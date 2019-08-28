Wednesday, Aug. 28 High School Roundup: Chester football leads weekly poll, Fort Mill volleyball sweeps

Special to The Herald

Several Rock Hill-area high schools were active on the field, court and on the course this past weekend.

Here’s a look at The Herald’s high school sports roundup from Wednesday.

FOOTBALL: Lewisville breaks losing streak, Chester leads weekly poll

Lewisville 50, Eau Claire 6

The Lewisville Lions raced to a 30-0 lead after one period and routed the Eau Claire Shamrocks 50-6 in a non-region contest on Monday night in Columbia.

The one-sided win broke an 11-game losing streak for the Lions.

When halftime rolled around, Lewisville led 44-0, and the two teams traded touchdowns in the second half.

Jayden Barnes scored three rushing touchdowns, and Demetric Hardin caught a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Lions’s offensive attack.

SC Media announces first weekly poll

The SC Media Association has released its first regular season poll, and two area teams are listed.

The Chester Cyclones are rated as the top team in Class 3A, while the South Pointe Stallions are listed as the number six team in Class 4A.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Gaffney, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Byrnes, 5. Dorman, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Sumter, 8. Blythewood, 9. River Bluff, 10. Greenwood.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Hartsville, 3. Daniel, 4. Greer, 5. North Myrtle Beach, 6. South Pointe, 7. Belton-Honea Path, 8. Wilson, 9. North Augusta, 10. Ridge View.

3A - 1. Chester, 2. Dillon, 3. Chapman, 4. May River, 5. Union County, 6. Camden, 7. Strom Thurmond, 8. Wade Hampton (H), 9. Woodruff, 10. Gilbert.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Timberland, 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5. Saluda, 6. Oceanside Collegiate, 7. Southside Christian, 8. Gray Collegiate, 9. Carvers Bay, 10. (tie) Whale Branch, Andrew Jackson.

1A - 1. Lamar, 2. Green Sea-Floyds, 3. Wagener-Salley, 4. Lake View, 5. Blackville-Hilda, 6. C. E. Murray, 7. Baptist Hill, 8. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 9. St. John’s, 10. (tie) Hemingway, Dixie.

VOLLEYBALL: Fort Mill, Northwestern among Tri-County winners

Blythewood 3, Rock Hill 0

Blythewood topped the Rock Hill Bearcats, 3-0, in a non-region match at Blythewoood Tuesday night.

Blythewood won 25-22, 25-22 and 25-16.

Rock Hill fell to 6-1 on the year with the loss.

Fort Mill 3, Catawba Ridge 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the Catawba Ridge Copperheads, 3-0, in a non-region match at Fort Mill on Tuesday night.

Fort Mill won by scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-18.

Northwestern 3, Providence Day 1

The Northwestern Trojans defeated Providence Day, 3-1, in a non-region match at Northwestern Tuesday night.

Union County 3, Chester 0

Union County defeated the Chester Cyclones 3-0 in a non-region match at Chester on Tuesday night.

Clover wins twice

The Clover Blue Eagles won a pair of non-region matches earlier in the week.

They defeated Forestview (North Carolina), 3-0, in a non-region match at Forestview Monday night. The scores were 25-12 , 25-16 and 25-7.

They toppled Kings Mountain (North Carolina), 3-0, on Tuesday at Clover. The scores were 34-32, 25-21 and 26-24.

The Blue Eagles are 2-0 on the year.

GIRLS’ TENNIS: Clover, South Pointe notch wins

Clover 6, York 0

The Clover Blue Eagles won every match played and topped the York Cougars, 6-0, in a non-region match at Clover on Monday afternoon.

Gabby Evans got Clover started with a win in the number one singles. Jaida Foster (No. 2), Zoe Muiruri (No. 3), Eva Godwin (No. 4), and Sara McMullan (No. 5) all won to give the Blue Eagles a 5-0 lead.

The number two doubles team of Maddie Brown and Morgan Johnson also won to complete the sweep for Clover.

South Pointe 4, Chester 2

The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Chester Cyclones, 4-2, in a non-region match at Chester on Monday afternoon.

GIRLS’ GOLF: Nation Ford defeats South Pointe

Nation Ford 193, South Pointe 267

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the South Pointe Stallions by 74 strokes in a non-region match at South Pointe on Tuesday afternoon.

Zoe Bowers led Nation Ford with a 39. She earned medalist honors for the match.