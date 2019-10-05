Catawba Ridge girls’ tennis in contention for playoff spot

Catawba Ridge tennis player Sara Maleady returns a shot during her match against Chester.

With three Region 4-3A wins to their name, the Catawba Ridge Copperheads girls’ tennis is looking to clinch a playoff spot soon.

Catawba Ridge sits at 3-3 overall in the region and has started the second half of their region schedule against Camden on Thursday, Oct. 3.

“I am very happy with how things have been because the girls are very young,” said Copperheads’ head coach Lorenzo Popescu.

Catawba Ridge recently defeated region opponent Chester, 6-0, but fell to a stronger Fort Mill team by the same score. Winning for Fort Mill in that match against the Copperheads was No. 1 singles Jamie Petrella 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 singles Kaedyn Willis 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles Rylie Wartinger 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 singles Madison McCarty 6-0, 6-0; and No. 5 singles Julia Biggers 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 doubles Meredith Bhend and Ruhi Patel also won for Fort Mill 6-0, 6-0.

The Copperheads’ only region losses have been to Camden twice and Fairfield Central.

Popescu said losses to bigger schools like Nation Ford and Fort Mill has taught them a lot.

“We are working a lot in matches to improve the games,” he said.

Most recently in their match against Chester, Catawba Ridge was able to control the match and get wins in straight sets.

Sarah Taylor won at No. 1 singles at Catawba Ridge 6-1, 6-1 and Sara Maleady won 6-2, 6-4 as well at No. 2 singles. In the No. 3 singles spot, Claire Hivner won 6-0, 6-1 and Alyana Uter won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-1.

In the final two matches, Mallory McCart won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles, and in the only doubles match, Casey Dimoff and Pauleen Chien won 6-0, 6-1.

Catawba Ridge has just three more region matches before the playoffs — all of which are on the road. The team wil travel to Fairfield Central, Keenan and Chester.

