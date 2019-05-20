Seven Clover Blue Eagles confirmed college sports futures. Here’s where they’re going

Clover softball star Tiffany Domingue explains yes, yes, no policy at the plate Clover High School softball standout Tiffany Domingue signed to play in college at USC Upstate on May 20, 2019. Domingue explains her “yes, yes, no” batting policy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clover High School softball standout Tiffany Domingue signed to play in college at USC Upstate on May 20, 2019. Domingue explains her “yes, yes, no” batting policy.

Seven Clover Blue Eagles were recognized Monday, May 20, 2019 in the school’s gym for firming up college athletics futures. Learn more about the seven here:

Tiffany Domingue, USC Upstate

Domingue will play softball at USC Upstate after a sparkling five years of standout performances at Clover. The shortstop was originally committed to Winthrop, but switched to the Spartanburg-based school, which has a strong program.

“You dream about it and it’s finally here,” said Domingue. “You work hard for it. It’s just great knowing you can play softball in college.”

Domingue will major in business, with no particular plans yet. She has a 4.6 grade point average, including straight A’s this season.

Deylon Harkey, Wofford





Harkey accompanied a friend on a recruiting visit to Wofford and realized there that she too could be a college athlete. Harkey will throw shot put and discus, and give the hammer a try.

“I didn’t even think about track until about three months ago,” she said. “It just happened.”

Harkey is an ace student, boasting a 4.9 GPA, and she got plenty of academic scholarship money to the Spartanburg-based Division I school.





“I’m nervous and excited,” said Harkey. “I’m excited to get better, but it’s always nerve-wracking because you’re going against better people.”

Emma Johnson, Newberry

Another Clover Blue Eagle with straight A grades and a 4.9 GPA, Johnson was verbally committed to Erskine’s track and field program until the 5A Upper State track and field qualifier several weeks ago. Newberry coaches contacted her at that meet and Johnson’s mind was quickly changed.

“I really like the coach,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to run for him.”

Johnson will run the 100-meter hurdles, and possibly the 400-meter hurdles and 4x100 relay, and she’ll major in sports management and business.

Grayson Allen, Coker

Justin Watkins, a former Clover boys’ soccer player and friend of Allen’s, put Coker on Allen’s radar. He went to an identification camp at the school and things moved quickly from there.

“I just showed them what I could do and they were interested,” Allen said.

He plans to major in business or education. He’s a B student and enjoys working with kids.





Matthew Gurley, USC Lancaster





Confirming a college soccer opportunity Monday was a big deal for Gurley, who has barely played high school soccer for Clover in the last two seasons. That’s mainly because of three separate ACL tears, including two in his right knee. Gurley stayed involved with the Blue Eagles as a team manager, but he’s excited to get back on the field at the college level.

“They saw me my sophomore year of JV,” Gurley said about USC Lancaster coach David Parnell, who used to coach South Pointe.

Gurley, an A/B student, is one of three boys’ soccer players headed to USC Lancaster. Parnell’s son, Colby, is an assistant coach at Clover. Counting Gurley, the Lancers should have six Clover players next season, as well as several other players from Region 3-5A schools.

Gurley plans on studying sports management, and will get his two years of business classes done at USC Lancaster.

Ryan Jones, USC Lancaster

Jones was recently named Clover’s male athlete of the year. He excelled in football, wrestling and soccer, and it’s the latter that he’ll play at USC Lancaster alongside two current Blue Eagles, Martin and Gurley.

“We’re gonna have team chemistry. I’ve been playing with them since freshman year,” said Jones. “It’s gonna be fun.”

Jones is a straight-A student and earned a Life Scholarship, meaning he’ll get his first two years of school almost for free. He plans to pursue an electrical or mechanical engineering degree.

Tanner Martin, USC Lancaster

Former Clover keeper Austin Gunnels said good things about USC Lancaster’s soccer program to his friend, Martin, which sold the Clover senior on playing for the Lancers.

“It’s a building block, so I can build myself up and maybe go to a bigger college,” said Martin, who is an A/B student.

He wants to study marketing in college.

“It’s a big step,” Martin said. “It feels like I’m all grown up now. Eighteen years old, signing college, about to go off on my own. Yeah, big step.”