Girls’ tennis: Catawba Ridge gets first win, Fort Mill starts undefeated

Catawba Ridge No. 1 singles player Sarah Taylor hits a backhand during the school’s first match against Fort Mill.

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads girls’ tennis team split matches this week, falling to Fort Mill on Monday but earning their first win ever in a sweep of Northwestern on Wednesday.

Catawba Ridge lost to Fort Mill, 4-2, in a tight match, but the team later bounced back to sweep Northwestern, 6-0. Catawba Ridge is now 1-1 on the season, while Fort Mill is 2-0.

Catawba Ridge’s season-opener against Fort Mill was also the school’s first-ever match. The Copperheads’s No. 2 and No. 3 singles players earned points for their team: Davis McSwain won at No. 2 singles in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); and No. 3 singles player Sara Maleady also won for Catawba Ridge, winning in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2.

Fort Mill controlled the match and got wins from four of its players. Winning for the Jackets was No. 1 singles Jamie Petrella 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 singles Rylie Wartsinger 6-3, 6-0; and No. 5 singles Madisyn McCarty 6-2, 6-1. The Jackets also won in No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-1, with Madison Bhend and Ruhi Patel getting the win.

Later in the week, both Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge won by 6-0 scores. Fort Mill would beat Lancaster and the Copperheads would beat Northwestern.

Winning for Catawba Ridge against Northwestern was No. 1 singles Sarah Taylor, who won 6-3, 1-6, 10-7; No. 2 singles McSwain, who won 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles Maleady, who won 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3); No. 4 singles Emily Taylor, who won 6-2, 6-3; and No. 5 singles Claire Hivner, who won 6-0, 6-1.

In the only doubles match for the Copperheads, Aiyana Uter and Mallory McCart won 6-4, 6-2.

Against Lancaster, winning for the Jackets was No. 1 singles Petrella, who won 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (14-12); No. 2 singles Kaedyn Willis, who won 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles Wartsinger, who won 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 singles McCarty, who won 6-0, 6-1; and No. 5 singles Tina Tiwarti, who won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Patel and Bhend won in straight sets as well 6-0, 6-0.

Coming up for Fort Mill this week is a match at Lancater on Thursday. Catawba Ridge will take on Clover on Thursday and Nation Ford on Tuesday before traveling to Clover next Thursday.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM