gave Fort Mill a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. The Yellow Jackets added the second run on a single by Brynn Bartolini in the sixth.

The Yellow Jackets are 21-6 overall and will travel to Byrnes on Friday to play for the Upper State Championship at 6 p.m. Fort Mill must win twice to earn the title.

Union County 15, Indian Land 5

Union County pounded out 13 hits and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 15-5 in a 3A elimination game in the Upper State Tournament Wednesday at Indian Land.

Union County led 8-0 after three innings, but the Warriors rallied for five in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-5. Union County countered with three-run rallies in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for the win.

The Warriors ended the season with an overall record of 19-6.

BASEBALL

Legion hires head baseball coach

Legion Collegiate Academy added to its coaching ranks again, hiring Devon Lowery to lead the charter school’s baseball program.

Lowery graduated from Belmont, N.C.’s South Point High School and was drafted by the Royals in 2001. He reached the major league club in 2008, pitching in five games for the Royals.

Lowery retired in 2011 and entered the organization’s coaching ranks, before stepping away from the game in 2013. He had recently been coaching football and baseball at Clover.

“I am very excited to have Devon Lowery leading the baseball program at LCA because he is a true man of character, along with being an outstanding baseball coach,” said Legion athletic director Strait Herron. “The plans that he has for our baseball program are such that any elite program would want. I look forward to watching him develop and guide our elite baseball program.”

Legion opens this fall.

All-Star rosters and schedule released

The rosters for the 2019 North-South All-Star games have been announced and several local players will be in action in the event.

The games will be played May 21st and 22nd at Lexington High School. Three games will be played each day.

J. T. Marr of Fort Mill, Tyler Causey of Nation Ford, and Ryan Brown of Northwestern were chosen for the North select team.

Willie Lumpkin of Rock Hill was selected for the 5A/2A/1A North team. Ty Good of South Pointe was picked for the 4A/3A North squad.

The 4A/3A game is set for 3 p.m. on May 21st. The 5A/2A/1A contest will follow at 5:30, and the Select game will have its first pitch at 8 p.m.

The losers of the the 3 p.m. game and the 5:30 p.m. game on May 21st will play at 10 a.m. on May 22nd. The winners of the 3 p.m. game and the 5:30 p.m. game from May 21st will follow at 12:30 p.m. The second game between the select teams will conclude the second day of games with a 3 p.m. start.

All-State baseball teams announced

The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released its All-State teams in all classifications, and seven local players are on the list.

In 5A, Tyler Causey and Jeffery Maidhof of Nation Ford were chosen. They were joined by Connor Manco and J. T. Marr of Fort Mill.

Nick Clayton of York was selected for the 4A team, and Chase Dougherty of Indian Land was picked in 3A. Lewisville’s Russell Noland made the 2A squad.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Region 3-5A announces all-region team

The All-Region team for Region 3-5A has been selected and features a group of outstanding players.

The 18-player unit is headlined by Clover’s Ethan Stevenson, who was selected as the Player of the Year in the region. He is joined by teammates Brandon Malcolm, Dawson Malcolm, Grayson Allen, Connor Jaramillo, and Mitchell Clark.

Nation Ford is represented by Kyle Wells, Curtis Johnson, Petey Tuipulotu, and Andrew Meacham. Rock Hill’s Daniel Guzman, Hayden Joiner, Skyler Fields, and Mateo Moyon were also named to the team. Grayson Woodard and Braden Held of Fort Mill and Northwestern’s Carson Guest and Nic Parker complete the team.

Graham Stafford of Clover was selected as the region Coach of the Year.