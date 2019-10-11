‘We have gotten so much better.’ Catawba Ridge volleyball team eyes playoffs.

Catawba Ridge’s Sierra Boland sets up a shot Tuesday night against the Indian Land Warriors.

Despite a rough start to the season, the Catawba Ridge volleyball team has found itself fighting for a playoff spot late in the season.

The Copperheads are 3-4 in Region 4-3A and are behind Camden and Indian Land in the region standings. The top four teams make the playoffs.

Catawba Ridge lost twice to both Camden and Indian Land. That said, the Copperheads have wins against region foes Chester, Keenan and Fairfield Central. The volleyball playoffs open up Oct. 24.

Catawba Ridge head coach Alicia Lisee said that making the adjustment between good teams in the region, such as Camden, and teams that aren’t as good, has given the Copperheads a hard time.

“It’s hard in the variety of competition we have,” Lisee said.

Most recently, the Copperheads were defeated by the Indian Land Warriors in straight sets on Tuesday, Oct. 8, falling 25-23, 25-9, 25-13.

Catawba Ridge started the first set up 4-1 and controlled the pace of the match in the early going, but Indian Land crawled back into things. Indian Land went up 18-15 and then pulled away from that point to take the first set.

In the second set, Indian Land went up in the second set 5-0 to start and continued to get stronger from there, never trailing in that set. And while Catawba Ridge played better in the third set and getting off to a better start, Indian Land again rallied to take the lead and pull away.

The Copperheads started out 4-2 in the third set but were soon down 11-6 before taking a time out. After the time out, Indian Land continued to pull away taking the set as the Copperheads never were able to close the gap.

“After the first set, the girls got discouraged,” Lisee said. “We are just young and it is hard for us to make adjustments.”

Lisee said she could tell the growth in her team from their first set of the season against Fort Mill until now. She knows that it will take time with a team that comprises of mostly sophomores and freshmen.

“We have gotten so much better,” Lisee said. “They have worked hard.”

Catawba Ridge has three road region matches left on their schedule: at Fairfield Central and at home against Keenan and then Chester. The team should be able to win those matches, based on the results from their first meetings.

The Copperheads were scheduled to go to Fairfield Central late last week, but their match was postponed because of school being out due to the water main break in Rock Hill that affected Fort Mill’s water supply as well.

