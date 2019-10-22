Preps roundup from Oct. 22: North-South game selections; Legion Collegiate wins

On Monday, rosters for the North-South All-Star game were announced, and they included several names familiar to the Tri-County area.

Also, volleyball and girls’ tennis playoffs begin are set to begin later in the week

Here’s what you need to know.

North-South All-Stars

The Touchstone Energy North-South All-Star game has announced its rosters, and eight area standouts have been selected.

Clover will be represented by linebacker Hayden Johnson and defensive lineman Jaquarius Guinn.

Rock Hill placed defensive back Anthony Jackson, while South Pointe offensive lineman Kyson Chisholm was also selected.

York offensive lineman Ashton Shannon was chosen as was defensive lineman Immanuel Bush of Lancaster.

Ly’Terrence Mills, a defensive back from Chester, and Indian Land defensive back A. J. Jefferson completed the list of area players.

Chester head coach Victor Floyd is one of the coaches on the North team.

Player selections were made by the two respective coaching staffs. Only two players per team could be selected.

The North-South All-Star game will be played on Dec. 14 in Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach.

For more information on the game’s location and full roster, visit the event website.

Legion Collegiate routs Carolina Crusaders

The Legion Collegiate Lancers scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game and cruised to a 35-0 victory over the Carolina Crusaders in a non-region contest at York Saturday night.

The Lancers led 19-0 at the ed of the first period and 29-0 at halftime.

Legion Collegiate is 5-2 on the year.

Playoffs begin for volleyball, girls’ tennis

The playoffs begin on Wednesday and eight area teams are in the post season.

The 3A, 2A, and 1A playoffs open on Wednesday.

In 3A the Indian Land Warriors will be at home to take on Mid-Carolina, while the Catawba Ridge Copperheads travel to Union County.

In 2A, the Lewisville Lions will be on the road to go against Landrum.

The 5A and 4A playoffs start on Thursday.

In 5A, the defending state champion Nation Ford Falcons will be at home to take on Riverside. The Rock Hill Bearcats also open at home against Hillcrest. The Northwestern Trojans will hit the road in the opening round against Dorman. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets will also be on the road to play T. L. Hanna.

In 4A, the South Pointe Stallions will play at home against Daniel.

The first round of the girls’ tennis playoffs is set for Wednesday afternoon in all classifications and seven local teams will be on the court.

In 5A, the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets will be at home to face Riverside. The Nation Ford Falcons are also at home to test Hillcrest. The Northwestern Trojans will hit the road in the opening round to go against Spartanburg.

In 4A, the York Cougars will play at home against the third-seeded team from Region 1. The Lancaster Bruins will be at home to take on Greer.

In 3A, Catawba Ridge will be at Mid-Carolina and Indian Land will travel to battle Clinton.