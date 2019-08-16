High School Sports
Chester, South Pointe ranked in preseason prep football polls
The pre-season polls are out in all five classifications and two area teams are included.
The Chester Cyclones are listed at the top of the 3A poll, while the South Pointe Stallions are ranked seventh in Class 4A.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork, 2. Gaffney, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Byrnes, 5. Dorman, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Sumter, 8. Blythewood, 9. River Bluff, 10. Greenwood.
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Greer, 3. Hartsville, 4. Daniel, 5. Ridge View, 6. North Myrtle Beach, 7. South Pointe, 8. North Augusta, 9. Belton-Honea Path, 10. Wilson.
CLASS 3A
1. Chester, 2. Dillon, 3. Chapman, 4. Union County, 5. Strom Thurmond, 6. May River, 7. Fairfield Central, 8. Wade Hampton (H), 9. Camden, 10. Woodruff.
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Timberland, 4. Gray Collegiate, 5. Southside Christian, 6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7. Carvers Bay, 8. Oceanside Collegiate, 9. Saluda, 10. Hannah-Pamplico.
CLASS A
1. Lamar, 2. Green Sea-Floyds, 3. Wagener-Salley, 4. Lake View, 5. Baptist Hill, 6. Hemingway, 7. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 8. Dixie, 9. Blackville-Hilda, 10. McBee.
Comments