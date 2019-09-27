Nation Ford, Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge swim teams clash for first time this season

Catawba Ridge’s Rielly Lavery has been a bright spot for the girl’s swim team this season, as she has qualified for the 3A state meet in October.

Football has the Milltown Showdown, and swimming now has the Fort Mill Fallout.

The three Fort Mill-based high school swim teams met for the first time of the season in a tri-meet at the Fort Mill YMCA on Thursday, Sept. 26. The teams will next year use a newer pool about 50 yards away on the same campus. The new pool is supposed to have a soft opening in October.

The Fort Mill girls swim team won, and the Nation Ford boys team won. Catawba Ridge came in third in each.

The meet was a precursor for a Region 3-5A clash between Fort Mill and Nation Ford later this month. Nation Ford has been swimming well, and its back at full force in competing with Fort Mill.

“They are working hard and the hard work is paying off,” Nation Ford head coach Lori Glasco said. “I feel really strong for the Region championship.”

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads did their best to put up a fight against their more experienced counterparts, but with only 18 swimmers in the program, it’s difficult, the team’s head coach said. The Catawba Ridge girls’ team has seen victory four times this year beating York, South Pointe, Rock Hill and Northwestern, despite having not had a home meet.

“We have had a good record against 4A schools,” said Copperheads’ head coach Olivia May.

The Copperheads have also had some bright spots in having two individuals in Lavery and Alex Ritz both qualify for the state meet in October.

“We hope to have two or three more qualify as well,” May said.

Ritz has qualified for nearly all events at the state meet.

“As a freshman, he is becoming quite the leader,” May said.

Individuals winning for the Falcons:

Lucas Grigat – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle

Sam Reiger – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke

Sydney Fink – girls’ 200-yard freestyle

Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 200-yard individual medley

Kaden Teel – boys’ 50-yard freestyle

Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 100-yard butterfly

Ava Padgett – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Austin Lockhart – boys’ 100-yard backstroke

Emily Eaton – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Individuals winning for Fort Mill:

Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle

Tyler Blackwell – boys’ 100-yard butterfly

Drew Fey – boys’ 100-yard freestyle

Individuals winning for Catawba Ridge were:

Rielly Lavery – girls’ 500-yard freestyle

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM