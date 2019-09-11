Preps Roundup from Sept. 11: Chester drops in football media poll, Northwestern volleyball wins

Rock Hill’s Robbie Ouzts leaps over Chester’s Ly’Terrence Mills as Chester’s Stan Mills (9) follows. tkimball@heraldonline.com

Here’s a roundup of high school sports action — including a look at the newest South Carolina high school football media poll and a recap of volleyball, girls’ tennis and cross country action.

FOOTBALL: Chester drops, South Pointe rises in newest Prep Media Poll

The weekly media polls were announced on Tuesday, and a pair of area teams are included.

The South Pointe Stallions are fourth in 4A, and the Chester Cyclones are fourth in 3A.

5A - Dutch Fork, 2. Gaffney, 3. (tie) Byrnes, Fort Dorchester, 5. Dorman, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Sumter, 8. River Bluff, 9. West Florence, 10. Berkeley.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. North Myrtle Beach, 4. South Pointe, 5. Wilson, 6. Hartsville, 7. Greer, 8. A. C Flora, 9. Ridge View, 10. Eastside.

3A - 1. Dillon, 2. Chapman, 3. Camden, 4. Chester, 5. May River, 6. Wade Hampton (H), 7. Gilbert, 8. Cheraw, 9. Strom Thurmond, 10. Aynor.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Timberland, 4. Southside Christian, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Saluda, 7. Oceanside Collegiate, 8. Gray Collegiate, 9. Whale Branch, 10. Andrew Jackson.

1A - 1. Green Sea-Floyds, 2. Wagener-Salley, 3. Lamar, 4. Lake View, 5. Blackville-Hilda, 6. C. E. Murray, 7. Denmark-Olar, 8. Baptist Hill, 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 10. Branchville.

VOLLEYBALL: Catawba Ridge, Northwestern win

Catawba Ridge 3, Stuart Cramer 2

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads came from behind and edged Stuart Cramer 3-2 in a non-region match at Catawba Ridge Tuesday night.

Stuart Cramer led 2-0, but the Copperheads regrouped and won the next three games to take the win, which was their first of the season after losing eight straight.

Kings Mountain 3, Clover 0

Kings Mountain defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 3-0 in a non-region match at Kings Mountain Monday night.

The scores were 25-17, 25-17, and 25-22.

Clover is 5-1 overall on the year.

Northwestern wins twice

The Northwestern Trojans won a pair of matches in a non-region tri-match at Northwestern Monday night.

The Trojans beat Spartanburg 2-0 and edged South Pointe 2-1.

GIRLS’ TENNIS: Nation Ford, Fort Mill win

Nation Ford 5, Clover 1

The Nation Ford Falcons topped the Clover Blue Eagles 5-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Mill 4, Northwestern 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets beat the Northwestern Trojans 4-2 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday afternoon.

Clover 6, York 0

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated the York Cougars 6-0 in a non-region match at York Monday afternoon.

Northwestern 5, South Pointe 1

The Northwestern Trojans topped the South Pointe Stallions 5-1 in a non-region match at South Pointe Monday afternoon.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

York wins six-way meet

The York Cougars won a six-way non-region meet at York Tuesday afternoon.

The Cougars tied Forestview 59-59 for first place, but claimed the win on the tie-breaker. South Point (NC) was third with 71. Stuart Cramer finished fourth with 76 points. East Gaston (106) and York Prep (156) completed the field.

Brandon Burns led York with an overall first place finish in a time of 17:42.0. York’s Anthony Degraw was 10th in a time of 20:21.2, while teammate Marvin Kearley was 13th with a time of 21:20.2. The Cougars Daniel Oropezo came home 19th in a time of 21:47.7, and Josh Taylor completed the York scoring with a 22nd place finish in a time of 22:04.9.

Nation Ford wins three-way meet

The Nation Ford Falcons won a three-way meet at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

Nation Ford scored 16 points, while Clover had 47 for second place and Lake Pointe was third with 85.

The Falcons Connor O’Flynn was first overall in a time of 17:19.28. Teammate Justin Storms was second (17:28.09), while Roman Kauer was third (18:35.06). Matthew McCormick completed the Falcons’ sweep of the top four finishers with a time of 18:40.90. Benjamine McCall led Clover with a fifth place finish in a time of 18:45.40.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

York finishes second in five-way meet

The York Cougars were second in a five-way non-region meet at York Tuesday afternoon.

South Point (NC) won the event with a total of 33 points. York was second with 65 points. Forestview’s 66 was good enough for third, while Stuart W. Cramer had 92 points for fourth. York Prep scored 105 points and was fifth.

Chloe Mumaw led York with a second place overall finish in a time of 24:25.3. York’s Collette Dismukes finished fifth in a time of 26:08.7. Lauren Childers completed York’s runners who finished in the top 20 overall. She was seventh in a time of 26:44.9.

Nation Ford wins three-way meet

The Nation Falcons scored 17 points and claimed a three-way meet at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

Clover was second with 43 points, and Lake Pointe finished third with 85 points.

Katie Pou of Nation Ford won the individual competition in a time of 17:42.85. The Falcons’ Morgan Werner was second overall in a time of 19:14.25. Claire Mattes completed Nation Ford’s sweep of the top three finishes with a time of 21:10.34. Morgan Julian of Clover was fourth in a time of 21:38.12, while the Falcons’ Marysa Brenner rounded out the top five overall performers with a time of 21:45.7.