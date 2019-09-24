Preps roundup from Sept. 24: Nation Ford XC shines, York volleyball loses two - and more

Hear from Nation Ford players and coach after dominant state title match Sophie Fischer, Cammy McDonagh and Carrie Christian talk about the Nation Ford Falcons' 3-0 win in the 5A volleyball state title match Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sophie Fischer, Cammy McDonagh and Carrie Christian talk about the Nation Ford Falcons' 3-0 win in the 5A volleyball state title match Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

Here’s a look at the latest high school sports action from the Tri-County area.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY: Nation Ford shines

The Nation Ford Falcons finished fourth in a field of 32 teams in the championship division at the Hare and Hounds Invitational this past Saturday.

The Falcons’ Katie Pou was second overall in a time of 17:49.00. Morgan Werner finished fifth (18:14.20), while Claire Mattes came home 38th (19:52.10). Ansley Archuleta was 73rd (20:39.60) and Marysa Brenner finished 75th (20:40.40) to complete the Nation Ford scorers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Indian Land earns 24th place finish

The Indian Land Warriors were 24th in the 32-team field in the championship division at the Hare and Hounds Invitational this past Saturday.

Leading the Warriors was Olivia Morales, who placed 115th with a time of 21:38. Mattie-Baile Tripp (21:41), Rachel Graham (21:42), Lauren Sizemore (22:40), and Chloe Duernberger (23:38) rounded out the Indian Land runners.

Catawba Ridge finishes 20th

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished 20th in a 31-team field in the Lake Murray Invitational this past Saturday.

Mary Drolet led the Copperheads with a 19th place overall finish in a time of 19:20.26. Hunter Mattes finished 114th in a time of 21:47.95. Sophia Commerford was 128th (22:09.42), while Kayla Southwood came home 132nd (22:14.30), and Talia Gluff was 149th (22:28.67).

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Nation Ford finishes 26th

The Nation Ford Falcons were 26th in a 55-team field in the Invitational Division at the Hare and Hounds Invitational this past Saturday.

Connor O’Flynn led the Falcons’ effort with a sixth place overall finish in a time of 16:39.40. Justin Storms was 12th (17:04.00), Matthew McCormick came home 49th (18:00.40), Anthony Frattaroli was 71st (18:19.40), and Jacob Rhinesmith was 127th (18:54.40) to round out the Nation Ford scorers.

Indian Land finishes 26th

The Indian Land Warriors finished 26th in a 37-team field in the championship division at the Hare and Hounds Invitational this past Saturday.

Leading the Warriors efforts was Walker Reeves, who placed 96th overall with a time of 17:38. Ben Elson (17:48), Jaxon Barringer (18:32), Noah Kiger (18:56), and David Pohlheber (19:270) completed the Indian Land competitors.

Catawba Ridge finishes 24th

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads were 24th in a 32-team field in the Lake Murray Invitational this past Saturday.

Joshua Silverman led the Copperheads’ runners with a 31st place finish in a time of 16:38.93. Cade Westover was 102nd (17:32.25). while Will MaCauley finished 117th (17:51.22). Spencer Predmore was 166th (18:38.97) and Ty Massey came home 169th (18:48.57) to complete the Catawba Ridge scoring.

VOLLEYBALL

Rock Hill and Catawba Ridge play in Eastside Classic

The Rock Hill Bearcats and the Catawba Ridge Copperheads participated in the Eastside Classic over the weekend.

The Bearcats were 2-2-1 in the event. Rock Hill defeated Dixie and Wren by scores of 2-0. They lost to Chesnee and Greer by scores of 2-0, and tied Riverside 1-1. The Rock Hill is 15-10-1 overall on the year.

The Copperheads went 0-2 in the tournament. They lost to Powdersville and Wade Hampton by scores of 2-0. Catawba Ridge is 1-13 in all matches this year.

Indian Land and York play in Hub City Classic

The Indian Land Warriors and the York Cougars competed in the Hub City Classic over the weekend.

The Warriors were 3-1 in the tournament. They topped Rowell 2-0 and defeated Hilton Head and Chapman by scores of 2-1. They lost to Byrnes 2-0. Indian Land is 11-6 overall on the year.

The Cougars were 0-2. They lost to Hilton Head and T. L. Hanna by scores of 2-0. York is 3-10 in all matches this fall.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Legion Collegiate finishes seventh at Bengal Invitational

The Legion Collegiate Lancers were seventh in a 17-team field in the Bengal Invitational this past Friday.

Coach Kim Case’s squad shot a team score of 355 and was led by Buggy Reinke, who earned all-tournament honors after finishing fourth in the medal competition with a two-over par 74 (37-37). She was only four shots behind Blythewood’s Ella Stalvey, who finished at 2-under par 70 to lead her team to the tournament title with a score of 297.

A total of 138 individuals competed in the tournament. Legion’s other finishers were Katie Warner (21st , 84), Reagan Hughes (34th , 94), Logan Hamel (50th , 103), and Sarah Thomas (79th , 130).

Two other area teams also competed. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished 12th (419) and the Northwestern Trojans were 15th (457).