Nation Ford boys, Fort Mill girls earn swimming victories

Mac Banks

Nation Ford and Fort Mill swim teams came away with a win at the Upstate Invitational.

The Nation Ford boys and the Fort Mill girls swam away with wins in the event, which featured about 20 high schools from around the state. The Falcons’ boys scored 207 points and beat Mauldin, which finished second, by just five points.

Fort Mill boys finished fourth and Catawba Ridge finished 11th. The Fort Mill girls scored 195 points in the win with Nation Ford girls coming in second, 168 points. Catawba Ridge girls finished 10th overall.

Nation Ford boys won the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay and the Fort Mill girls won the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. Individual winners for the three local high schools were:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 50-yard freestyle (Fort Mill)

Austin Lockhart – boys’ 50-yard freestyle (Nation Ford)





Tyler Blackwell – boys’ 100-yard butterfly (Fort Mill)





Sam Reiger – boys’ 100-yard backstroke (Nation Ford)





Fort Mill recently had a tri-meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center and beat Northwestern and York. The girls’ team for Fort Mill beat York 136-5 and Northwestern 135-23. The boys’ team won over York 139-7 and beat Northwestern 112-52.

Fort Mill won five of the six relay events, with Northwestern taking the other one. Individual winners for the Jackets were:

Olivia Corbi – girls’ 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke

Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke





Kyndall Brown – girls’ 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle





Tyler Blackwell – boys’ 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle





Skyler Bernesser – girls’ 100-yard butterfly





Cesar Gavilan – boys’ 100-yard butterfly





Delaney Jones – girls’ 100-yard freestyle





Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 100-yard breaststroke





The Jackets’ only home meet is Sept. 26 at the Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex. Nation Ford has a home meet on Sept. 19 at the Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex.