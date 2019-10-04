Preps roundup from Oct. 4: Updates on Nation Ford volleyball and more

Photospin.com

Here’s the latest high school sports news from the area’s volleyball, girls’ tennis, girls’ golf and cross country teams.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford continues to lead Region 3-5A

The Nation Ford Falcons picked up two more wins this week and are still atop the Region 3-5A standings.

The Falcons beat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-0 on Tuesday night and followed with a 3-0 victory over the Clover Blue Eagles on Thursday night. The Falcons are currently 32-5 overall and 5-0 in the region.

The Rock Hill Bearcats got two wins during the week. On Tuesday they toppled the Northwestern Trojans 3-0 in a region match. On Wednesday they registered a 3-0 non-region win over the South Pointe Stallions. Rock Hill is 19-10-1 overall and 3-1 in region play and in second place.

The Northwestern Trojans split a pair of region matches. After losing to Rock Hill on Tuesday night, they defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-2 at home. The Trojans are in third place in the region. They are 13-9 overall and 3-2 in region play.

Fort Mill’s two region loses left them with a overall record of 6-6. They are 1-4 in region play and in fourth place.

Clover’s region loss dropped them to 10-11 overall and 0-5 in the region. They are in last place in the region.

York 3, Lancaster 0

The York Cougars defeated the Lancaster Bruins 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.

The Cougars won by scores of 25-17, 25-10, and 25-13.

York is 5-11 overall and 4-3 in region action.

Ridge View 3, South Pointe 1

Ridge View beat the South Pointe Stallions 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night.

Ridge View opened with a 25-20 win, but the Stallions tied it with a 25-20 decision in game two. Ridge View won the final two games by scores of 25-20 and 25-16 to earn the win.

The Stallions are 5-8 overall and 3-2 in region matches.

Indian Land wins twice

The Indian Land Warriors won a pair of Region 4-3A matches earlier in the week.

The Warriors defeated Fairfield Central 3-0 at Indian Land Tuesday night. The Warriors won by scores of 25-3, 25-8, and 25-9. They defeated the Chester Cyclones 3-0 on Thursday night at Chester.

Indian Land is 18-7 in all matches and 6-0 in region play. They lead the region with four games remaining.

Camden 3, Catawba Ridge 2

Camden edged the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 3-2 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Thursday night.

Camden won the first game 25-19, but the Copperheads evened the match with a 25-15 win in the second game. They took a 2-1 lead with a 25-21 decision in game three, but Camden tied it with a 25-12 victory in game four. Camden won the fifth game 15-11 to win the match.

Catawba Ridge is 2-15 overall and 1-3 in region play.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

York 4, Lancaster 2

The York Cougars defeated the Lancaster Bruins 4-2 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday afternoon.

Lancaster got wins from Katie McBride (No. 1) and Chelsea Johnson (No. 2) to take a 2-0 lead. The Lady Cougars took over from there and won the remainder of the matches to earn the win.

Anthonella Mendoza (No. 3), Taylor Canupp (No. 4), and Jordan Blankley (No. 5) all got singles wins, and York was in front 3-2. Reagan Miller and Kayla Bennett teamed up in the number two doubles to give York a win to close out the match.

York is 4-1 in region play and in second place.

Nation Ford wins twice

The Nation Ford Falcons won a pair of Region 3-5A matches earlier in the week.

They topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Nation Ford. They followed on Thursday afternoon with a 4-2 road victory over the Northwestern Trojans.

Fort Mill 6, Clover 0

The Fort Mill Yellow defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 6-0 on a Region 3-5A match at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Legion Collegiate wins at Seneca

The Legion Collegiate Academy Lancers captured the championship of The Jack tournament in Seneca on Tuesday, and Buggy Reinke earned the first place individual trophy as she finished with a one-under par round of 71.

The Lancers finished with an 18-hole team score of 360 at Cross Creek Plantation as they finished 26 shots ahead of host Seneca (386) in the nine-team tourney.

Katie Warner and Logan Hamel joined Reinke in the top 10 finishers. Warner fired an 81 to finish third, while Hamel shot 94 to place ninth. Reagan Hughes rounded out Legion’s scoring at 114.

Powdersville (398) was third, and Walsall’s (400) was fourth. Wren (408) completed the top five. Pendleton (418), West Oak (430), Pickens (430), and Liberty (459) completed the field.

Fort Mill splits two matches

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets split a pair of matches earlier in the week.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the South Pointe Stallions in a non-region match at Tega Cay Golf Club Tuesday afternoon. Fort Mill’s team score was 208, while South Pointe turned in a team score of 247. Allie Barnes led the Yellow Jackets with a score of 48, which earned her medalist honors.

On Wednesday afternoon Fort Mill lost to Catawba Ridge by eight strokes in a non-region match at Tega Golf Club.

Catawba Ridge had a team score of 194, while the Yellow Jackets carded a team total of 202.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-5 overall on the year.

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern sweeps Clover

The Northwestern Trojans swept the Clover Blue Eagles in a Region 3-5A meet at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

The Northwestern girls won 28-29, while the Trojan boys were winners by a count of 18-42.

Morgan Julian of Clover won the girls’ individual competition in a time of 21:16.72. Amanda Padillo of Northwestern was second with a time of 21:23.34. Aamori Gaines (N) was third (22:07.72), while Elizabeth McAllister (C) was fourth (22:08.52). Isabella Morgan (N) finished fifth (23:27.96), and Camryn Guest (N) came home sixth (23:29.25). Campbell Coverdale (C) was seventh (23:31.18), while Olivia Fife (C) was eighth (23:33.00). Sarah Quinn (C) completed the Clover runners with a ninth place finish (23:57.28). Rei Dupree (N) was 12th (24:21.62) to round out the Trojans’ competitors.

Christan Notarangelo of Northwestern was first in the boys race in a time of 17:17.27. Teammate Timothy Notarangelo was second (17:38.42). Evan Crockford completed the Northwestern sweep of the top three spots with a time of 17:57.12. Benjamin McCall led Clover with a fourth place finish (18:15.08). Michael Walkup (N) was fifth (18:15.41), and Drew Jackson (C) was sixth (18:27.75). Jonathon Behr completed the Northwestern scorers with a seventh place finish (18:31.10). Caleb Hensley of Clover was ninth (19:21.24), Jayden Ruff (C) was 11th (19:26.52), and Xavier Love rounded out the Clover runners with a 14th place finish (19:37.09).