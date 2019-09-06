After making history early, Catawba Ridge girls’ golf ready for more success

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Once fall sports started, the race among the school’s sports teams to win the first game in Catawba Ridge High School history was on.

That honor went to the girls’ golf team as they beat South Pointe, 188-237, in its first ever contest in late August. Katherine Mann led the team with a 43 as the match was played at Rock Hill Country Club. Her score was followed by Eileen Zeoli with a 47 and then a 48 from Kate Gilmer and a 50 from Alyia Santiago.

Since the win, the Copperheads have been waiting mostly to play again, as they have been practicing since the win. They most recently played in the Trojan Invitational at Waterford Country Club, and they’ll have their next dual match against Northwestern Sept. 12.

Catawba Ridge won’t play a home match until Sept. 19 — where it’ll compete in a three-way match between Nation Ford and Rock Hill. The Copperheads call Fort Mill Country Club their home.

With only four girls on the team, the school has just enough to field a team this year, but head coach Mickey Joslin doesn’t lack in confidence in his squad.

“It is a blessing to get to have girls so talented,” he said. “I want them to be as confident as I am in them.”

Three of the four golfers came from Nation Ford, while the other comes from Fort Mill. Three are freshmen and one is an eighth grader.

Joslin said he was glad his team could be the one to make history and be the first team to get a win for the school.

“We were hoping we would be the first,” he said. “It is exciting to be the start of a tradition.”

Catawba Ridge will play Nation Ford on Sept. 19 before playing Fort Mill on Sept. 23. Then, the Copperheads will travel to Fort Mill High’s new home golf course of Tega Cay Golf Club on Oct. 2.

Playing at the 3A level this season, the Region 4-3A tournament’s time on Oct. 14 and location is still to be determined. Nevertheless, Joslin said he sees no reason why his team can’t be successful right away despite his team’s youth.

“We have a strong four girls,” he said. “We push each other.”

The 3A Upper State golf tournament will be held at Southern Oaks Golf Course on Oct. 21, and the state championship will be held at Hackler Golf Club in Myrtle Beach Oct. 28-29.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM