Preps roundup from Oct. 8: Northwestern cross country earns high finish, and more

Here’s the latest high school sports news from the area’s cross country and swimming teams.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Nation Ford finishes fifth in Wendy’s Invitational

The Nation Ford Falcons scored 228 points and were fifth in a 31-team field in the Wendy’s Invitational at McAlpine Park on Saturday. Weddington (NC) scored 81 points to earn the win.

Katie Pou of Nation Ford was first in the individual competition with a time of 17:48.80. Her teammate Morgan Werner was second overall with a time of 18:14.20. Claire Mattes of Nation Ford finished 23rd (19:27.20). Megan O’Flynn was 97th (20:45.40), and Ansley Archuleta completed the Falcons’ scorers with a 105th place finish (20:56.4).

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were 22nd in the event with 633 points.

Elise Barradale led Fort Mill with an 82nd place finish (20:29.20). Mia Zimmerman was 132nd (21:23.70), and Izzy Miserendino came home 136th (21:26.00). Alexa Strelick was 139th (21:28.20), and Angel Kravitz completed the Yellow Jacket runners with a 144th place finish (21:30.00).

Clover earns ninth place finish in the Wendy’s Open

The Clover Blue Eagles led six area teams with a ninth place finish in the Wendy’s Open at McAlpine Park Saturday.

The Blue Eagles scored 297 points. Cedar Ridge (NC) won the event with a team score of 82.

The Indian Land Warriors (340) were 10th, and the Northwestern Trojans (357) finished 11th. The South Pointe Stallions (363) came home 12th, the Rock Hill Bearcats (445) were 16th, and the York Cougars (470) finished 19th in the 25-team field.

Elizabeth McAllister was Clover’s top performer. She finished 42nd in a time of 21:39.20. Morgan Julian was 43rd (21:40.60), and Campbell Coverdale was 64th (22:33.00). Eisabella Panichella finished 65th (22:41.80), while Sarah Quinn completed the Clover scoring with a 83rd place finish (23:15.40).

Indian Land was led by Olivia Morales, who was 27th in a time of 21:05.30. Mattie-Baile Tripp was 39th (21:25.50), and Rachel Graham was 58th (22:19.80). Chloe Duernberger was 95th (23:52.40), and Isabella Kiger was 121st (25:00.80).

Northwestern’s top performer was Amanda Padillo with a 28th place finish in a time of 21:05.90. Aamori Gaines was 48th (21:50.20), and Isabella Morgan was 81st (23:10.50). Sasha Mills finished 97th (23:55.90), and Addison Meeker completed the Trojans’ scoring with a 103rd place finish (24:07.30).

Madeline Smith set the pace for South Pointe with an 11th place finish in a time of 20:33.60. Greta White was 53rd (21:58.60), and Madeline White was 74th (22:50.60). London Horne finished 111th (24:25.30), and Addison Creagh rounded out the Stallions’ competitors with a 114th place finish (24:30.30).

Rachel Arwood was the top runner for Rock Hill with a 69th place finish in a time of 22:45.70. Tayla Cuthbertson was 76th (22:57.50), and Meredith Reeves was 88th (23:39.40). Maddie Kiblinger came home 104th (24:07.90), and Sofia Van Zandt completed the Bearcat scorers with a 108th place finish (24:21.10).

Chloe Mumaw led York with a 23rd place finish in a time of 20:58.40. Lauren Childers was 73rd (22:50.20), and Collette Dismukes was 79th (23:07.40). Kelsey Duncan was 147th (26:51.20), while Caroline Dickinson completed the York runners with a 148th place finish (26:55.40).

Catawba Ridge places sixth in Wendy’s 3A

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished sixth in a field of 30 teams in the Wendy’s 3A race at McAlpine Park Saturday.

The Copperheads scored 196 points. Carrboro (NC) won the event with 44 points.

Mary Drolet led the Catawba Ridge runners with a 12th place finish (19:49.60). Sophia Commerford was 39th (21:49.20), while Talia Gluff finished 45th (21:56.50). Hunter Mattes came home 48th (21:58.70), and Hayla Banish completed the Catawba Ridge competitors with a 58th place finish (22:19.00).

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill finishes 20th in the Wendy’s Invitational

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished 20th in a 38-team field in the Wendy’s Invitational at McAlpine Park Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets had a team score of 571. Weddington (NC) won the event with a team score of 140.

Devon Sibley led the Yellow Jackets with a 65th place finish in a time of 17:04.70. Alec Lootens was 95th (17:22.20), and Thomas Long came home 101st (17:25.50). Jackson Dawson finished 120th (17:42.60), while Clayton Jimison completed the Fort Mill scorers with a 130th place finish (17:46.50).

Northwestern finishes fourth in Wendy’s Open

The Northwestern Trojans led seven area teams with a fourth place finish in the Wendy’s Open at McAlpine Park on Saturday.

The Trojans scored 201 points. Cary (NC) won the event with a team score of 95.

The Nation Ford Falcons finished fifth with 204 points. The York Cougars (546) were 22nd, while the Clover Blue Eagles (624) finished 24th. The Indian Land Warriors (707) came home 25th, the South Pointe Stallions (731) were 26th, and the Rock Hill Bearcats (807) were 29th in the 32-team field.

Mason Thomas led the Trojans with a seventh place overall finish in a time of 16:24.50. Christan Notarangelo was 26th (17:24.50), and Timothy Notarangelo was 32nd (17:35.50). Evan Crockford finished 36th (17:38.00), and Michael Walkup completed the Northwestern scoring with a 101st place finish (18:32.40).

Connor O’Flynn was the top performer for Nation Ford. He was 10th overall in a time of 16:34.90. Justin Storms was 20th (17:04.30), and Matthew McCormick was 47th (17:48.70). Alan Dayrit was 49th (17:49.60), while Anthony Frattaroli completed the Falcons’ competitors with a 78th place finish (18:14.10).

Brannon Burns led York with a overall second place finish in a time of 16:06.70. Anthony DeGraw was 61st (17:59.40), and Marvin Kearley was 128th (18:57.30). Josh Taylor was 177th (20:36.80), and Chase Dickson was 179th (20:37.20).

Clover was led by Benjamin McCall with a 77th place finish in a time of 18:13.00. Caleb Hensley was 98th (18:31.50), and Chris Bessman was 115th (18:47.40). Xavier Love was 160th (19:50.10), and Jacob Sabella rounded out the Blue Eagle performers with a 174th place finish (20:31.80).

Indian Land got its top performance from Jaxon Barringer, who placed 85th in a time of 18:20.40. Maddox Yegge was 139th (19:10.00), and Noah Kiger was 142nd (19:16.90). David Pohlheber was 152nd (19:26.10,) and Connor Stebbins completed the Warriors scorers with a 189th place finish (21:06.20).

Garrett Brown was the top runner for South Pointe with a 113th place finish in a time of 18:45.40. Joshuah Sinkler was 129th (18:57.60), and Eric Mitchell was 153rd (19:31.60). Morgan Galusha was 164th (20:00.00), and Elliot Smith rounded out the Stallions runners with a 172nd place finish (20:26.20).

Rock Hill’s top performance was turned in by Josh Zeigler, who came home 107th in a time of 18:38.20. Carson Hollingsworth was 118th (18:50.30), and Charlie Long was 187th (21:00.80). Weston Tiller was 191st (21:15.20), and James Mayer completed the Bearcat performers with a 204th place finish (23:47.00).

Catawba Ridge finishes 24th in the Wendy’s 3A

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished 24th in a 35-team field in the Wendy’s 3A at McAlpine Park Saturday.

The Copperheads scored 511 points in the event. Westminster School (NC) won the race with a team score of 60.

Joshua Silverman paced the Copperheads with a seventh place overall finish (16:52.50). Will Macauley was 89th (18:24.40), and Spencer Predmore was 125th (18:55.80). Ty Massey came home 142nd (19:09.40), while Tristen Routledge rounded out the Copperhead runners with a 148th place finish (19:14.50).

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Fort Mill wins Region 3-5A meet

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the Region 3-5A Meet at the Rock Aquatic Center Saturday morning.

The Yellow Jackets scored 374 points. Nation Ford was second with 262. Clover (220) and Northwestern (56) completed the field.

Fort Mill won five individual events and one relay. They were second in four races.

Anna Kate Halligan was first in the 200 IM (2:16.83) and the 500 Freestyle (5:25.09). Aubrey Chandler was the top performer in the 50 Freestyle (24.19) and the 100 Freestyle (53.19). Olivia Corbi won the 200 Freestyle (2:01.56).

The Yellow Jackets won the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:42.02).

Nation Ford won one race with a top finish in the 200 Medley Relay (1:52.48).

Clover won three individual races and one relay. Anna M. Ashley claimed the 100 Butterfly (58.28) and the 100 Backstroke (57.95). Audrey Hines won the 100 Breaststroke (1:08.39). The Blue Eagles won the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:42.57).

South Pointe wins Region 3-4A meet

The South Pointe Stallions won the Region 3-4A meet at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center Saturday afternoon.

The Stallions scored 110 points. Ridge View (44), York (32), and Richland Northeast (17) completed the field.

South Pointe won five individual events and two relays. They were second in three other races.

Kyra Burton won the 200 Freestyle (2:07.08) and the 500 Freestyle (5:40.99). Lucy Cassidy claimed the 50 Freestyle (26.38) and the 100 Freestyle (57.91). Lily Ayer was the top performer in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.06). The Stallions won the 200 Freestyle Relay (2:01.80) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:18.95).

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Nation Ford wins Region 3-5A meet

The Nation Ford Falcons won the Region 3-5A meet at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center Saturday morning.

The Falcons scored 318 points. Fort Mill was second with 286 points. Clover (131), Northwestern (119), and Rock Hill (60) rounded out the field.

Nation Ford finished first in six individual events and all three relays. They were second in three other races.

The Falcons won the 200 Medley Relay (1:42.68), the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:30.89), and the 400 Freestyle Relay I3:19.14). Austin Lockhart claimed the 200 Freestyle (1:42.76) and the 100 Freestyle (46.86). Lucas Grigot won the 200 IM (2:01.63) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:01.65). George Bujoreau won the 500 Freestyle (5:00.02). Sam Reiger was first in the 100 Backstroke (53.19).

Fort Mill won one event as Tyler Blackwell was first in the 100 Butterfly (53.09).

Rock Hill also claimed a single race with C. J. Davis finishing first in the 50 Freestyle (22.17).

South Pointe finishes second in Region 3-4A meet

The South Pointe Stallions finished second in the Region 3-4A meet at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center Saturday afternoon.

The Stallions’ 69 points was two less than Richland Northeast scored in winning the event. Ridge View (39), and York (24) completed the field.

South Pointe was first in three individual events and two relay races. They were second in two other events.

The Stallions won five events. Pierce Wood won the 200 Freestyle (2:02.32) and the 100 Freestyle (54.16). Tyler Ayer was the top performer in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.98). They won the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:41.31) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:47.08).

York won one race. Corbin Jones was first in the 50 Freestyle (23.49).