High School Roundup Aug. 27: Nation Ford, Rock Hill stand out in volleyball and cross country action

Several Rock Hill-area high schools were active on the court and on the cross country trail this past weekend.

Here’s a look at The Herald’s high school sports roundup.

Volleyball: Rock Hill wins Nation Ford tournament

The Rock Hill Bearcats won the Nation Ford Invitational Volleyball Tournament at Nation Ford on Saturday.

The Bearcats finished with a record of 6-0 in the day-long event which featured 16 teams. The ‘Cats claimed all three games in pool play. They beat Battery Creek, Hickory Ridge and Andrew Jackson all by counts of 2-0.

In the quarterfinal round Rock Hill toppled Indian Land 2-0. They won the opening set 25-12 and followed with a 25-15 victory in the second game.

In the semifinal round the Bearcats knocked off Hilton Head 2-1. Hilton Head won the first game 25-22, but Rock Hill regrouped and stormed back for a 25-21 win in the second game. They moved to the championship round with a 16-8 victory in the third game.

The Bearcats finished the perfect day of play with a 2-1 win over Pickens. Rock Hill won the opening game 25-22, but Pickens tied the count with a 25-15 win in the second game. The ‘Cats won the third game 15-13 to win the championship.

Northwestern, Indian Land and Fort Mill all finished tied for fifth in the event. Clover and York tied for 11th place, and Catawba Ridge tied for 15th place.

Maylin Mitrovich of Rock Hill was tabbed as the MVP for the tournament. She was joined on the All-Tournament team by teammates Jada Rouse and Ayden Espinal.

Cross Country: Indian Land, Northwestern, Rock Hill and others

Katie Pou leads Nation Ford in Providence Championship

Nation Ford’s Katie Pou finished third overall in the Providence Championships at McAlpine Park in Charlotte on Saturday.

Pou’s time of 18:35.24 was the top time turned in by a Nation Ford runner as they finished 14th overall in the event.

Claire Mattes (30th, 20:20.09), Marysa Brenner (87th, 22:08.11), Asley Archuleta (103rd, 22:38.23) and Madison Hager (119th, 22:59.25) were the other scorers for the Falcons.

Indian Land girls claim third at Providence Invitational

The Indian Land Warriors finished third in the Providence Invitational at McAlpine Park in Charlotte on Saturday.

The Warriors scored 147 points. The Northwestern Trojans were seventh with 218 points, while the South Pointe Stallions were 11th with 261 points.

The Warriors were led by Hannah Sawyer, who was sixth overall with a time of 21:09.22. Olivia Morales was 24th (22:21.80). Rachel Graham (35th, 23:00.46), Mattie-Baile Tripp (23:02.27), and Lauren Sizemore (58th, 23:53.94) rounded out the Warriors’ scorers.

The Trojans were paced by Amanda Padillo, who was 14th in a time of 21:43.21. Aamari Gaines (28th, 22:37.69), Isabella Morgan (34th, 22:59.41), Addison Meeker (68th, 24:32.21), and Alexsandra Mills (100th, 25:58.82) completed the Trojans’ scorers.

The Stallions were led by Madeline Smith, who was 15th overall with a time of 21:44.32. Greta White (43rd, 23:08.63), Kyra Burton (64th, 24:13.83), London Horne (76th, 24:45.70) and Ashley King (93rd, 25:33.05) completed the South Pointe scorers.

Northwestern boys win Providence Invitational

The Northwestern Trojans won the Providence Invitational at McAlpine Park in Charlotte on Saturday.

The Trojans scored 83 points. The Nation Ford Falcons were fifth with 164 points, while the Indian Land Warriors were 22nd with 540 points, and the South Pointe Stallions were 23rd with 573 points.

Mason Thomas led Northwestern. He finished second in the overall competition with a time of 16:45.93. Gryffin Slater was fifth overall in a time of 17:07.14. Christian Nolarangelo was 24th (18:03.94), Timothy Nolarangelo was 25th (18:06.62), and Evan Crockfield was 30th (18:19.56).

Nation Ford was led by Connor O’Flynn, who was third overall in a time of 16:59.10. Justin Storms came home 10th (17:28.15) and Alan Dayrit was 32nd (18:24.60). Anthony Frattaroli was 39th (18:37.56) and Isiah Johns was 86th (19:35.13).

Indian Land was paced by Maddox Yegge, who was 75th in a time of 19:25.01. Jaxon Barringer (91st, 19:38.46), Noah Kiger (108th, 19:53.33), William Bayley (159th, 21:51.47), ad Jacob Sisler (166th, 22:08.71) completed the Warriors’ runners.

South Pointe was led by Garrett Brown, who was 92d in a time of 19:38.61. Elliot Smith (109th, 20:00.12), Morgan Galusha (114th, 20:14.90), Robert Newsome (160th, 21:53.79), and Bejamine McCall (165th, 22:07.95) completed the Stallions’ scorers.

Fort Mill finishes second in Sky Hawk Invitational

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished as the runner-up in both the girls and boys divisions at the Sky Hawk Invitational in Columbia on Saturday.

In the girls division Fort Mill scored 98 points to earn their runner-up position. Abby Dawson led Fort Mill with a seventh place finish (20:47.90). Elise Barradale (17th, 21:19.73), Izzy Miserendino (23rd, 21:51.82), Mia Zimmerman (25th, 22:00.77), and Rylinn Strelik (26th, 22:04.51) completed the Yellow Jackets’ scoring.

Catawba Ridge finished seventh with 196 points. Mary Drolet paced Catawba Ridge with a fourth place finish in a time of 20:18.82. Hunter Mattes (28th, 22:12.57), Kayla Southwood (37th, 22:41.91), Sophia Commerford (63rd, 23:27.90), and Phoebe Corn (64th, 23:28.71) rounded out the Copperheads’ scoring.

In the boys division the Yellow Jackets scored 86 points. Dalton Jones led the way with a seventh place finish in a time of 16:58.50. Alec Lootens was 13th in a time of 17:29.58. Jackson Dawson (16th, 17:40.50), Thomas Long (19th, 17:48.73), and Kai Wilson (31st, 18:23.13) completed Fort Mill’s scoring.

Catawba Ridge was seventh with 216 points. Joshua Silverman paced the Copperheads with a 12th place finish in a time of 17:26.16. Caden Westover was 34th in a time of 18:25.69. Will McCauley (42nd, 18:51.29), Spencer Predmore (51st, 19:07.89), and Ty Massey (77th, 19:57.85) completed the Catawba Ridge scoring.

Bruins and Bearcats run in the Battle of Camden

The Lancaster Bruins and the Rock Hill Bearcats placed fifth and sixth respectively in the boys’ division in the Battle of Camden Invitational on Saturday.

The Bruins scored 156 points. Matthew Prete led Lancaster with a 13th place finish (19:05.36). Dylan Sutton was 25th (20:20.07), while Dexter Goshorn was 33rd (20:56.10). Andrew Duffel-Hoffma came home 36th (21:18.14) and Alexander Jane rounded out the Bruins’ scoring with a 49th place finish (22:19.90).

The Bearcats scored 169 points. Carson Hollingsworth paced Rock Hill with a 20th place finish (19:38.70). Josh Zeigler was 21st (19:41.95) and Kai Polito was 22nd (20:01.53). Charlie Long was 47th (22:04.76), while Weston Tiller completed the ‘Cats scoring by finishing 59th (22:53.25).

The Lancaster Bruins were seventh in the girls’ division at the event.

Lancaster scored 176 points. Destinee Goshorn led the Bruins with a 19th place finish (24:41.63). Veronica Kail was 30th (25:56.85), and Sara Ava Shrum was 41st (26:56.56). Lilee Shrum was 42nd (27:01.71)) and Anna Beth Adams rounded out the Lancaster scoring with a 44th place finish (27:44.83).