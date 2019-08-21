Rock Hill High hopes to build on its football momentum

‘Moving the rock forward’: Rock Hill varsity football coach wants to progress past playoffs Rock Hill High School varsity football coach Bubba Pittman said his team's goal is "moving the rock forward," which means pushing past season playoffs. In 2018, the Bearcats made it to the second round of playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rock Hill High School varsity football coach Bubba Pittman said his team's goal is "moving the rock forward," which means pushing past season playoffs. In 2018, the Bearcats made it to the second round of playoffs.

The Rock Hill Bearcats are near the end of preparations for the upcoming season.

The Bearcats have shown progress the past two seasons under the guidance of coach Bubba Pittman. Two years ago they were region co-champions, and last year they won the region title.

Pittman said he hopes this year’s team can forget about last year and continue working to improve.

“We can not be complacent,” Pittman said. “Last year is gone. We can look back and see how we have improved, but this is a new season. We have got to be ready to play every Friday night.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pittman said he is pleased with the numbers he has competing for spots on the team.

“Our numbers are up,” he said. “That is good, but every coach always wants more players.”

The ‘Cats have some experience. The defense returns nine starters. The offense has five starters back.

“We have a good group to build on,” Pittman said. “We also have some excellent leadership.

“We want to move the rock forward on every play. We want to improve with every practice and every game. We want to win the region and advance in the playoffs.”

Pittman said he expects his players to work hard in every aspect of their life.

“I want our players to be good citizens first,” he said. “I want them to be outstanding in the classroom and on the field. I expect the maximum effort from them in everything they do.”

Pittman said he expects the offensive line to be solid. Carson Murray, Tanner Galbreath, and Tyreek Banks are expected to be the leaders up front. Anthony Arnette and Robbie Ouzts are working to fill the voids left in the backfield. Cam Walker and Elliel Cuesta are leading the young receiving corp.

The defensive line used an eight man rotation last year, and four are back. Riley Hindman, Thomas Rainey, Hakeem Jackson, and D’Reece McMullen are very capable on the defensive front. The linebackers are experienced with Alex English and Jeffrey Patterson leading the group. The secondary is especially strong. Pittman said he is counting on Anthony Jackson and Tylik Edwards to have solid seasons.

Robbie Ouzts and Ethan Dutton will handle all of the kicking duties.

Pittman said he is pleased with what he has seen thus far.

“If we continue to make progress, then we will enjoy a good season,” Pittman said. “If not, then we will not achieve our goals.

“Our non-region schedule is challenging. We need that challenge to get ready for the tough region schedule.”

Pittman said he knows people want the football program to continue improving. For that reason he puts a lot of pressure on himself.

“I am a Rock Hill High School graduate,” said Pittman, who was the quarterback for the ‘Cats in his playing days. “I want the football program to be good. I also want every program in academics and athletics at Rock Hill High School to be excellent.”