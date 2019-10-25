‘A great accomplishment’: Nation Ford, Catawba Ridge golf teams qualify for state tournament

Nation Ford’s Zoe Bowers tees off at Waterford Golf Club during her round in the Upper State Championship on Monday, Oct. 21.

The Nation Ford and Catawba Ridge girls’ golf teams qualified for their respective state tournaments after sufficient results in the Upper State and Lower State tournaments.

Nation Ford finished sixth at the 5A Upper State tournament at Waterford Golf Club in Rock Hill on Oct. 21, shooting a 360 as a team. The Falcons were led by Zoe Bowers, who posted a round of 76. Her score was followed by an 89 from Vivian Harris, a 95 from Felicity Shackleford and a 100 from Natalie Broom.

Par for the round was 71; Blythewood won the Upper State tournament, shooting a 296 as a team.

Falcons head coach Matt Savage said he was proud of his players, but he knows they will need better rounds at Mid-Carolina Country Club in Prosperity, where the 5A state tournament is being held Oct. 28 and 29.

“We had some good chances, but we let some get away,” Savage said. “We need to take our time and be patient through the round.”

Nation Ford will be up against the likes of defending state champion Lexington, who won the Lower State tournament. Savage said the key to performing well is to find a way to use the course to his team’s advantage.

“The key is to play a practice round and use the course to our advantage,” he said. “We have to put ourselves in a good position and to score well and avoid the big number.”

Mid-Carolina Country Club is a par-72 course that stretches more than 5,800 yards. Savage said he wants his team to relish in making it to the state tournament for the second straight season.

“This is a great accomplishment,” he said. “It is almost a reward to go and play.”

Fort Mill missed out on qualifying for the 5A state tournament as it finished 12th in the Upper State tournament. The top eight teams qualify for the state tournament.

The Jackets shot a 409 and were led by Emily Broshious with a 97. Her score was followed by a 98 from Allie Barnes. Lyric Smith shot a 106, and Kinsley Delcourt shot a 108 to round out the scoring for Fort Mill.

Catawba Ridge also qualified for the 3A state tournament held Hackler Golf Course at Coastal Carolina University in Conway. The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina is a par 72 course that runs 5,287-yards long.

The Copperheads shot a 368 as a team in the 3A Upper State tournament held at Carolina Springs Country Club in Fountain Inn to finish fourth overall.

The Chesnee girls’ golf team won the 3A Upper State title with a score of 318.

The Copperheads were led by an 88 from Kate Gilmer and a 90 from Elieen Zeoli. Katherine Mann and Alyia Santiago each shot a 95 for Catawba Ridge in the 18-hole tournament.

“It was a tougher course than we are used to playing,” said Catawba Ridge head coach Mickey Joslin. “Plus, it was a very wet and windy day. We didn’t perform exactly how we wanted, but we are excited to be in the top five and to be moving onto the state championship.

“The girls have done a great job representing Catawba Ridge in our inaugural season, and we plan to continue our great playing to end the season. I believe we have a great shot at winning the state championship and capping off our season the best way possible.”

