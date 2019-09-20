Nation Ford cross country team runs perfect race against Rock Hill, shines early in season

Unsplash Free Stock Images

The Nation Ford Falcons pulled off a rare feat on Tuesday, Sept. 17 — running a perfect race against Rock Hill, sweeping all five spots in both the boys’ and girls’ races.

The score in both races was 15-50 in favor of Nation Ford. In the girl’s race, the Falcons were led by Katie Pou, who won the race in 19:27. Morgan Werner was second for Nation Ford in 20:12, with Claire Mattes coming in third in 22:44. Marysa Brenner was fourth in 23:21, and Ansley Archuleta was fifth to finish the scoring for Nation Ford in 24:23.

For the Nation Ford boys, Connor O’Flynn won the race in 18:30 with Justin Storms second in 18:56. Alan Dayrit was third in 20:03 and Anthony Frattaroli was fourth in 20:09. Matthew McCormick was fifth for Nation Ford in 20:31.

Nation Ford also recently competed in the Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg, Va., with the girl’s team finishing fifth out of a 60 team field. Pou led the Falcons in the race finishing seventh overall out of 365 girls in 18:30. O’Flynn finished 42nd overall in the boy’s race in 17:11 out of 444 runners.

The Falcons have several more multi team races coming up, with their next contest being the High-Country Cross-Country Classic at Watauga High School on Sept. 28, and then the Wendy’s Invitational a little closer to home at McAlpine Creek Park on Oct. 5.

Nation Ford will go head-to-head with cross-town rivals Fort Mill at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. That will be the Falcons’ last dual contest before the York County Championships and Region 3-5A Championships later in October.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM