Preps roundup from Sept. 3: Nation Ford volleyball finishes third, Northwestern girls’ golf prevails

Here’s a look at scores across a variety of high school sports in the Rock Hill area from Tuesday, Sept. 3.

VOLLEYBALL: Nation Ford finishes third in Circus City Classic

The Nation Ford Falcons turned in some impressive performances over the weekend and claimed third place in the Circus City Classic in Florida.

The Falcons won two of three matches on Friday.

They beat Harrison (from Kennesaw, Ga.,) 25-20 and 25-19 and followed that with a win over Steinbrenner (from Lutz, Fla.,) by scores of 25-14, 23-25 and 15-9. They lost to Cardinal Mooney (from Sarasota, Fla.,) in the final contest of the first day of play by scores of 25-22, 22-25 and 13-15.

On Saturday, Nation Ford lost to Marist in the semifinals. That put the team in the consolation game, where it toppled Walton.

The Falcons are off to another excellent start: They finished 4-1 at the Best of the Best Tournament in Davidson, N.C., to open their 2019 campaign. They followed that with a pair of regular season victories over North Myrtle Beach and Lexington before going 3-2 in the Florida tournament.

Head coach Carrie Christian’s team stands at 9-3 on the year.

GIRLS’ GOLF: Northwestern defeats city counterparts South Pointe, Northwestern

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats and the South Pointe Stallions in a tri-match at Waterford Golf Club last Friday. The Trojans shot 211 to Rock Hill’s 236 and South Pointe’s 246.

The Northwestern duo of Avery Kessler and Sofie Kemp shot 46 to tie for medalist honors. Annie Klipa was the low scorer for Rock Hill with a 55, and Kate Buckley’s 53 was the best score for South Pointe.

The Trojans host the Fourth Annual Trojan Invitational on Friday at Waterford Golf Club with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Northwestern is 2-1 on the year.