Fort Mill cross country splits meet with Northwestern, expects steady progress

Fort Mill’s Elise Barradale nears the finish line in the Jackets’ cross country race against Northwestern at the Anne Spring Close Greenway on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Coming off a top-5 finish at the Trojan Invitational earlier in the young season, the Fort Mill cross-country team split wins with Northwestern on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The Fort Mill girls’ team beat Northwestern at the Anne Springs Close Greenway by a score of 18 to 73. Fort Mill was led in the race by Elise Barradale, who had the race’s best time at 23:17. Angel Kravitz came in second overall for Fort Mill at 23:31, and Rylynn Strelick was fourth overall at 23:54.

Rounding out the scoring for the Jackets was Abby Dawson in fifth at 24:01 and Genesis Simpson in sixth at 24:10.

In the boys’ race, Northwestern came away the winner with a score of 17 to 38. The first finisher for Fort Mill was Tommy Long in fourth place at 19:25. Alex Lootens was seventh for the Jackets at 19:29, followed by Jackson Dawson in eighth at 19:30, Clayton Jimison in ninth at 19:40 and then Devin Sibley in 10th at 20:00 to round out the scoring.

Fort Mill’s co-head coaches Lee Whitaker and Joelle Brotemarkle agreed that their squads are coming along nicely and are scheduled to be peaking at the right time during the season.

“I am happy with where we are now,” Whitaker said. “They are learning how to race. On average, we are faster this year than we were last year.”

Both Whitaker and Brotemarkle said they are happy with how their teams placed in the Trojan Invitational and are looking forward to bigger races with more teams.

“The competition will be good for us,” Brotemarkle said.

Both Fort Mill teams competed in the Trojan Invitational and each finished in the top-5. The boys’ team finished third overall with 87 points. The race was eventually won by Northwestern with 67 points.

The top boys’ finisher for Fort Mill was Dalton Jones, who finished sixth overall with a time of 16:46.

In the girls’ race, Fort Mill finished fifth overall with 136 points. Charlotte Latin won the girls’ race with 60 points. The top girls’ finisher for Fort Mill was Barradale in 20th overall at 21:44.

Up next for Fort Mill is an away meet at Clover and then hosting Rock Hill back at the Greenway Oct. 1.

