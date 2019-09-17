Preps Roundup from Sept. 17: Shrine Bowl rosters announced, Northwestern volleyball rolls

Northwestern High School fans cheer during Friday night’s football game against the Rock Hill Bearcats at Rock Hill School District Three Stadium. tkimball@heraldonline.com

On Saturday, rosters for the Shrine Bowl — an all-star game that pits the best high school seniors in South Carolina against the best from North Carolina — were announced, and they included several names familiar to the Tri-County area.

There’s also news from volleyball and cross country.

Here’s a look at The Herald’s high school roundup from Sept. 17.

Football: Nine area players tabbed for Shrine Bowl

Nine players from the 14 area schools have been chosen to play in this year’s Shrine Bowl.

Six were selected on offense and three on defense.

Ger-Cari Caldwell from Northwestern, Jaylin Lane of Clover and Demetric Hardin of Lewisville were tabbed as wide receivers. Hardin, per his coach’s tweet, is the first Shrine Bowl selection from Lewisville since 2012.

Nathan Mahaffey from Nation Ford was picked as a running back, and York’s Khalil Ellis was selected as a tight end. Will Boggs of York completes the offensive group; he was picked as an offensive lineman.

Rontarius Aldridge of South Pointe and Quay Evans of Chester were selected as defensive lineman, and Tylik Edwards of Rock Hill was chosen as a cornerback.

Several coaches and school accounts took to social media to congratulate the players representing the Tri-County area.

Jaylin Lane- WR(Clover HS 2020)

First 4 games:



2019- Shrine Bowl All-Star selection



We are proud of you!#Harvest#TPWhttps://t.co/8JCZwSmpKy — Brian Lane (@Coach_Lane8) September 16, 2019

Congratulations to #NaFo @Nate_mahaffey23 for his selection to the Shrine Bowl!!!! https://t.co/enOVFlfHOc — Nation Ford Falcons Football (@NAFO_Falcons_FB) September 15, 2019

Congratulations to Demetric Hardin @uno_hardin23 is the 1st Shrine Bowler from Lewisville since 2012. A big compliment to him and his teammates who helped him get there! — LewisvilleFootball (@CoachWMitchell) September 15, 2019

Congratulations to @GercariC5 for being selected to play in the Shrine Bowl! #WinToday — Trojan Football (@NHSTrojansFB) September 16, 2019

Find the full rosters on the Shrine Bowl’s official website.

VOLLEYBALL: Northwestern, Lewisville, Rock Hill, Nation Ford in action

Northwestern 3, Gaffney 0

The Northwestern Trojans toppled Gaffney 3-0 in a non-region match at Northwestern Monday night.

The Trojans are 8-5 overall on the year.

Lewisville 3, Pageland Central 0

The Lewisville Lions defeated Pageland Central 3-0 in a Region 2-4A match at Lewisville Monday night.

The Lions are 1-0 in the region.

Nation Ford and Rock Hill compete in Dorman Classic

The Nation Ford Falcons and the Rock Hill Bearcats played in the Dorman Classic over the weekend.

The Falcons finished the two-day event with a mark of 6-2. They defeated Hillcrest twice, Bishop England, and Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee) all by scores of 2-0. They edged both Mauldin and Wando by a score of 2-1. They lost to Pace (Georgia), 2-1, and Dorman, 2-0.

The Falcons are now 21-5 on the year.

The Bearcats completed the tournament with a record of 3-4. They defeated both Bishop England and Sullivan East (Tennessee) by a count of 2-0. The ‘Cats edged St. Joseph’s 2-1, and lost to Wando, Hebron Christian (Georgia), Lexington, and Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee) all by scores of 2-0.

The Bearcats are 13-6 on the year.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

The Nation Ford Falcons were 33rd in a field of 65 teams at the Oatsland Invitational in Leesburg, Virginia on Saturday.

Connor O’Flynn (17:11.00) led Nation Ford. Justin Storms (18:05.00), Anthony Frattaroli (19:01.00), Jacob Rhinesmith (19:15.00), and Alan Dayrit (19:17.0) completed the Falcons scoring.

Fort Mill finishes sixth in Eye Opener

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets scored 233 points and finished sixth in a 32-team field in the invitational division of the Eye Opener in Spartanburg Saturday.

Dorman won the event with a team score of 130.

Dalton Jones led the Yellow Jackets with a 19th place overall finish in a time 16:47.10. Alec Lootens (54th, 17:26.70), Devon Sibley (55th, 17:28.00), Thomas Long (56th, 17:29.40), and Jackson Dawson (71st, 17:46.70) completed the Fort Mill scoring.

Indian Land, Nation Ford, South Pointe compete in Eye Opener

The Indian Land Warriors, the Nation Ford Falcons, and the South Pointe Stallions competed in the championship division of the Eye Opener in Spartanburg Saturday.

Greer Middle College scored 160 points and won the meet in the 63-team field. Indian Land was 23rd with 648 points. Nation Ford was 33rd with 904 points, and South Pointe finished 40th with 1130 points.

Austin Reeves (20th, 17:31.20) led Indian Land. Ben Elson (94th, 18:39.40), Maddox Yegge (105th, 18:47.50), Noah Kiger (124th, 18:56.90), and Ethan Geiger (347th, 21:15.00) completed the Warriors’ scoring.

Matthew McCormick (101st, 18:44.90) was the top runner for Nation Ford. Dylan Kauffman (173rd, 19:24.90), Gray Fisher (209th, 19:49.80), Andrew Berkeland (216th, 19:56.70), and Charles Hall (279th, 20:35.30) completed the Falcons runners.

Zander White (174th, 19:25.40) led South Pointe’s runners. Elliot Smith (205, 19:48.60), Eric Mitchell (228th, 20:03.10), Garrett Brown (259th, 20:23.70), and Robert Newsome (383rd, 21:47.30) rounded out the Stallions scoring.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Nation Ford finishes fifth at Oatlands

The Nation Ford Falcons placed fifth in a field of 54 teams in the Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg, Virginia on Saturday.

Katie Pou led the Falcons with a time of 18:30.00. Morgan Werner (19:16.00), Claire Mattes (20:32.00), Marysa Brenner (21:53.00), and Ansley Archuleta (22:00.00) completed the top five for the Falcons.

Fort Mill wins at Eye Opener

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the championship division of the Eye Opener in Spartanburg on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets scored 272 points to win in a field of 52 teams. The Indian Land Warriors were 17th with 464 points. The South Pointe Stallions were 35th with 883 points, and the Nation Ford Falcons finished 40th with 1036 points.

Fort Mill was led by Elise Barradale (31st, 21:10.80). Genesis Simpson (49, 21:40.80), Angel Kravitz (55th, 21:49.20), Izzy Miserendino (67th, 22:06.60), and Rylynn Strelick (75th, 22:13.00) completed the Yellow Jackets runners.

Indian Land was paced by Hannah Sawyer (29th, 21:09.90). Olivia Morales (63rd, 22:02.10), Mattie-Baile Tripp (104th, 22:48.20), Rachel Graham (112th, 22:53.40), and Lauren Sizemore (185th, 23:49.00) rounded out the Warriors scoring.

Madeline Smith (58th, 21:56.30) was the top performer for South Pointe. Madeline White (154th, 23:25.00), Kyra Burton (220th, 24:15.80), Addison Creagh (280th, 25:10.80), and London Horne (282nd, 25:14.00) completed the Stallions competitors.

Adria Kahre (139th, 23:14.70) led Nation Ford’s efforts. Miku Pitman (237th, 24:30.70), Bailey Craddock (250th, 24:38.10), Jordyn Battle (262nd, 24:50.20), and Taylor Battle (290th, 25:30.60) also placed for the Falcons.