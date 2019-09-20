Preps roundup for Sept. 20: Week 3 football media poll, Northwestern volleyball wins

Chester High School head football coach Victor Floyd observes from the sideline on Friday, Sept. 13, during his team’s win over Columbia.

The high school sports roundup from Friday, Sept. 20, spotlights South Pointe and Chester football, Northwestern and Nation Ford volleyball, and other schools in the area.

Here’s what you need to know.

FOOTBALL

From Tuesday: Week 3 media poll released

The Media Poll for the third week of the high school season has been announced, and two area teams are included.

The South Pointe Stallions are fourth in 4A, and the Chester Cyclones are fourth in 3A.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Byrnes, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Gaffney, 5. Dorman, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Sumter, 8. River Bluff, 9. Berkeley, 10. West Florence.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. North Myrtle Beach, 4. South Pointe, 5. Wilson, 6. Hartsville, 7. A. C. Flora, 8. Eastside, 9. Walhalla, 10. Greenville.

3A - 1. Dillon, 2. Chapman, 3. Camden, 4. Chester, 5. May River, 6. Wade Hampton (H), 7. Gilbert, 8. Cheraw, 9. Strom Thurmond, 10. Aynor.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 4. Southside Christian, 5. Saluda, 6. Timberland, 7. Oceanside Collegiate, 8. Whale Branch, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. Andrew Jackson.

1A - 1. Green Sea-Floyds, 2. Wagener-Salley, 3. Lamar, 4. Lake View, 5. Blackville-Hilda, 6. Branchville, 7. Denmark-Olar, 8. (tie) Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, C.E. Murray.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford and Northwestern take early lead in Region 3-5A

The Nation Ford Falcons and the Northwestern Trojans went through the opening week of the region slate without a league loss and are first and second respectively in the region standings.

The Falcons defeated the Clover Blue Eagles on Tuesday night and the Rock Hill Bearcats on Thursday night. Both scores were 3-0. The Falcons are 2-0 in the region and 23-5 overall on the year.

The Trojans opened the region schedule with a 3-0 victory over the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night. Northwestern is 1-0 in region play and 9-5 overall.

Prior to the loss to Nation Ford, the Bearcats dropped a non-region match at Blythewood on Tuesday night by a count of 3-0. Rock Hill is 0-1 in the region and 13-8 in all matches. After Fort Mill lost to Northwestern on Tuesday night, they defeated Clover 3-0 on Thursday night. That left the Yellow Jackets with a mark of 1-1 in the region and 5-3 in all matches.

Clover’s two region losses during the week dropped them to 0-2 in region play and 10-8 overall.

Indian Land wins twice

The Indian Land Warriors claimed a pair of Region 4-3A wins this week and are tied for first place with Camden.

The Warriors toppled the Chester Cyclones 3-0 on Tuesday and followed with a 3-1 decision over the Catawba Ridge Copperheads on Thursday. Indian Land is 8-5 in all matches and 2-0 in region play.

Catawba Ridge lost to Camden 3-1 in action on Tuesday night. The two loses this week left the Copperheads with an overall record of 1-11 and an 0-2 mark in the region.

The Chester Cyclones also played a second match this week. They dropped a 3-0 decision to Keenan. Chester is 0-2 in the region and 0-10 in all matches.

South Pointe 3, York 1

The South Pointe Stallions defeated the York Cougars in Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.

South Pointe is 1-1 in the region and 3-6 overall, while York is 1-2 in region play and 2-8 in all matches.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Northwestern 4, Clover 3

The Northwestern Trojans edged the Clover Blue Eagles 4-3 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Thursday afternoon.

Fort Mill 6, Rock Hill 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday afternoon.

Northwestern 4, Gaffney 3

The Northwestern Trojans edged Gaffney 4-3 in a non-region match at Northwestern Wednesday afternoon.

Clover 6, Rock Hill 0

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

Gabby Evans (No. 1), Jaida Foster (No. 2), Grace Griffith (No. 3), Zoe Muiruri (No. 4), and Eva Godwin (No. 5) all got wins in the singles matches. Morgan Johnson and Maddie Brown teamed up to win the number two doubles for the Blue Eagles to close out the match.

York 5, South Pointe 1

The York Cougars won four singles and one doubles match and topped the South Pointe Stallions 5-1 in a Region 3-4A match Tuesday afternoon.

Kendall Cox of South Pointe won the number one singles, but York took over and claimed the remaining matches. Emily Knight (No. 2), Anthonella Mendoza (No. 3), Maggie Ramsey (No. 4), and Taylor Canupp (No .5) all won to give the Cougars a 4-1 lead. The Cougars completed the match when Reagan Miller and Kayla Bennett teamed to claim the number two doubles

Nation Ford 5, Northwestern 1

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled the Northwestern Trojans 5-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday afternoon.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Nation Ford wins twice

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Catawba Ridge Copperheads and the Rock Hill Bearcats in a three-way match at Fort Mill Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

The Falcons had a team score of 184, which was one stroke better than the Catawba Ridge total of 185. Rock Hill had a team total of 230.

Fort Mill 194, York 209

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the York Cougars by 15 strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Country Club Wednesday afternoon. Both teams posted their best team totals of the year. York’s Tayler Mitchell earned medalist honors with a round of 45.

Fort Mill - Maggie Blackwell 47, Kinsley Delcourt 47, Allie Barnes 48, Kristen Guernsey 52.

York - Tayler Mitchell 45, Lani Hughes 50, Chloe Howell 56, Mercedes Beasley 58.

BOYS’ CROSS COUTRY

Northwestern 19, York 50, Lancaster 79

The Northwestern Trojans won a three-way non-region meet at Northwestern Tuesday afternoon.

Mason Thomas of Northwestern was the top finisher in a time of 16:37.46. York’s Brannon Burns was second (16:47.71). Gryffin Slater of Northwestern was third (17:11.44), and the Trojans’ Christian Notarangelo finished fourth (18:11.05). Timothy Notarangelo of Northwestern was fifth (18:11.98), and teammate Bailey Nichols came home sixth (18:15.26).

Catawba Ridge finishes second at Camden

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads scored 55 points and finished second in a meet at Camden Tuesday afternoon. The Great Falls Red Devils scored 334 points and finished 12th in the 14 team field.

Joshua Silverman of Catawba Ridge finished first overall in a time of 17:14.54. Will Macauley was eighth (18:37.27), and Caden Westover was ninth (18:43.29). Spencer Predmore was 18th (19:32.93), and Ty Massey completed the Catawba Ridge runners with a 19th place finish (19:34.12).

Great Falls was led by Jarod Lockhart (52nd, 22:54.32). Hauanio Caleb (62nd, 23:26.42), James Funderburk (66th, 23:43.45), Logan Payne (69th, 23:53.31), and Brian Coleman (85th, 27:00.58) completed the Great Falls scorers.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern 27, York 40, Lancaster 64

The Northwestern Trojans won a three-way non-region meet at Northwestern Tuesday afternoon.

Chloe Mumaw of York finished first overall with a time of 21:42.72. Amanda Padillo of Northwestern was second (21:56.13). York’s Lauren Childers was third (22:57.74), and Northwestern’s Aamori Gaines finished fourth (23:10.24). Isabella Morgan of Northwestern was fifth (23.53.64), and Collette Dismukes of York was sixth (24.54.74).

Catawba Ridge dominates at Camden

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads won a ten-team meet at Camden Tuesday afternoon.

The Copperheads scored 20 points to far outdistance Wilson, which finished second with 84 points. The Great Falls Red Devils were tenth with 224 points.

Mary Drolet of Catawba Ridge finished first overall in a time of 20:58.67. Teammate Hunter Mattes was third (22:25.13). Kayla Southwood (4th, 22:42.31), Sophia Commerford (5th, 22:52.16), and Phoebe Corn (7th, 27:59.98) completed the Catawba Ridge runners.

Great Falls was paced by Haven Threatt (43rd, 27:59.98). Dreolna Stinson (44th, 28:07.53), Kenley Henson (53rd, 29:36.06), Hailee Rape (60th, 32:16.30), and Kinsley Price (62nd, 33:15.23) completed the Red Devils’ competitors.