Preps roundup from Oct. 11: Can anyone stop Nation Ford volleyball?

SHARE COPY LINK

The Nation Ford volleyball team is rolling.

More on this and other high school sports news from the area’s volleyball, girls’ tennis and cross country teams.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford still first in Region 3-5A

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Nation Ford Falcons are still sitting atop the Region 3-5A standings as the teams head into the final week of the regular season.

Nation Ford defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 3-0 at Rock Hill on Tuesday night. The scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-22. The Falcons are 33-5 overall and 6-0 in region play. Rock Hill is in second place with an overall record of 19-11-1 and a region mark of 3-2.

The Northwestern Trojans are tied for second place in the region. The Trojans did not play this week. They are currently 13-9 overall and 3-2 in the region.

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 3-1 at Fort Mill on Tuesday night. The Jackets won the first game 25-14, but Clover tied it with a 25-16 victory in the second game. Fort Mill won the final two games by scores of 25-22 and 25-20 to win the match. The Yellow Jackets are 8-6 overall and 2-4 in the region. The Blue Eagles are 10-11 in all matches and 0-6 in region action.

Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0

Ridge View topped the Lancaster Bruins 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Tuesday night. The scores were 25-13, 25-18 and 25-19.

The Bruins are 3-10 overall and 1-7 in region play.

Westwood 3, South Pointe 0

Westwood defeated the South Pointe Stallions 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday night. The scores were 25-16, 25-12 and 25-20.

The Stallions are 6-10 in all matches and 4-3 region play.

Indian Land wins twice

The Indian Land Warriors won a pair of Region 4-3A matches earlier in the week.

They toppled the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 3-0 at Catawba Ridge Tuesday night. The scores were 25-23, 25-9 and 25-13. The Warriors followed with a 3-0 win over Keenan on Thursday night at home. The scores were 25-7, 25-5 and 25-4.

Indian Land is 20-7 overall and 8-0 in region play. They are currently in first place in the region heading to the last week of the regular season.

Lewisville 3, Lee Central 0

The Lewisville Lions beat Lee Central 3-0 in a Region 4-2A match at Lewisville Tuesday night.

Chester drops two

The Chester Cyclones lost a pair of Region 4-3A matches this week.

The Cyclones lost to Keenan by a score of 3-0 at Chester Tuesday night. They were defeated by Camden by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night in Camden.

Chester is 0-16 in all matches and 0-6 in the region.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 6, Rock Hill 0

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets remained undefeated with a 6-0 win over the Rock Hill Bearcats in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Wednesday afternoon.

Camden 5, Chester 0

Camden topped the Chester Cyclones 5-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Thursday afternoon.

Northwestern 4, Clover 3

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 4-3 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

CROSS COUNTRY

Clover sweeps four team meet

The Clover Blue Eagles dominated both the girls and boys events in a non-region meet at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Eagle girls scored 15 points to earn the win. Lake Pointe finished second with 58 points, and Riverwalk was third with 82 points. Chester scored 101 points and finished fourth.

Morgan Julian led Clover with a first place overall finish in a time of 21:11.64. Elizabeth McAllister of Clover was second (21:16.05), Sarah Quinn of Clover was third (21:38.80), Eisabella Panichella of Clover was fourth (21:57.42), and Campbell Coverdale of Clover was fifth (22:05.27).

The Clover boys scored 15 points to get their win. Lake Pointe was second with 57 points, and Chester was third with 87 points. Riverwalk scored 94 points to complete the field.

Caleb Hensley led Clover with a first place overall finish in a time of 17:17.27. Drew Jackson of Clover was second (17:38.42), Benjamin McCall of Clover was third (17:57.12), Chris Bessman of Clover was fourth (18:15.08), and Jayden Ruff of Clover was fifth (18:15.41).

Lancaster sweeps Lewisville

The Lancaster Bruins swept the Lewisville Lions in a non-region meet at Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.

The Bruin girls won by a score of 18-40.

Veronica Kail led Lancaster with a first place finish in a time of 24.:24.00. Destinee Goshorn of Lancaster was second (24:43.00), Emory Beer of Lewisville came home third (24:57.00), Sara Ava Shrum of Lancaster was fourth (25:22.00), and Anna Beth Adams of Lancaster was fifth (26:50.00).

The Lancaster boys claimed a 15-50 win.

Matthew Prete led Lancaster with a first place finish in a time of 18:28.00. Dylan Sutton of Lancaster was second (18:44.00), Dexter Goshorn of Lancaster finished third (19:58.00), Alexander Jane of Lancaster was fourth (20:18.00), and Trevor Roof of Lancaster came home fifth (20:34.00).