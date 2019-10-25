High school sports roundup from Oct. 25: Which schools are still in state playoffs?

The state playoffs in volleyball, girls’ golf, girls’ tennis and cross country began this week — and several area teams still have some season left.

Here’s everything you need to know to stay up-to-date on this week’s high school sports news.

VOLLEYBALL

Nation Ford 3, Riverside 0

The Nation Ford Falcons toppled Riverside, 3-0, in the first round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Nation Ford.

The Falcons won by scores of 25-8, 25-16 and 25-9.

Nation Ford is 44-5-1 overall and will host J. L. Mann in the second round of play on Tuesday.

Dorman 3, Northwestern 0

Dorman topped the Northwestern Trojans 3-0 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs on Thursday night at Dorman.

Dorman won by scores of 25-14, 25-19, and 25-17.

Northwestern ends its season with an overall mark of 14-12.

T. L. Hanna 3, Fort Mill 0

T. L. Hanna defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 3-0 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at T. L. Hanna.

Fort Mill ends its season with an overall record of 6-9.

Daniel 3, South Pointe 0

Daniel defeated the South Pointe Stallions 3-0 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Thursday night at South Pointe.

Daniel won by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 28-26.

South Pointe completed the season with an overall record of 8-12.

Indian Land 3, Mid-Carolina 0

The Indian Land Warriors toppled Mid-Carolina 3-0 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday night in Indian Land. The scores were 25-20, 25-17, and 25-13.

The Warriors are 23-7 overall and will host Chapman on Monday night in the second round of play.

Catawba Ridge 3, Union County 2

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads edged Union County 3-2 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday night at Union County.

The Copperheads improved to 8-16 overall on the year and will play at Powdersville in the second round on Monday night.

Landrum 3, Lewisville 0

Landrum toppled the Lewisville Lions 3-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs Wednesday night at Landrum.

The scores were 25-8, 25-14, and 25-15. The Lions completed the season with a overall mark of 7-9.

Hillcrest 3, Rock Hill 1

GIRLS’ TENNIS

York 4, Walhalla 2

The York Cougars defeated Walhalla, 4-2, in the first round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday afternoon at York.

Walhalla took a 2-0 lead with wins in the number one and number two singles. The Cougars took charge of the match from there and won four straight to claim the win.

Anthonella Mendoza (No. 3), Maggie Ramsey (No. 4), and Taylor Canupp (No. 5) all got singles wins for the Cougars and they led 3-2. Reagan Miller and Kayla Bennett teamed up in the number two doubles for a straight set win to close out the match and give York the come-from-behind victory.

York will play at Greenville in the second round of play on Monday.

Fort Mill 4, Riverside 2

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Riverside 4-2 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday afternoon in Fort Mill.

The undefeated Jackets will host Wade Hampton on Monday in the second round of action.

Nation Ford and Northwestern eliminated

The Nation Ford Falcons and the Northwestern Trojans both lost in the first round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday afternoon.

Nation Ford lost 6-0 to Hillcrest at Nation Ford, while Northwestern dropped a 6-0 match to Spartanburg on the road.

Greer 5, Lancaster 1

Greer toppled the Lancaster Bruins 5-1 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster.

Clinton 6, Indian Land 0

Clinton defeated the Indian Land Warriors 6-0 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday afternoon in Clinton.

Mid-Carolina 5, Catawba Ridge 1

Mid-Carolina defeated the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 5-1 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday afternoon at Mid-Carolina.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Nation Ford qualifies for 5A state tournament

The Nation Ford Falcons finished sixth in the upper state tournament on Monday and earned a spot in the state tournament next week.

Nation Ford turned in a team score of 360. Blythewood won the event with a score of 296.

Zoe Bowers led the Falcons with a score of 76. Vivian Harris shot a 89, Felicity Shackelford carded a 95, and Natalie Broom completed the scoring with a round of 100.

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets (409) and the Clover Blue Eagles (438) played in the event, but failed to qualify for the next round.

York qualifies one player for 4A state tournament

The York Cougars finished eighth in the upper state tournament on Monday, but failed to qualify for the state tournament next week.

The Cougars had a team score of 458. Sophomore Tayler Mitchell had a 109 and will compete as a individual next Monday and Tuesday in the state finals.

Catawba Ridge earns spot in 3A state tournament

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished fourth in the upper state tournament on Tuesday and qualified for the state tournament next week.

The Copperheads carded a team total of 368. Katie Gilmer led the way with a 88. Eileen Zeoli turned in a 90, while Katherine Mann led and Alyia Santiago had rounds of 95 to complete the scoring.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Catawba Ridge wins Camden meet

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads won an eight-team meet at Camden on Monday afternoon.

The Copperheads scored 26 points in the earning the win. The Indian Land Warriors were second with 35 points. The Chester Cyclones finished eighth in the field with 232 points.

Mary Drolet of Catawba Ridge won the individual competition.

The finishes and times of area runners are listed below.

Catawba Ridge - 1. MARY DROLET 20:15.30, 4. SOPHIA COMMERFORD 21:25.78, 6. HUNTER MATTES 22:17.15, 7. HAYLA BANISH 22:21.32, 8. TALIA GLUFF 22:25.63.

Indian Land - 2. MATTIE-BAIL TRIPP 20:59.48, 3. OLIVIA MORALES 21:23.44, 5. RACHEL GRAHAM 21:43.60, 11. LAUREN SIZEMORE 22:54.33, 14. CAPRIELLE TERRY 23:35.49.

Chester - 36. ARIANNA MCCREE 27:39.44, 45. KHEMIRE MCGRAW 33:54.87, 49. JERMARIE BOULWARE 38:11.78, 50. ABIGAIL HUEY 38:42.70, 52. JA’KAYLA KILLIAN 41:33.80.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Indian Land finishes third in Camden meet

The Indian Land Warriors were third in a 12-team meet at Camden on Monday afternoon.

The Warriors scored 45 points, which was three points behind first place Fairfield Central. The Catawba Ridge Copperheads scored 49 points and came home third. The Chester Cyclones were 12th with 344 points.

Joshua Silverman of Catawba Ridge won the individual competition.

The finishes and times of area runners are listed below.

Indian Land - 2. AUSTIN REEVES 17:09.43, 3. BEN ELSON 17:10.56, 6. JAXON BARRINGER 17:50.30, 15. NOAH KIGER 18:39.60, 19. MADDOX YEGGE 18:54.14.

Catawba Ridge - 1. JOSHUA SILVERMAN 16:58.86, 9. WILL MACAULEY 18:01.97, 12. SPENCER PREDMORE 18:25.23, 14. CADEN WESTOVER 18:35.32, 20. TY MASSEY 18:55.36.

Chester - 61. COREY WADE 22:26.14, 65. AIDEN ROBERTS 23:05.69, 71. CADEN TAYLOR 26:22.97, 72. GARRETT WALLACE 26:33.78, 75. TARAJAY BOWIE 28:11.35.