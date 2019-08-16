South Pointe has a new football coach, but the team’s goals this year haven’t changed.

‘What you can bring to the table’: Rock Hill’s South Pointe coach hopeful team ‘executes’ South Pointe High School varsity football's new coach DeVonte Holloman is an alum of the school in Rock Hill. Holloman said the "kids are buying in" to the system the coach has put in place and are working hard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Pointe High School varsity football's new coach DeVonte Holloman is an alum of the school in Rock Hill. Holloman said the "kids are buying in" to the system the coach has put in place and are working hard.

A new head coach with ties to the school won’t mean much for the South Pointe Stallions if the results aren’t the same.

For the first time in a while, eight years in fact, someone new will call the shots on the sidelines for the Stallions. The new person calling the shots is familiar because it’s South Pointe alum Devonte Holloman. However, fans of South Pointe are expecting the team to bounce back from its second-round loss in last year’s state playoff, which ended their drive for a fifth consecutive state title.

This year’s Stallions got back to basics, Holloman said.

“Things are coming along,” he said. “We took the time this summer and walked through some basic things. Getting lined up and explaining everyone’s position.”

Holloman spent two years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. He say’s it’s not strange being head coach at South Pointe. Holloman said being in the players shoes is something he can relate to.

“I think it helps,” he said. “I understand what the kids are going through. I walked the halls they walked and got dressed in the locker rooms they got dressed in.”

Top players

Standout talent isn’t anything new for the Stallions, but there are key players Holloman expects to perform well in key situations this year. One such player is junior O’mega Blake. He can play quarterback, receiver and defensive back.

“You can see him doing a lot of different things this year,” Holloman said.

Another key player for South Pointe will be senior quarterback Tahleek Steele.

“He has a lot of targets to throw to,” Holloman said. “I can see him having a real good year.....”

What to know

The Stallions are no stranger to tough competition. Holloman said he believes his team is in a good spot when it comes to opening the season, which they do on Aug. 24 against rivals Northwestern. That game will be at home for South Pointe with a 7 p.m. start. They also will play Rock Hill at home Aug. 30.

Leaders

Holloman is looking at senior defensive tackle Rontarious Aldridge to do big things this year.

“He is one of those guys that is always flying around and making plays,” Holloman said. “He is a hard guy to block. He is strong, quick and powerful.”

Other leaders include senior defensive back Kobe Shannon, senior linebacker Dontae Johnson, tackle Alfred Williams.

“They are quiet leaders that do things the right way,” Holloman said.

Coach’s quote

“Everybody has the same goal this time of year as far as overall expectations,” Holloman said. “I am focused on the now and getting better today.”

