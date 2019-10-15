Preps roundup from Oct. 15: Fort Mill-area swimming teams perform well

SHARE COPY LINK

In The Herald’s high school roundup from Tuesday, Oct. 15, find updates on the latest action from the Fort Mill girls’ swimming team, the Nation Ford golf team and more.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Fort Mill finishes fourth in 5A State Meet

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets led three area teams in the 5A State Meet on Monday in Columbia.

The Yellow Jackets scored 234 points and finished fourth in the 32-team event. The Clover Blue Eagles were sixth with 205 points, and the Nation Ford Falcons were eighth with 158 points.

Fort Mill’s Aubrey Chandler won two individual state titles. She claimed the 50 Freestyle (23.25) and the 100 Freestyle (50.51).

Several other area swimmers and relay teams recorded top-10 finishes.

Fort Mill finished second in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:39.45), fourth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:39.86), and ninth in the 200 Medley Relay (1:55.02). Skylar Bernesser was seventh in the 100 Breaststroke (1:09.25).

Clover was third in the 200 Medley Relay (1:50.46), fifth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:43.72) and tenth in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:45.61). Anna Ashley finished second in the 100 Backstroke (56.89) and the 100 Butterfly (56.780). Audrey Hines was second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:05.31) and third in the 200 Freestyle (1:54.46).

Nation Ford was fourth in the 200 Medley Relay (1:51.32) and sixth in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:42.68). Emily Eaton finished sixth in both the 100 Freestyle (53.65) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:08.42). Sophia Bujoreanu was ninth in the 100 Backstroke (1:00.23).

Lancaster finishes seventh in 4A State Meet

The Lancaster Bruins scored 229 points and finished seventh in a 20-team field in the 4A State Meet in Columbia on Saturday.

The South Pointe Stallions were 11th (114) and the York Cougars were 19th (17).

Lancaster earned eight top-10 finishes, while the Stallions got four.

Makenzy Mills won two events for Lancaster. She was first in both the 100 Butterfly (55.32) and the 100 Backstroke (56.43). Taylor Teague was fifth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:11.43) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:18.27). Tamra Tipton finished sixth in the 100 Butterfly (1:00.75), while Isabella Thorpe was tenth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:14.65). The Bruins were fourth in the 200 Medley Relay (1:52.16) and sixth in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:43.88).

The Stallions were eighth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:07.48) and 10th in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:53.54). Kyra Burton finished 8th in the 500 Freestyle (5:38.98), while Lucy Cassidy was 10th in the 50 Freestyle (26.23).

Catawba Ridge places 10th in 3A State Meet

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads were 10th in the 21-team field at the 3A State Meet Saturday in Columbia.

The Copperheads scored 125 points.

Catawba Ridge had three top ten finishes. They were fifth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:11.22) and Reilly Lavery got a pair of top ten individual finishes. She was third in the 500 Freestlye (5:25.24) and fifth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:11.42).

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Nation Ford finishes second in 5A State Meet

The Nation Ford Falcons finished second in the 5A State Meet in Columbia Monday.

The Falcons tallied 330.5 points in earning the runner-up spot in the 26-team field. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were 15th with 99 points, and the Northwestern Trojans were 18th with 66.50 points. Clover scored 47 points and finished 19th, while Rock Hill managed 41 points and finished 22nd.

The Falcons had one relay team and one swimmer earn state titles. The Falcons’ 200 Medley Relay team finished first (1:37.34), and Austin Lockhart was the top performer in the 100 Freestyle (46.98).

Nation Ford had two other relay teams and five individuals finish in the top ten. The Falcons were second in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:12.75) and fourth in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:30.73). In addition to his state title Lockhart earned a second place finish in the 200 Freestyle (1:43.68).

George Bujoreanu was third in the 500 Freestyle (4:47.50) and eighth in the 100 Backstroke (54.14). Lucas Grigot was second in the 100 Breaststroke (58.89) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:57.16). Kaden Teel was seventh in the 50 Freestyle (22.35) and ninth in the 100 Backstroke (54.80). Sam Reiger finished eighth in the 100 Butterfly (53.29).

Fort Mill had two relay teams and one individual finish in the top ten. The Yellow Jackets were eighth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:21.55) and ninth in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:33.36). Tyler Blackwell was fifth in the 100 Butterfly (52.65).

Clover’s Garrett McCord had two top ten performances. He was fourth in the 100 Butterfly (52.12) and fifth in the 100 Backstroke (53.29).

Rock Hill’s C. J. Davis also had a pair of top ten finishes. He was second in the 100 Freestyle (47.35) and third in the 50 Freestyle (21.76).

Caleb Martin of Northwestern finished 10th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:01.57).

Lancaster places 13th in 4A State Meet

The Lancaster Bruins scored 83 points and were 13th in a 21-team field in the 4A Meet in Columbia on Saturday.

The South Pointe Stallions finished 14th (65).

Lancaster had two top ten performances, while South Pointe had one.

Lancaster’s Nathan Powell earned two top ten finishes in indivdual races. He was third in the 100 Breaststroke (1:00.13) and fourth in the 100 Freestyle (48.33). The Stallions were ninth the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:44.41).

Catawba Ridge finishes 12th in 3A State Meet

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads were 12th in the 19-team field in the 3A State Meet in Columbia on Saturday.

The Copperheads scored 100 points.

Catawba Ridge had four top ten finishes. They were tenth in the 200 Medley Relay (1:58.63) and seventh in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:56.83). Alexander Ritz earned a pair of top ten individual finishes. He was fourth in the 200 IM (2:07.93) and fifth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:04.67).

GIRL’S GOLF

Nation Ford wins Region 3-5A tournament

The Nation Ford Falcons won the Region 3-5A tournament at the Chester Golf Club Monday afternoon.

The Falcons turned in a team score of 345 to claim the region title. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets carded a 389 to finish second. The Clover Blue Eagles shot 419 to earn third place. Northwestern (422) and Rock Hill (465) completed the field.

Zoe Bowers of Nation Ford was the medalist for the event. She burned up the course with a round of 74. Her outstanding performance earned her the Player of the Year honors.

She was joined on the All-Region team by teammates Vivian Harris and Felicity Shackleford. Fort Mill’s Allie Barnes and Maggie Blackwell also made the All-Region team. Clover placed Teryn Dalton and Mallory Dover on the All-Region team. Northwestern’s Avery Kessler also earned a spot on the All-Region team.

The Falcons, the Yellow Jackets, and the Blue Eagles will advance to the Upper State Tournament next week.

Northwestern’s Kessler earned a spot in the Upper State tournament as an individual.

Nation Ford - Zoe Bowers 74, Vivian Harris 89, Felicity Shackleford 94, Natalie Broom 96.

Fort Mill - Allie Barnes 94, Maggie Blackwell 94, Emily Broshious 98, Lyric Smith 103.

Clover - Teryn Dalton 89, Mallory Dover 95, Haylet Dixon 117, Madison Hawley 118.

Northwestern - Avery Kessler 94, Callie Sweatt 97, Alexa Valite 106, Morgan Neelands 115.

Rock Hill - Alexis Walker 105, Chloe Goodwin 115. Alexa Banks 120, Carolina Mayfield 125.

York wins Region 3-4A tournament

The York Cougars won the Region 3-4A tournament at Spring Lake Golf Club Monday afternoon.

York carded a team score of 399 in winning the region title. Ridge View was second with a total of 424, and South Pointe was third at 478. All three teams advanced to the Upper State Tournament next week.

Imani Belton of Ridge View shot an 82 to earn medalist honors and lead the six member All-Region team. She was joined by her teammate Emma Iskhakov. York had three players on the All-Region team. Kylie O’Mara, Tayler Mitchell and Mercedes Beasley represented the Cougars, while Kate Buckley of South Pointe rounded out the team.

York - Kylie O’Mara 87, Tayler Mitchell 98, Mercedes Beasley 106, Lani Hughes 108.

Ridge View - Imani Belton 82, Emma Iskhakov 104, Caitlin Walters 108, Randi Walters 130.

South Pointe - Kate Buckley 107, Nenya Greenle 121, Grace Heyward 124, Lorien Greenlee 126.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford wins Wando Invitational

The Nation Ford Falcons won the Wando Invitational Tournament over the weekend in Charleston.

The Falcons beat Hilton Head and Ashley Hall by scores of 2-0, while tying Wando 1-1 in action on Friday night. They followed on Saturday with wins over North Myrtle Beach, Musselman and St Joseph’s all by scores of 2-0.

The Falcons toppled North Myrtle Beach 2-0 in the semi-finals and defeated Porter Gaud 2-0 to win the championship.

The Falcons Sophie Fischer was tabbed as the tournament MVP. Teammates Emily Lammers and Grace Scott joined her on the All-Tournament team.

The Falcons are 41-5-1 overall on the year.

Rock Hill 3, Clover 1

The Rock Hill Bearcats toppled the Clover Blue Eagles 3-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Monday night.

The ‘Cats won the first game 25-14 and made it 2-0 with a 25-21 win in the second game. Clover took the third game 25-13 to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Rock Hill closed out the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth game.

Rock Hill is 20-11-1 overall and 4-2 in the region. Clover is 9-13 in all matches and 0-7 in region action.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Fort Mill 4, Nation Ford 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 4-2 in a Region 3-5A match Monday afternoon.

The win kept the Yellow Jackets undefeated on the year and locked up the region title.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill finishes 10th in SCCCTC International

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets placed tenth in the SCCCTC International in Camden on Saturday.

The Jackets scored 347 points to earn their finish. The Catawba Ridge Copperheads were 16th in the 28-team field.

Elise Barradale led Fort Mill with a 26th place finish in a time of 20:57.11. Other Fort Mill scorers were Alexa Strelick (75th, 22:24.40), Rylynn Strelick (76th, 22:24.92), Izzy Miserendino (77th, 22:25.56), and Mia Zimmerman (93rd, 22:42.72).

Mary Drolet paced Catawba Ridge with a 30th place finish in a time of 21:00.10. Other Catawba Ridge runners were Sophia Commerford (68th, 22:14.73), Hunter Mattes (85th, 22:35.90), Talia Gluff (111th, 23:23.47), and Hayla Banish (124th, 23:44.70).

Indian Land earns 16th place in SCCCTC Championship

The Indian Land Warriors led five local teams with a 16th place finish in a fifty-nine team field in the SCCCTC Championship in Camden Saturday.

The Warriors scored 515 points. South Pointe was 18th (525), Clover was 20th (570), Northwestern was 27th (720), and York was 39th (1019).

Mattie-Baile Tripp led Indian Land with a 30th place finish in a time of 22:09.05. Other Indian Land runners were Olivia Morales (47th, 22:34.66), Rachel Graham (48th, 22:35.27), Lauren Sizemore (150th, 24:20.04), and Chloe Duernberger (240th, 25:48.57).

South Pointe was led by Madeline Smith with a ninth place finish in a time of 21:05.52. Other South Pointe runners were Greta White (21st, 21:40.63), Madeline White (57th, 22:46.30), London Horne (196th, 25:00.73), and Ansley Howle (242nd, 26:03.87).

Elizabeth McAllister led Clover with a 43rd place finish in a time of 22:24.21. Other Clover scorers were Morgan Julian (103rd, 22:41.41), Sarah Quinn (143rd, 24;16.09), Campbell Coverdale (152nd, 24:22.88), and Maggie Wilson (179th, 24:48.32).

Northwestern was led by Amanda Padillo with a 45th place finish in a time of 22:29.58. Other Northwestern runners were Isabella Morgan (118th, 23:47.25), Aamori Gaines (148th, 24:19.41), Addison Meeker (186th, 24:52.36), and Rei Dupree (223rd, 25:25.88).

Chloe Mumaw was the top runner for York with a 67th place finish in a time of 23:00.60, Other York runners were Lauren Childers (94th, 23:25.49), Collette Dismukes (209th, 25:10.03), Mikela Ashe (307th, 28:00.27), and Kelsey Duncan (340th, 29:27.81).

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill finishes seventh in SCCCTC International

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets led four local teams with a seventh place finish in a 37-team field at the SCCCTC International in Camden Saturday.

The Jackets scored 298 points. Northwestern was 10th (341), Nation Ford was 18th (518), and Catawba Ridge was 32nd (786).

Dalton Jones led Fort Mill with a 25th place finish in a time of 17:05.83. Other Fort Mill runners were Alec Lootens (30th, 17:09.34), Jackson Dawson (73rd, 17:50.04), Thomas Long (82nd, 17:56.37), and Devon Sibley (88th, 17:59.23).

Mason Thomas was the top performer for Northwestern with an 11th place finish in a time of 16:36.47. Other Northwestern runners were Christan Notarangelo (59th, 17:41.09), Gryffin Slater (67th, 17:47.58), Timothy Notarangelo (87th, 17;58.62), and Evan Crockford (117th, 18:19.75).

Nation Ford was paced by Connor O’Flynn with a 19th place finish in a time of 16:56.89. Other Nation Ford runners were Justin Storm (109th, 18:12.39), Anthony Frattaroli (121st, 18:22.26), Alan Dayrit (125th, 18:25.06), and Matthew McCormick (144th, 18:35.65).

Joshua Silverman was the top performer for Catawba Ridge with a 49th place finish in a time of 17:29.88. Other Catawba Ridge runners were Will Macauley (164th, 18:54.00), Spencer Predmor (172nd, 19:01.77), Ty Massey (185th, 19:17.70), and Matthew Loprest (216th, 20:03.22).

Indian Land finishes 12th in SCCCTC Championship

The Indian Land Warrors led five local teams with a 12th place finish in a 56-team field in the SCCCTC Championship in Camden Saturday.

The Warriors scored 408 points. York was 21st (612), Clover finished 31st (790), South Pointe was 37th (928), and Rock Hill was 45th (1236).

Indian Land was led by Austin Reeves with a 24th place finish in a time of 18:15.45. Other Indian Land runners were Ben Elson (30th, 18:24.17), Jaxon Barringer (64th, 18:57.26), Noah Kiger (126th, 19:33.94), and David Pohlheber (164th, 19:56.11).

Brannon Burns led York with a second place finish overall in a time of 16:52.80. Other York runners were Anthony DeGraw (55th, 18:50.46), Marvin Kearley (91st, 19:13.91), Grayson Craig (214th, 20:37.89), and Gonzala Torres (250th, 21:05.90).

Clover was led by Drew Jackson with a 101st place finish in a time of 19:19.49. Other Clover runners were Benjamin McCall (103rd, 19:20.50), Chris Bessman (179th, 20:07.28), Caleb Hensley (197th, 20:23.67), and Xavier Love (210th, 20:35.35).

Morgan Galusha led South Pointe with a 127th place finish in a time of 19:34.28. Other South Pointe runners were Garrett Brown (151st, 19:46.34), Will Dalton (165th, 19:57.96), Eric Mitchell (236th, 20:51.99), and Joshuah Sinkler (249th, 21:05.34).

Rock Hill was paced by Josh Zeigler with a 124th place finish in a time of 19:33.26. Other Rock Hill runners were Carson Hollingsworth (172nd, 20:03.07), Kai Polito (273rd, 21:30.37), Weston Tiller (309th, 22:12.04), and Charles Lewis (358th, 24:34.09).