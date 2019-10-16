High-profile high school basketball showcase, Battle at the Rock, releases schedule

SHARE COPY LINK

The boys Northwestern High School basketball team will open play at the high-profile, national high school basketball showcase that is the Battle at the Rock later this year, the event’s Twitter announced on Wednesday night.

Northwestern is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, against an Arizona-based preparatory academy in AZ Compass Prep. Also that day, Dorman’s boys team will play perennial powerhouse Oak Hill at 8 p.m.; Fort Mill’s boys team will play Northside Christian Academy at 5 p.m.; South Pointe’s girls team will play Keenan at 6:30 p.m.; and Legion Collegiate’s boys team will play Combine Academy at 8 p.m.

On Friday, other South Carolina schools will take action: Byrnes’ boys and girls teams, Nation Ford’s boys and girls teams, and Legion Collegiate’s girls team will play throughout the day.

The Rock Hill High School boys and girls teams are scheduled to play on Saturday afternoon.

The second iteration of the annual event, which will take place Dec. 12-14, will take place at Nation Ford High School, like it did last year.

“We’re (using) two gyms,” said Billy Dunlap, the president of Visit York County and a lead organizer of this the event. “So that’s going to present some challenges. Nation Ford has a main gym and an auxiliary gym, and the auxiliary gym is plenty big enough.

“I mean, the main gym seats 1,300, the auxiliary gym probably seats 500.”

The tournament was initially planned to be at the new Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The Herald reached out to John Taylor — the Director of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department for the city of Rock Hill — to inquire about when the facility will officially open, but Taylor did not respond by the time of publication.

Nationally-known talent will be in this year’s showcase, including five-star University of South Carolina 2023 commit Milaysia Fulwiley, from Keenan High School; four-star recruit from Dorman High School, P.J. Hall, who has offers from a variety of schools including Clemson; and more.

Some notable alumni in last year’s tournament include Cole Anthony (now at UNC-Chapel Hill), Armando Bacot (now at UNC-Chapel Hill), Josiah James (now at Tennessee) and others.

“Running nationally recognized events throughout the region, we are excited to be working with a first-class organization like Visit York County,” Rick Lewis of Phenom Hoops Report said in a statement. “This event will feature many of the best players from around the country.”

Tickets will be available for sale at the door during the event dates and at designated areas later this month, according to a provided press release.

For more information, visit the event’s website.