Preps Roundup Sept. 6: Clover volleyball, swimming continues success

Earlier this week, Clover defeated Indian Land to remain undefeated in volleyball, and the Nation Ford girls’ golf team topped Northwestern and South Pointe in a non-region contest.

Here’s what you need to know from The Herald’s Friday, Sept. 6, high school sports roundup.

VOLLEYBALL: Rock Hill edges Indian Land, Clover stays undefeated

Rock Hill 3, Indian Land 2

The Rock Hill Bearcats edged the Indian Land Warriors, 3-2, in a non-region match at Indian Land on Thursday night.

The ‘Cats took a 2-0 lead with wins of 32-30 and 25-21, but the Warriors fought back. The Warriors then won the next two games by scores of 27-25 and 26-24 to tie it at 2-2. Rock Hill won the fifth and deciding game, 15-13, to win the match.

Rock Hill is 9-3 overall on the year. The Warriors are 5-5.

Clover 3, Catawba Ridge 0

The Clover Blue Eagles continued their winning ways with a 3-0 victory over the Catawba Ridge Copperheads in a non-region match at Clover Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles won by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-12.

Clover is 5-0 overall on the year.

Fort Mill 3, York 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled the York Cougars 3-1 in a non-region match at York Thursday night..

Union County 3, Chester 0

Union County defeated the Chester Cyclones 3-0 in a non-region match at Union Thursday night.

Rock Hill 3, South Pointe 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats topped the South Pointe Stallions 3-0 in a non-region match at South Pointe Wednesday night.

The scores were 25-14, 25-19, and 25-22.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

The Lancaster Bruins defeated the Chester Cyclones 4-2 in a non-region match at Chester Wednesday afternoon.

GIRLS’ GOLF: Nation Ford tops Northwestern, South Pointe

The Nation Ford Falcons won a three-way match at Springfield Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

The Falcons (184) defeated Northwestern (233) by 49 strokes and topped South Pointe (250) by 66 strokes.

Zoe Bowers led Nation Ford with a round of 40, which gave her medalist honors.

SWIMMING: Clover sweeps Rock Hill

The Clover Blue Eagles swept the Rock Hill Bearcats in a Region 3-5A meet at Clover Thursday night.

The Clover girls won 241-76, and the Blue Eagle boys claimed a 107-48 victory.