Fort Mill, Nation Ford adjust to new team in town; they open girls’ golf seasons with wins

Nation Ford’s Vivian Harris tees off on the first hole at Springfield Golf Club during a recent match for the Falcons.

The Nation Ford and Fort Mill girls’ golf teams have opened the season with wins.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, the Falcons came away from their home course of Springfield Golf Club with two wins in a three-way match against South Pointe and Northwestern to improve to 3-0 on the season. Nation Ford shot an 184 as a team and were led by Zoe Bowers’s score of 40. Her score was followed by a 43 from Felicity Shackleford and a 45 from Vivian Harris. The Falcons finished scoring with a 59 from Fharren Coleman.

Earlier in the season, Nation Ford beat South Pointe in a head-to-head match at Rock Hill Country Club, 193-267, and again was led by Bowers with a 39.

Up next for the Falcons is a home match against Fort Mill and Rock Hill on Sept. 12. They will play Catawba Ridge for the first time ever on Sept. 19.

Fort Mill beat Rock Hill 211-239 at their new-this-year home of Tega Cay Golf Club. Fort Mill was led by Allie Barnes with a 47 and Maggie Blackwell with a 53. Rounding out the scoring for the Jackets was Blythe Barrington-Hughes with a 55 and Kinsley Delcourt with a 56. They are 1-0 on the season.

With Fort Mill’s recent move to Tega Cay, all three local high schools now have their own home courses. Catawba Ridge now plays its home matches at Fort Mill Golf Club, where Fort Mill used to play its home matches.

“It makes sense not to split time and have to fight over space,” said Fort Mill head coach Judd Dye. “The move just makes sense. A lot of the kids that play for us live in Tega Cay.”

Dye said the biggest headache with the new golf home for Fort Mill is the commute from Fort Mill High to Tega Cay Golf Club because of the traffic down Highway 160.

Up next for the Jackets after the three-way match with Nation Ford and Rock Hill will be another three-way match at Rock Hill Country Club on Sept. 17 and a three-way match Sept. 18 at Spring Lake Country Club. The Jackets will play Catawba Ridge on Sept. 23 in their former home at Fort Mill Golf Club. Fort Mill’s next scheduled home match is Sept. 26 against Nation Ford.

For both the Falcons and Jackets, their Region 4-5A tournament will be held Oct. 14 at Chester Golf Club with hopes of qualifying for the 5A Upper State tournament held this year at Waterford Golf Course on Oct. 21.

