Here are the new coaches at York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill

Rock Hill’s York Prep Academy named charter ‘School of Distinction’ York Preparatory Academy K-12 charter school in Rock Hill was named one of eight South Carolina Public Charter School District Schools of Distinction. The program honors schools that excel in academic progress, which teachers and administrators of Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York Preparatory Academy K-12 charter school in Rock Hill was named one of eight South Carolina Public Charter School District Schools of Distinction. The program honors schools that excel in academic progress, which teachers and administrators of

York Preparatory Academy’s roster of coaches will look different for 2019-2020.

Leaders of the K-12 public charter school in Rock Hill this week announced changes to its coaching staff.

High school

Kelli Bahr is the varsity girls’ soccer coach and will teach fifth grade.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bahr comes to Rock Hill after teaching at Herman Hesse School in Savannah, Ga., according to York Preparatory Academy’s athletic department.

Bahr spent the last two seasons coaching at St. Vincent’s Academy in Savannah. The team won a Georgia state championship last season, according to a York Prep’s statement.

Bahr also took home several awards as a soccer player at Armstrong State University, including College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America honor in 2010, according to York Prep and Armstrong State.

Larry Davis will coach girls’ and boys’ cross county teams while continuing as varsity boys’ basketball coach.

Davis is a former University of South Carolina athlete. He also teaches physical education at York Prep.

Johnny “Yogi” Elliot is York Prep’s new varsity baseball coach. Elliot has more than 30 years of experience coaching in high school, middle school, and travel baseball and softball teams, according to York Prep.

“His ability to teach and train makes him a perfect fit for YPA,” the release states.

Adam Rainey will oversee the middle school athletic program and continue coaching varsity boys’ soccer, according to York Prep. Rainey will also teach middle school computer classes.

York Prep’s new dance coach for varsity and middle school teams is Lori Sneed. Owner of Just Dancin’ Dance Studio in Rock Hill, Sneed has 25 years of experience in the dance industry.

“Her experience and knowledge will play an important role in the game day experience for YPA students and fans,” the release states.

Middle school

Fourth-grade teacher Danielle Cummings will coach middle school girls’ soccer, according to the release. Cummings played soccer at Monmouth College in Illinois.

Abramail “Abby” Madiah will lead middle school volleyball, a team that won a Queen City Conference Championship in 2017, according to York Prep. Madiah teaches first grade at York Prep.

A familiar face is the new middle school boys’ soccer team coach. Mikel Rider, who has been with York Prep since the school opened in 2010, will take over the team this fall, according York Prep. Rider has coached other York Prep sports and teaches physical education at the high school level.