Preps roundup from Oct. 18: Lewisville Hall of Fame; volleyball region winners; and more

Here’s the latest high school sports news from around the area.

Lewisville Hall of Fame

Do you have any Lewisville High School Hall of Fame nominations? If you do, according to a release provided by the school, now is your time to submit them.

The Lewisville High School Hall of Fame banquet will be held on April 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Gateway in Richburg, S.C. The Hall of Fame committee will accept nominations through Dec. 20, 2019.

Send all nominations to Rusty Pemberton, athletic director at Lewisville High School, by emailing him at rpemberton@chester.k12.sc.us.

VOLLEYBALL: Nation Ford, Indian Land win respective regions

Nation Ford wraps up Region 3-5A title

The Nation Ford Falcons won three matches this week to win another Region 3-5A crown.

The Falcons toppled Marvin Ridge on Tuesday in a non-region match and followed that with region wins over Northwestern and Fort Mill.

Nation Ford won 3-0 against Marvin Ridge and defeated the Northwestern Trojans and the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets also by scores of 3-0. The Falcons are 43-5-1 overall on the season and 8-0 in the region. They will be the top seed from the region when the playoffs start next week.

The Rock Hill Bearcats won a pair of region matches this week. They defeated Fort Mill 3-0 on Tuesday night and came from behind to topple Northwestern 3-2 on Thursday night. The ‘Cats are 22-11-1 overall and 6-2 in the region. They will be the second seed from the region in the playoffs.

Northwestern’s two region losses gave them an overall mark of 14-11 and a region record of 4-4. They will be the third seed from the region in the post season.

Fort Mill’s two setbacks gave them an overall mark of 8-8 and a region slate of 2-6. Clover’s loss gave them a 9-14 overall record and a 0-8 region record.

South Pointe 3, Lancaster 0

The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Lancaster Bruins 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe on Tuesday night.

The Stallions are 8-10 overall and 6-3 in region play. They will be in the playoffs next week. The Bruins are 3-12 in all matches and 1-8 in the region. They will not make the playoffs.

Westwood 3, York 2

Westwood edged the York Cougars 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at York on Tuesday night.

The Cougars are 5-13 in all matches and 4-5 in the region. They will be in the playoffs next week.

Indian Land wraps up region title

The Indian Land Warriors won a pair of region matches this week and wrapped up the Region 4-3A title in the process.

They beat Camden 3-0 in a match at Indian Land on Tuesday night. That win clinched the region title. On Thursday night, the Warriors went on the road and defeated Fairfield Central 3-0.

The Warriors ended the regular season with an overall mark of 22-7 and a region slate of 10-0. They will be the No. 1 seed from the region when the playoffs begin next week.

Lewisville 3, Chesterfield 0

The Lewisville Lions toppled Chesterfield 3-0 in a Region 4-2A match at Richburg on Thursday night.

The Lions won by scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-11. Lewisville finished the regular season with a overall record of 7-8 and a mark of 6-6 in the region. They will be the fourth seed from the region when the playoffs start next week.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

York splits a pair of matches

The York Cougars divided two region matches earlier this week.

On Monday they toppled Richland Northeast 6-0. Mia Kimbrell (#1), Emily Knight (#2), Anthonella Mendoza (#3), Maggie Ramsey (#4) and Taylor Canupp (#5) all won for a sweep in the singles. The doubles team of Reagan Miller and Kayla Bennett also won to close out the match.

On Tuesday York dropped a 6-0 decision to Westwood. It was the Cougars second loss of the season to Westwood.

York is 6-2 in region play and will be the second seed from the region in the playoffs next week.

Northwestern 6, Rock Hill 0

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The win locked up third place in the region for the Trojans.