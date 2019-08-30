Preps Roundup from Aug. 30: Rock Hill volleyball wins, Fort Mill girls’ tennis sweeps again

Here’s a recap of the high school sports action that took place this week.

VOLLEYBALL: Rock Hill wins, Chester drops pair of non-region matches

Rock Hill 3, Indian Land 1

The Rock Hill Bearcats beat the Indian Land Warriors, 3-0, in a non-region match at Rock Hill on Thursday night.

The Bearcats won by scores of 26-24, 25-18 and 25-21.

Rock Hill is 7-1 overall on the year.

Clover 3, Catawba Ridge 0

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated the Catawba Ridge Copperheads, 3-0, in a non-region match at Catawba Ridge Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles won by scores of 25-14, 27-25 and 25-15.

Clover is 3-0 on the year. Catawba Ridge is 0-2.

Weddington 3, Fort Mill 0

Weddington topped the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-0 in a non-region match at Weddington on Thursday night.

Weddington won by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-22.

Northwestern 3, Lewisville 0

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Lewisville Lions, 3-0, in a non-region match at Northwestern on Thursday night.

The Trojans won by set scores of 25-0, 25-8 and 25-20.

Northwestern improved to 4-2 on the year.

Chester drops a pair

The Chester Cyclones lost two non-region matches earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, they dropped a 3-0 decision to the Lancaster Bruins on the road. On Thursday, they were defeated by Parkwood (North Carolina) in a match at Chester.

The Cyclones are winless in three outings this year.

GIRLS’ TENNIS: Fort Mill sweeps sets (again), Rock Hill defeats South Pointe

Rock Hill 5, South Pointe 1

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the South Pointe Stallions, 5-1, in a non-region match at Rock Hill Thursday afternoon.

Catawba Ridge 4, Clover 2

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads toppled the Clover Blue Eagles, 4-2, in a non-region match at Catawba Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

Whitmire 5, Chester 1

Whitmire defeated the Chester Cyclones, 5-1, in a non-region match at Whitmire on Thursday afternoon.

Fort Mill 6, Lancaster 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets beat the Lancaster Bruins, 6-0, in a non-region match at Fort Mill on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 on the year.

Catawba Ridge 6, Northwestern 0

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads defeated the Northwestern Trojans 6-0 in a non-region match at Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon.

GIRLS’ GOLF: Mallory Dover’s 42 propels Clover past York

Clover 209, York 211

The Clover Blue Eagles edged the York Cougars by two strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Golf Club Wednesday afternoon.

Mallory Dover of Clover carded a 42 to earn medalist honors for the match.

Clover: Mallory Dover 42, Teryn Dalton 49, Madison Hawley 57, Taylor Lewis 61.

York: Lani Hughes 47, Chloe Howell 51, Tayler Mitchell 52, Gracie Mull 61.