Preps roundup from Sept. 13: Shrine Bowl football coaches meet; Nation Ford volleyball rolls

Special to The Herald

FOOTBALL: Shrine Bowl Coaches to meet

The North and South Carolina Shrine Bowl Coaches will gather in Rock Hill on Sunday, September 15th for the selection announcement of the 88 players from the more than 400 name submissions from the two Carolinas.

Sandlapper Head Coach Dean Boyd of York Comprehensive High School in York, S.C., and his coaching staff — along with two other coaching staffs — have selected 44 players each in what they termed would well represent their respective states, said Chris Norman, Athletic Director of the Shrine Bowl, in a Sept. 4 press release.

“This final selection process culminates nearly a year of extraordinary work that these coaching staffs dedicate to the selection process in addition to their regular jobs,” Norman said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Shrine Bowl began in 1937, and it would becom the nation’s first high school all-star football game, per the press release.

This year’s game will take place on December 21st, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., and it’ll pit the best senior high school football players of South Carolina against those of North Carolina. The annual tradition has gone on for 83 years.

VOLLEYBALL: Nation Ford, Clover continue success

The Nation Ford Falcons claimed three non-region wins earlier in the week.

On Thursday night they defeated Providence 3-0 in a match in Charlotte.

The Falcons won by scores of 25-12, 25-23, and 25-14.

They won two matches in a tri-match Wednesday night at Blythewood.

The Falcons beat Blythewood and Aiken by scores of 2-0. Against Blythewood they won 25-15 and 25-16. In the match with Aiken, the Falcons won 25-11 and 25-12.

Nation Ford is 15-3 on the year.

Clover 3, York 1

The Clover Blue Eagles topped the York Cougars 3-1 in a non-region match at York Thursday night.

The Blue Eagles took a 2-0 lead with wins of 25-17 and 25-20, but York claimed a 25-20 victory in the third game to cut the deficit to 2-1. Clover closed out the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth game.

Clover is 6-1 overall on the year.

Country Day 3, Northwestern 1

Country Day defeated the Northwestern Trojans 3-1 in a non-region match in Charlotte Thursday night.

Country Day won the first game 25-19, but the Trojans rebounded and got a 25-23 win to tie the match at 1-1. Country Day won the next two games by scores of 25-23 and 26-24 to win the match.

Northwestern is 7-5 overall on the year.

Lancaster 3, Chester 0

The Lancaster Bruins toppled the Chester Cyclones 3-0 in a non-region match at Chester Thursday night.

Indian Land 3, South Pointe 0

The Indian Land Warriors beat the South Pointe Stallions 3-0- in a non-region match at Indian Land Wednesday night.

Indian Land won by scores of 25-14, 25-17, and 25-13 as they improved to 6-5 overall on the year. South Pointe dropped to 2-4 in all matches.

Rock Hill 3, Catawba Ridge 0

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 3-0 in a non-region match at Catawba Ridge Wednesday night.

The scores were 25-18, 25-12, and 25-18.

Rock Hill is 10-2 overall, while Catawba Ridge is 1-9 in all matches.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 4, Clover 3

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets edged the Clover Blue Eagles 4-3 in a Region 3-54A match at Fort Mill Thursday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in region play.

Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 0

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday afternoon.

Northwestern 4, Catawba Ridge 2

The Northwestern Trojans beat the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 4-2 in a non-region match at Catawba Ridge Thursday afternoon.

Lancaster 4, Chester 2

The Lancaster Bruins defeated the Chester Cyclones 4-2 in a non-region match at Lancaster Thursday afternoon.

Rock Hill 4, South Pointe 2

T.he Rock Hill Bearcats topped the South Point Stallions 4-2 in a non-region match at South Pointe Wednesday afternoon.

Rock Hill is 3-0 on the year.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Nation Ford 178, Fort Mill 204

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets by 26 strokes in a Region 3-5A match at Springfield Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

Zoe Bowers led the way for the Falcons with a round of 39.