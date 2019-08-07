0814_banks_catawbaridge

‘Lots and lots of energy’: Catawba Ridge varsity football working ‘very hard’ for first year The Catawba Ridge High School varsity football program is the first team for the school that opens this year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Catawba Ridge High School varsity football program is the first team for the school that opens this year.

While the shine is still new on everything, the Catawba Ridge Copperheads are trying to act like it’s the start of just another football season.

\u0009However, that is hard to do when it is the start of your inaugural season for the school. Catawba Ridge will be in Region 3-4A but play an independent football schedule. Despite it being the first season, head coach Zac Lendyak said the expectations are still there for the team to do well.

\u0009“We want to set expectations high,” he said. “We are going to be the underdog every single game. We are at a disadvantage not having seniors and being a first-year program.”

\u0009Because the school is new, players will have to play on both the offense and defensive side of the ball. Even quarterbacks Harrison Wilson and Kayden Hager will be playing both sides of the ball. Lendyak said a lot of programs would not want that, but it is the situation they are in being a first-year school.

\u0009One thing that is helpful for the team this year is that as Lendyak installs the offense and defense, he is getting players who transitioned over from Nation Ford to help those who may not be up to speed.

\u0009“We are running the same system offensively, which will be a big help,” Lendyak said. “The guys from Nation Ford are helping out the guys from Fort Mill to learn it, and that has been a help. The kids are picking it up well.”

Top players

\u0009With Catawba Ridge being new to things, it is hard to say who the top players maybe. For football, the quarterback is always a good place to start. Lendyak said two players will trade time under center with that being Wilson and Hager. Hager is a junior, while Wilson is a sophomore.

\u0009Other top players for the Copperheads are sophomore receiver/defensive back Jacobie Henderson, who played at Nation Ford last year, but is already getting looks by Division I schools. But there are others.

\u0009“We are also real excited about (freshman) Brody Tesimale and (sophomore) DaLante McAllister,” Lendyak said. “We have some really dynamic players like Henderson and (junior) Quinton Jackson. It is early but those guys really stood out during the summer.”

Key info.

\u0009Catawba Ridge has just three players with any varsity experience all of which came at Nation Ford last year. With a mixture of Nation Ford and Fort Mill players, the team has about 80 players in the program, but no seniors. The roster breakdown consists of 22 freshman, 41 sophomore and 17 juniors.

\u0009“We are as young as we can get,” Lendyak said. “There are guys that will have to play on both sides of the ball.”

Leaders

\u0009Sophomores Asa Johnson and Will Lowman defensively will be looked at to lead. Wilson and Hager are looked at to lead the offense. Junior Grayson Bray is looked at to lead the line as he will be playing both offensive and defensive line for the Copperheads. Junior RJ Lincoln will also be looked at to lead as he will be on the defensive line and will be placed at running back on offense.

Coaches quote

\u0009“They want to win football games,” Lendyak said. “We know it is a tough road, but we are going out there with the intent of winning every football game we are playing. Some are really tough games, but it is what it is.”

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM