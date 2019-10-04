Catawba Ridge golf edges out Fort Mill, keeps playoff hopes intact

The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team edged Fort Mill on Wednesday, Oct. 2, by eight strokes to improve to 9-1 on the season.

The Copperheads beat Fort Mill on their new home course at Tega Cay Golf Club 194-202. Catawba Ridge’s Katherine Mann led all players with a 44 on the par-38, nine-hole course. Her score was followed by a 48 from teammate Kate Gilmer and a 50 from teammate Eileen Zeoli. Alyia Santiago rounded out the scoring for Catawba Ridge with a 52.

Catawba Ridge head coach Mickey Joslin said he is pleased at where his team is at, but that it still has goals left to accomplish.

“We feel good about the season,” Joslin said. “We keep getting better and better. We keep setting goals, and winning the region is a goal.”

The Copperheads recently shot a season-low 172 against Clover, and they have two more matches before the Region 4-3A tournament in Camden. Catawba Ridge will face Nation Ford, a team that handed Catawba Ridge its only lost of the season, and South Pointe in a tri-match on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Afterward, they will face York in a dual match before the region tournament on Oct. 14.

“We just try to perform the best we can every single week,” Joslin said.

Fort Mill dropped to 7-5 on the season with the loss to Catawba Ridge. The Yellow Jackets were led by Allie Barnes with a 46, and Maggie Blackwell, with a 48. Emily Broshious shot a 53 and Kinsley Delcourt shot a 55 for the Jackets to finish the scoring for Fort Mill.

Fort Mill has two more dual matches against Northwestern in a home and away before their Region 3-5A tournament at Chester Golf Club Oct. 14.

For the Jackets, the goal now is to make it to the Upper State golf tournament held at nearby Waterford Golf Club in Rock Hill Oct. 21.

“A reasonable goal for us is to finish in the top two at the region tournament,” said head coach Judd Dye. “We have been playing okay.”

Dye said the team has been scoring between 194 and 211 every match and are playing consistently this season.

“If we can make it to the state championship (tournament) that would be a great accomplishment,” Dye said.

