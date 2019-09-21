Rock Hill sets tone early, defeats York, 35-7

Rock Hill hosted York September 20, 2019. Rock Hill quarterback Jackson Roberson throws a pass over Yotk’s Aronde Roberts. ANDY BURRISS-Special to The Herald Special to The Herald

The Rock Hill Bearcats set the tone with two first quarter touchdowns and held the York Cougars to 160 total yards on the night to come away with a complete, 35-7 victory on Friday night in Rock Hill.

Tylik Edwards, who was named this week to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl squad, returned the opening kickoff 64 yards to the York 26.

“Tylik is explosive, man,” Rock Hill head coach Bubba Pittman said after the game. “Just so happy for that kid with the story that’s going on for him right now with what happened to him last year and where he’s at now.”

From there, it was Tommy Neff right and Tommy Neff left. Neff carried the ball all seven plays on the drive and finally took it in from four yards out to open the scoring.

The Cougars had jumped offsides on fourth-and-one from the seven to give Rock Hill a first down at the four.

“Tommy did a good job sticking his nose in there and picking up yards after contact,” Pittman said.

York was penalized numerous times for jumping offsides and finished with 13 penalties for 90 yards.

Later in the quarter, Matt Bell recovered a York fumble at the Cougar 30-yard-line, and the Bearcats wasted no time in converting the turnover into points. Jackson Roberson hit Eliel Cuesta for a 30-yard touchdown on the next play to make it a 14-0 Rock Hill lead with 3:44 left in the opening quarter.

The Bearcats again established the tone on the first possession of the second half, this time with their defensive unit.

York set up shop on its own 36 to start the half and lost yardage on every play until the team faced a fourth-and-40 from its six-yard-line. Isiah Brown scored on a three-yard run on the ensuing possession to make it 21-0 Rock Hill.

The Cougars were able to avoid the shutout on their last drive when Colby Clayton rolled right and found Aladrion Davis for a diving 14-yard score with 4:43 left. Jabari Moore also had an interception for York.

Rock Hill answered and finished off the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Thurmond to Zy’Quon Edwards.

The Bearcats (3-2) will travel to Lugoff-Elgin next Friday night.

“Week zero they beat Westwood which was a huge win for their program,” Pittman said of Lugoff-Elgin.