Preps Roundup from Sept. 10: Fort Mill girls’ swimming, Northwestern boys’ cross country win

GIRLS’ GOLF

Lexington wins Trojan Invitational

The Lexington Wildcats won the fourth annual Trojan Invitational at Waterford Golf Club Friday.

Lexington turned in a team score of 303. Dorman (325) was second, while River Bluff (345), Byrnes (347) and Blythewood (351) completed the top five. The Nation Ford Falcons carded a score of 355 and finished sixth.

Catawba Ridge (359) was seventh, Clover (395) was eighth and Fort Mill (399) was ninth. Northwestern (415) finished 10th, while York (426) was 11th, and South Pointe (453) was 12th.

The Lexington duo of Molly Hardwick and Karlee Vardas blistered the course. Both had rounds of 69 to tie for medalist honors. Nation Ford’s Zoe Bowers turned in a 79 to tie for sixth place in the individual competition.

Katherine Mann led Catawba Ridge with an 85, while Allie Barnes turned in the same score to lead Fort Mill. Teryn Dalton carded an 88 to lead Clover, and Morgan Neelands shot a 96 for the best Northwestern score. Lani Hughes carded a 99 to lead York, while Kate Buckley’s 105 was the top score for South Pointe.

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern and Charlotte Latin win Trojan Invitational

The Northwestern boys and the Charlotte Latin girls won the Trojan Invitational Saturday morning at Northwestern.

The Northwestern boys tied with Providence of Charlotte for the top spot with 67 points, but claimed the title on the tie-breaker.

Fort Mill (87) was third, York County Home School (230) was ninth, and York (249) rounded out the top 10. Clover (274) was 12th, with Rock Hill (347) 13th and York Prep (441) 14th.

Thomas Mason of Northwestern finished second overall with a time of 16:19.76. Brannon Burns of York was third in a time of 16:33.19, and Gryffin Slater of Northwester came home fifth in a time of 16:44.22. Fort Mill’s Dalton Jones was sixth in a time of 16:46.23, while Evan Crockfield of Northwestern was 11th in a time of 17:19.75.

Alec Lootens of Fort Mill was 13th in a time of 17:23.80, and his teammate Jackson Dawson finished in 15th place in a time of 17:33.30.

The Charlotte Latin girls tied with Dorman for first but won on the tie-breaker.

Fort Mill (136) was fifth, York County Home School (217) was seventh, and Northwestern (257) finished eighth. Clover (268) was ninth, with York (314) 12th, and Rock Hill (351) 14th.

Raina Andrews of York Home School finished second overall in a time of 20:00.86. Avery Shope of York Home School was fourth in a time of 20:16.62. Elise Barradale of Fort Mill finished 20th overall in a time of 21:44.09.

Nation Ford has strong showing in Myers Park Invitational

The Nation Ford Falcons turned in strong performances in the Myers Park Invitational on Saturday.

The Nation Ford girls finished as the runner-up to Myers Park. Morgan Werner led the Falcons effort with a second place finish. Katie Pou was third with Claire Mattes fourth. Ansley Archuleta was fifth overall, and Marysa Brenner rounded out the Nation Ford scoring with a 17th place finish.

The Nation Ford boys were third as Myers Park claimed first in that division also. Connor O’Flynn paced the Falcon runners with a second place finish. Justin Storms was 13th, while Anthony Frattaroli was 33rd. Jacob Rhinesmith came home 35th, and Roman Kauer was 43rd.

Indian Land competes in Friday night lights

The Indian Land Warriors competed at the Friday Night Lights XC Festival on Friday in Kernersville, NC.

The girls’ team placed third overall. Leading the girls’ team was Hannah Sawyer, who placed 16th overall with a time of 22:08. Olivia Morales placed 20th overall with a time of 22:40. Rachel Graham (23:04), Caprielle Terry (23:12.06), and Mattie-Baile Tripp (32:12.78) also completed in the varsity race.

The boys’ team placed eighth. Leading the boys’ team was Walker Reeves, who placed 17th overall with a time of 17:45. Ben Elson (18:19), Maddox Yegge (19:11), Jaxon Barringer (19:26), and Noah Kiger (19:33) also competed in the varsity race.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Fort Mill wins Upstate Invitational

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored 195 points and won the Upstate Invitational at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center Saturday.

The Nation Ford Falcons finished second with 168 points, and the Clover Blue Eagles were third with 148. Lancaster’s Bruins (77) finished fifth, while the Catawba Ridge Copperheads (23) were 10th. The South Pointe Stallions (6) were 13th.

Fort Mill won two individual events and two relays. Aubrey Chandler won the 50 Freestyle (24.13) and the 100 Freestyle (53.11). The Yellow Jackets won the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:42.68) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:48.46).

Clover finished first in three individual events and one relay. They won the 200 Medley Relay (1:54.37). Anna Ashley won the 100 Butterfly (58.98) and the 100 Backstroke (59.23). Audrey Hines won the 500 Freestyle (5:29.07).

Lancaster claimed one individual event as Makenzy Mills won the 200 IM (2:12.86).

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Nation Ford wins Upstate Invitational

The Nation Ford Falcons racked up 207 points and won the Upstate Invitational at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center Saturday.

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets placed fourth with 125 points, and the Clover Blue Eagles finished sixth with 52 points. The Northwestern Trojans (49) were seventh, and the Rock Hill Bearcats (31) finished eighth. Lancaster’s Bruins scored 26 points for a ninth place finish. The Catawba Ridge Copperheads (7) were 11th, and the South Pointe Stallions (4) were 13th.

Nation Ford won two individual events and two relays. They won the 200 Medley Relay (1:38.57) and the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:30.58). Austin Lockhart won the 50 Freestyle (21.42), and Sam Reiger won the 100 Backstroke (55.26).

Fort Mill won one event as Tyler Blackwell finished first in the 100 Butterfly (52.65).

Rock Hill won one event. C. J. Davis was the top performer in the 100 Freestyle (48.36).

Lancaster claimed one first place. Nathan Powell won the 100 Breaststroke (1:023.39).