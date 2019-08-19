Chester, Lancaster, York area high school teams now focus on new football season

Rock Hill high schools’ varsity football teams battle at jamboree Hundreds gathered in Rock Hill Friday for the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff jamboree at District Three Stadium. The schools played three regional teams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds gathered in Rock Hill Friday for the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff jamboree at District Three Stadium. The schools played three regional teams.

The annual jamborees are all done, and now area football teams play for keeps beginning this Friday night.

Jamboree scores are important, but that is not all coaches are looking for when their teams play under the lights for the first time after lots of practice sessions and scrimmages.

Rock Hill Bearcats

At District 3 Stadium the Rock Hill Bearcats opened the WRHI Football City Jamboree with a 7-6 win over Marvin Ridge.

“We were glad to get a win,” said Rock Hill head coach Bubba Pittman. “We made some mistakes, but we can get those mistakes corrected. Overall, we did a lot of good things.”

Pittman said he was very pleased with the play of the defense.

“We played extremely well on that side of the ball,” Pittman said. “We made some mistakes on the offensive side with turnovers, and the defense bailed us out. The defense put pressure on their offense all night long. I was also very pleased with our sideline management during the entire night.”

South Pointe

The South Pointe Stallions followed with a 13-7 decision over Gaffney.

“We got a good win over a quality team,” said South Pointe head coach DeVonte Holloman . “We made some mistakes, but we can correct them with some hard work.”

Holloman also liked some other things he saw.

“We found out a lot about our team,” Holloman said. “We had some young players step up and show us what they can do. We found some players that can help us win.”

Northwestern

The Northwestern Trojans capped the night with a 7-0 win over Providence High of Charlotte.

“I was happy for one more chance to work and get better,” said Northwestern head coach Page Wofford. “We made some mistakes as I expected, but we can work and correct them.

“The offensive line played really well, and the defense got a shutout. I liked the excitement I saw in our players, and I was pleased to see their intensity improve as the game progressed.”

Clover

The Clover Blue Eagles recorded a 21-0 victory over Hunter Huss in the Stuart Cramer Classic in Belmont, North Carolina.

“We played well overall for the first time under the lights,” said Clover head coach Brian Lane. “Yes, we made some mistakes, but they can be fixed.”

Lane was pleased with a lot of what he saw from his Blue Eagles.

“We got a shutout, and that was a real positive,” added Lane. “I really liked our senior leadership on both sides of the ball.”

Chester

The Chester Cyclones came away with a 9-0 win over West Mecklenburg in the Chester County Showcase.

“We played really well on defense. We had three interceptions,” said Chester head coach Victor Floyd. “Our offense made too many mistakes, but they can be corrected.”

Floyd saw some other things that he liked from his team.

“The running backs gave a good effort,” said Floyd. “We had some players step up and show us they can play. That will really help us going forward.”

The other games in that jamboree were rained out, including Great Falls-Lewisville.

York

The York Cougars took on Byrnes in a game-type scrimmage and lost.

“We made a ton of mistakes,” said York head coach Dean Boyd. “I liked our effort, but we have a long way to go to be where I want us to be.”

The first year head coach saw Saturday night as a time to evaluate where his team is at the moment.

“We are still learning a new system on offense and defense,” Boyd said. “We just need to keep after it. We need to stay the course and believe in what we are doing. Our kids understand that.”

Lancaster, Indian Land

The Lancaster Bruins and the Indian Land Warriors both lost 13-7 decisions in the Founders Kickoff Classic at Andrew Jackson in Kershaw on Saturday night.

Lancaster lost to West Mecklenburg, while Indian Land came up short against Monroe.

“We made some young guy mistakes, but we can work and fix them,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. “I was pleased with our effort for the most part.”

He also took away a couple of other things from the jamboree.

“We played quite a few players both ways,” Surratt added. “Game speed is much faster than practice speed. We just need to continue to focus on and play or game.”