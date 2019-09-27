Preps roundup from Sept. 27: Latest football media poll, Nation Ford volleyball

Artificial green grass soccer or football field Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Herald’s high school roundup from Friday, Sept. 27, find updates of the latest football media poll, the Nation Ford volleyball team’s latest success and more.

FOOTBALL

Weekly media polls announced earlier this week

The weekly media polls have been released and three area teams are included. The Clover Blue Eagles are ninth in 5A. The South Pointe Stallions are rated fourth in 4A, and the Chester Cyclones are ranked fourth in 3A.

5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Byrnes, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Gaffney, 5. Dorman, 6. T. L. Hanna, 7. Sumter, 8. River Bluff, 9. Clover, 10. Carolina Forest.

4A - 1. Myrtle Beach, 2. Daniel, 3. North Myrtle Beach, 4. South Pointe, 5. Wilson, 6. Hartsville, 7. A. C. Flora, 8. Eastside, 9. Walhalla, 10 Travelers Rest.

3A - 1. Dillon, 2. Chapman, 3. Camden, 4. Chester, 5. May River, 6. Gilbert, 7. Wade Hampton (H), 8. Strom Thurmond, 9. Aynor, 10. Marion.

2A - 1. Abbeville, 2. Barnwell, 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 4. Southside Christian, 5. Saluda, 6. Oceanside Collegiate, 7. Timberland, 8. Whale Branch, 9. A. Jackson, 10. (tie) Lee Central, St. Joe’s.

1A - Lamar, 2. Wagener-Salley, 3. Green Sea-Floyds, 4. Blackville-Hilda, 5. Lake View, 6. Branchville, 7. C. E. Murray, 8. Baptist Hill, 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 10. Denmark-Olar.

Clover’s Bressler selected for Shrine Bowl

Clover’s Head Athletic Trainer and Sports Medicine Teacher Kim Bressler has been selected as the Athletic Trainer for the South Carolina team in the 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford continues to lead Region 3-5A

The Nation Ford Falcons continue to lead the Region 3-5A standings as the region competition approaches the halfway point.

The Falcons picked up a 3-0 road win over the Northwestern Trojans Tuesday night. The Falcons won by scores of 25-17, 25-12, and 25-10 as they improved to 24-5 overall and 3-0 in the region.

The Trojans, who are tied for second in the league at this point, split a pair of matches. After the loss to Nation Ford on Tuesday, Northwestern toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 3-0 at Clover on Thursday. The Trojans are now 10-6 in all matches and 2-1 in the region.

The Rock Hill Bearcats are tied with Northwestern for the second spot. The Bearcats defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 3-1 at Rock Hill Tuesday night. The scores were 32-30, 25-23, 23-25, and 25-16. They added another victory on Thursday with a 3-0 decision over the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets. The scores were 25-17, 25-17, and 25-24. Rock Hill is 17-10-1 overall and 2-1 in region play.

Fort Mill’s loss to Rock Hill put them at 1-2 in region action. The Yellow Jackets claimed a 3-0 non-region win over South Pointe’s Stallions on Wednesday night. The scores were 25-17, 25-23, and 25-12. The Jackets now stand at 6-4 overall. Clover’s two defeats dropped them to 0-4 in region play and 10-10 in all matches.

York 3, Ridge View 1

The York Cougars topped Ridge View 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Tuesday night.

The Cougars won 25-22 and 25-21 to take a 2-1 advantage. Ridge View claimed the third game 25-19 to cut the deficit to 2-1, but York finished the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth game.

York is 4-10 overall and 3-2 in the region.

South Pointe 3, Richland Northeast 0

The South Pointe Stallions defeated Richland Northeast 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night.

The Stallions won 25-19, 25-10, and 25-12 as they improved to 4-7 in all matches and 2-1 in region action.

Indian Land wins two region battles

The Indian Land Warriors won a pair of Region 4-3A matches earlier in the week.

On Tuesday the Warriors went on the road and toppled Keenan 3-0. The scores were 25-8, 25-22, and 25-11. On Thursday they traveled to Camden and claimed a 3-1 victory. The Warriors won the first two games 25-15 and 25-18 for a 2-0 lead. Camden rebounded for a 25-23 win in the third game to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Indian Land closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth game.

The Warriors are 13-6 overall and 4-0 and in first place in the region.

Lewisville wins twice

The Lewisville Lions won two matches earlier in the week.

On Tuesday night they topped Chesterfield 3-0 in a Region 4-2A contest at Chesterfield. The Lions won by scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 25-15.

On Thursday they defeated the York Prep Patriots 3-0 in a non-region match at Lewisville. The scores were 25-20, 25-28, and 25-16.

Chester loses twice

The Chester Cyclones lost a pair of Region 4-3A matches earlier the week.

On Tuesday they dropped a 3-0 decision to Camden, and on Thursday they lost to Fairfield Central 3-1. The Cyclones are 0-14 overall and 0-4 in region play.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

York 5, Ridge View 1

The York Cougars toppled Ridge View 5-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday afternoon.

Mia Kimbrell won in number singles to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead, but Ridge View tied the count with a win in the number two singles.

York took over from there. Anthonella Mendoza (No. 3), Maggie Ramsey (No. 4), and Taylor Canupp (No. 5) all won for York to stretch the lead to 4-1. Jordan Blankley and Reagan Miller closed out the match with a win in the number two doubles.

The Cougars are 3-0 in the region.

Fort Mill stays unbeaten

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets claimed a pair of Region 3-5A victories at home earlier in the week to remain unbeaten on the year.

On Tuesday they topped the Nation Ford Falcons 5-1. They followed on Thursday with a 4-2 decision over the Northwestern Trojans.

Catawba Ridge 5, Keenan 1

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads defeated Keenan 5-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Catawba Ridge Thursday afternoon.

Chester drops two matches

The Chester Cyclones lost a pair of Region 4-3A matches earlier in the week.

On Tuesday they lost 6-0 to Camden at Chester, and on Thursday they lost 6-0 on the road against Fairfield Central.

GIRLS’ GOLF

York 204, Rock Hill 238

The York Cougars topped the Rock Hill Bearcats by 34 strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

York’s Tayler Mitchell turned in a 46 to earn medalist honors for the match..

York- Tayler Mitchell 46, Kylie O’Mara 51, Lani Hughes 53, Chloe Howell 54.

Rock Hill - Caroline Mayfield 56, Chloe Goodwin 57, Alexis Walker 57, Alexa Banks 68.

Nation Ford wins two matches

The Nation Ford Falcons won a pair of tri-matches earlier in the week.

On Tuesday they defeated Clover and York at Springfield Golf Club. The Falcons carded a team score of 184. York’s total was 220, while Clover’s team score was 225.

Vivian Harris and Natalie Brown led Nation Ford. Both had rounds of 42.

On Thursday they topped Fort Mill and Clover at Tega Golf Club. The Falcons turned in a team score of 182 and defeated Fort Mill by 25 strokes, while beating Clover by 36 strokes.

The Falcons are 11-0 on the year.

Legion Collegiate finishes third

The Legion Collegiate Lancers finished third out of 20 teams in the Lady Patriot tournament at Powdersville on Tuesday.

The Lancers team total was 378. Legion Collegiate was led by Buggy Reinke, who earned all-tournament honors by finishing with a three-over par round of 75.

Chesnee High School cruised to the tournament championship by firing a 327, while T. L. Hanna was second at 369.

Katie Warner (93), Logan Hamel (99), and Reagan Hughes (111) completed the Lancers’ scoring.

CROSS COUNTRY

York sweeps multi-team meet

The York Cougars swept a multi-team meet at York Thursday afternoon.

The York girls scored 30 points to claim their win. York Prep (51), Ashbrook (73), Lake Pointe (77), and Chester (123) completed the field.

Chloe Mumaw of York won the individual race in a time of 23:46.7. Collette Dismukes of York was second (25:05.5). York Prep’s Peden Robinson finished third (25:05.9), and her teammate Savannah Johansen was fifth (26:36.1). Eva Hinkleman of York was eighth (30:07.1). Zanyiaha Sanders of Chester was ninth (31:52.8), while Harleigh Yochem of York Prep was 10th (32:17.1). Claira Mayhall of Lake Pointe finished 11th (32:37.8), and Mikela Ashe of York was 12th (32:46). York’s Kelsey Duncan completed the Cougars scoring with a 13th place finish (32:49.3).

The boys placed all five runners in the top seven and scored 18 points in recording the win. York Prep (79), Ashbrook (82), Lake Pointe (95), Gaffney (123), and Chester (131) completed the field.

Brannon Burns of York won the individual competition in a time of 17:19.1. His teammate Anthony DeGraw was second (19:43.2). York’s Marvin Kearley was third (20:08.1). Gonzala Torres of York came home fifth (21:08.4), and York Prep’s Tanner Carey was sixth (21:23.8). Chase Dickson of York finished seventh (21:38.9).

Indian Land sweeps meet

The Indian Land Warriors won both the boys and girls events at Lancaster this past Tuesday afternoon.

The girls claimed the top five finishers to win against two other opponents. Lancaster (48) and Fairfield Central (72) completed the field.

The boys scored 23 points and topped four other teams. Fairfield Central (32), Lancaster (66), Lewisville (121), and Hawthorne Christian (149) rounded out the competitors.

Top 12 Girls Finishers

1. Mattie-Baile Tripp (IL) 22:33.00, 2. Olivia Morales (IL) 23:12.00, 3. Rachel Graham (IL) 23:44.00, 4. Caprielle Terry (IL) 24:27.00, 5. Lauren Sizemore (IL) 24:52.00, 6. Destinee Goshorn (L) 25:00.00, 7. Nia Lemon (FC) 25:13.00, 8. Chloe Duernberger (IL) 25:46.00, 9. Veronica Kail (L) 25:59.00, 10. Sara Ava Shrum (L) 26:11.00, 11. Emory Beer (L) 26:22.00, 12. Lilee Shrum (L) 28:26.00.

Top 12 Boys Finishers

1. Ben Elson (IL) 18:14.00, 2 Sammie Robinson (FC) 18:22.00, 3. Walker Reeves (IL) 18:45.00, 4. Maddox Yegge (IL) 18:51.00, 5. Malik Beaver (FC) 18:56.00, 6. Malik Coleman (FC) 19:05.00, 7. Jaxon Barringer (IL) 19:10.00, 8. Noah Kiger (IL) 19:19.00, 9. Joshua Mosley (FC) 19:20.00, 10. Luke Downs (FC) 20:53.00, 11 Dexter Goshorn (L) 20:58.00, 12. Jaden Alexander (L) 21:05.00.

Clover sweeps Rock Hill

The Clover Blue Eagle won both the girls and boys meet against the Rock Hill Bearcats Tuesday afternoon at Rock Hill.

The Clover girls won 18-37. Morgan Julian of Clover finished first overall, and her teammate Elizabeth McAlister was second. Rachel Arwood led Rock Hill with a third place overall finish.

The Clover boys won 19-36. Clover’s Benjamine McCall finished first overall. The Blue Eagles’ Chris Bessman was second, while Josh Zeigler finished third to lead the Rock Hill runners.